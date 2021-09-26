Why fresh air and natural light are key for baker Aditi Handa

Aditi Handa, co founder of The Baker's Dozen, recently conducted the first all-digital sourdough summit in India. The Mumbai-based artisan bakery brand has been doing innovative work in the bread industry. We asked her for a virtual walk through her workspace and to tell us about her relationship with it. Edited excerpts:

Describe your current workspace to us.

My first office, my personal workspace, was in July 2009, and 12 years later, after moving across cities a couple of times, I am back to my original office. This is my comfort space as the room is with a nice view of the city and large windows with lots of fresh air and natural light. I strongly believe that a workspace with fresh air can enhance one’s imagination.

Has it always been this way? Or has it evolved over the years?

This office has evolved a lot over the past decade. It was initially just a room with a work table, chair and some shelves. Over the years it has undergone changes and has turned more vibrant and creative. It has a bookshelf that encompasses culinary books, a display shelf that reflects my hobbies, pet projects and paintings on walls that were bought during stages of life, again display of art in my workspace evokes a sense of creativity too.

How would you define your daily relationship with this space?

This is where I work and study daily. It's designed in blue and white colours, which naturally brings in enthusiasm, idealism, integrity and tranquility. Hence it makes working, studying a happy affair.

Tell us about some of the eureka moments you have had and major works that you have done from here.

When my co-founders and I first got together to embark on the journey of entrepreneurship, we had an idea board in this room. We would write all the ideas here and the idea of our brand, The Baker’s Dozen, was developed here, too.

If you were to trade in this place for another, what would it be?

If I were to trade this place in, it would be our old office in Mumbai in Lower Parel. It was a large open work floor with quirky interiors and lots of natural light.

