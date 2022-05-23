5 ways to get through the week, courtesy alpacas

Mondays aren’t easy. Especially if you have to sit through unending meetings being a team player, when all you want to do is get coffee and sit in a quiet corner. These alpacas have just the right tips to get through such struggles.

Make some noise

Angry, sad, tired, happy, or need to vent? Shout it out (maybe into a pillow, though, and/or with your mic muted)

Get through it one task at a time

Visualise each task as a little puddle, and hop over it

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

Or, go for something a little more strong, and pick from this selection of summer wines

Early mornings or evenings in nature

Get your daily dose of Vitamin D while maybe spending quality time with a friend before you have to get back to the daily grind

Grab a friend, get some help, shake a leg

If you're ever overwhelmed, grab a friend and get their help. Or maybe dance it out – whatever it looks like they'd be good at!