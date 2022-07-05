5 things to keep in mind before moving with your pets

Relocation, let's be honest, is one of the most stressful things that can happen in your lifetime. And relocating with a pet may be even more stressful, whether you are moving to another house down the road or to another city or country. If you've ever relocated with a pet before, you will know first-hand the worry you've faced, lying awake worrying that they will get sick, lost or worse while travelling.

Also read: This new pet store in Bengaluru will also offer pet insurance

The good thing is that now there are a bunch of relocation agencies that can take care of some of the paperwork and logistics, cutting down on your stress. “A pet is not just a pet but an integral part of the home, the most loved family member and a loyal best friend that gives you the best cuddles possible. And like each loved one, they too deserve love, care and the best of the services including travelling,” says Sainadh Duvvuru, the co-founder and CBO of HappyLocate, a Bengaluru-based pet relocation company.

However, don't just assume that a simple google search is enough to identify a good pet relocation agency. It is best that you keep in mind certain things before going ahead with entrusting your precious fur baby to anyone.

Duvvuru lists the top five things that pet lovers should keep in mind before taking the plunge.

Ensure that they have valid legal documents/certifications

Authenticity is one of the most crucial qualities a moving business should have. It has to do with their safety and well-being. As a result, it must be properly managed. Request that your moving company show you the licence and any required paperwork. Whatever destination you choose, preparing your pet for the journey needs the completion of necessary paperwork. These legal documents produced by the government serve as proof of their legitimacy and integrity.

Do your independent research before entrusting your pet to anyone Before relocating your pet, take some basic steps to make the procedure go more smoothly. Check the duration of the journey, safety precautions and how your pet will be relocated. Also, check if you can track their real-time moments via phone trackers. To avoid any last-minute legal complications, make sure that your relocation firm follows all of the rules and laws.

Consult with a veterinarian before moving

It is necessary to consult a doctor and get their wellness certification done for the seamless relocation of your pet. Also, get all the necessary vaccination done for your furry friend or check if your relocation firm can take up the vaccination responsibility if you have limited time.

Also read: 5 things to know before you bring home a Labrador retriever

Budget ahead of time

Last-minute travel decisions can be hectic and expensive with limited options for relocation to pick. However, budgeting ahead of time might help things go smoothly on time. Don’t go ahead with the very first company that you get to know about for pet relocations. Search and compare atleast 2-3 companies basis their services, pricing, and other factors, and pick the one that provides both safety and dependable delivery at a reasonable price.

Focus on essential things

A great business knows the importance of the smallest things. While transporting pets, the provider should be aware of minor details such as food, purified water, special needs dogs, pet-friendly cleaning materials, and regular exercise. A company of trained pet handlers and dog behaviourists during the journey of your pet will be aware of it and ensure that your pet feels safe and comfortable.