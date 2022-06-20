Vidur Kapur of O3+ follows the 80:20 rule for work and life

Vidur Kapur, director of Visage Beauty & Health Care, the company that owns O3+ brand, a professional skin care company, is not a big believer of the hybrid model of working. “Majority of our revenue comes from offline sales, in spite of having a digital store. I believe, there is an increase in productivity with people returning to office and being around people,” says Kapur.

After graduating in economics from the University of Manchester, the 30-year-old joined his family’s business in 2012. New Delhi-based Kapur speaks to Lounge about the work habits he picked up while working remotely, his productivity hacks and his favourite skincare product.

Who do you consider your mentor and why?

I am a huge fan of author and leadership coach Robin Sharma. Although I have never met him, his books have had the maximum impact on me. His leadership and elite performance advice has helped me get organised in all aspects of life and has helped me translate my highest desires into daily results. I am more conscious of time. It has helped me to prioritise and focus on the right kind of products, people, etc.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Being a mentor is about taking ownership not only of yourself but the people that work with you. I always pay attention to the little things that help in amplifying my team’s strengths. I make it a point to spend the personal time with my people to bring out their best not only in work life but all aspects of life.

What time do you wake up and what's the first thing you do after waking up?

I wake up at 6.30 am and the first thing I do is spend 10 minutes for affirmations, meditation or visualising something I want with all my senses. Affirmations and creative visualisation has really worked wonders for me in clearly defining and giving structure to my goals.

I then go for a 30 minute walk with my dogs and listen to some spiritual music. Currently, I am listening to music by Indian classical musician Manish Vyas. His music energises me. I reach office by 9-9.15 am, a little before the official time at 9.30 am.

What's the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

I started reading a lot and it’s become a habit that I follow every day. I also got into the habit of finishing the ugliest or most challenging tasks of the day early in the morning. I keep meetings and interviews towards the latter half of the day.

What are the productivity principles you follow?

I follow the 80:20 rule, where I focus on 20% of my most important tasks or goals that will provide 80% of the output. I implement this in my personal life as well. It gives me clarity over what I want to prioritise.

One productivity principle that I don't subscribe to is work smarter instead of harder in context to time. For the kind of aspirations I have, I don’t think working smart to reduce one's work hours always works. There are situations where you have to put in longer hours.

How do you unwind?

I unwind by listening to music and playing tennis. In music, I listen to varied genres from European music to spiritual. It helps me calm down. I play Tennis twice a week without fail, which also helps me relax.

Any book/ podcast you would recommend about mentorship and workplace growth?

The Everyday Hero Manifesto by Robin Sharma, Your Next Five Moves by Patrick Bet-David and Atomic Habits by James Clear. These are the mix of personal, professional, mental and spiritual learnings that will not only make a difference in your professional life but make you evolve as a person.

Your grooming regimen

I experiment with skin care products, but two things that I have remained constant over the years — my cologne Bleu de Chanel and our Sulphur cooling face mask, which has helped me with the acne problem I used to have.

