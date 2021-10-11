Why Mamaearth's Alagh cherishes waking up early

Ghazal Alagh, co-Founder and chief mama of Mamaearth, is one of the pioneers in offering natural baby care products. The direct to consumer (D2C) company bagged $50 million funding in July, which will be used to expand it’s offline presence and foray in beauty and personal care space. While it’s present on all leading ecommerce, the company launched its own app recently.

Who do you consider your mentor and why?

Vivek Gambhir (CEO of boAt). I admire Vivek for his balanced perspective of things and how he pushes you to think 360 degrees. Being an entrepreneur, you sometime end up getting too involved in certain aspects of work but it is imperative to take a step back and look at the overall picture.

One major insight/ change you worked on with our mentor's guidance?

Vivek once mentioned that we need to treat building a business like a marathon, and not a sprint. It had a profound impact on me. Surrounding yourself with amazing people is absolutely essential is also something he advised. When people are aligned on the same goal, the atmosphere is positively motivated.

What does being a mentor mean to you?

A good mentor can change the course of one’s life and having someone who doesn’t tell you what needs to be done but rather guides you to identify the right path. Mentorship is about listening more and thinking about how you can help others succeed rather than showing what you know.

What time do you wake up and what's the first thing you do after waking up? Basically, what's your morning schedule after waking up?

I am an early riser. I wake up at 5:30 am and that’s my “me” time. I do some yoga followed by reading for 30 min to an hour. I then plan my day’s schedule. I would recommend everyone should try the early morning schedule; it has been a game changer for me.

What's the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

While the pandemic brought with itself multiple challenges, one of the biggest challenges for me was continuing my usual routine, despite working from home. Mostly people slipped into erratic schedules due to work from home situation, but I continued my schedule of early rising, yoga and reading. And this has helped me stay motivated and more productive through the pandemic.

Any book/podcast/app/videos you would recommend about mentorship and workplace growth? Why?

I re-read a lot of books. My two favourite books are the Obstacle is the Way: The Ancient Art of Turning Adversity to Advantage by Ryan Holiday, and Atomic Habits by James Clear.

The former is an amazing guide to learning from life of Stoics; it’s not the critic who gets the credit but the man in the arena who puts there skin in the game. Atomic Habits talks about habit stacking, stack a new habit onto an existing one, it was just so easy to implement. In fact, I have recommended these books to friends and colleagues, and they have found value in them too.

