The trick to staying organised at work and life

Gautam Hari Singhania, 58, chair and managing director of Raymond Ltd. (Courtesy Raymond Ltd.)

Gautam Hari Singhania has many interests. If he’s not in the office, performing his responsibilities as the chair and managing director of Raymond Ltd, a group that operates in various sectors, including textiles, apparel, retail, FMCG and realty, he’s busy working out at the gym or, if he manages to get some free time, driving a car to unwind.

In fact, in 2012, Singhania became India’s only drifting champion, winning in the amateur category of the All Stars European Drift Championship at Malta. Two years later, he won the 2014 Ferrari Pirelli Open held at Brands Hatch in Great Britain. He’s also the co-founder of Super Car Club that aims at popularising supercars, including those from the workshops of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, in India.

In an interview, Mumbai-based Singhania, 58, talks about mentorship and his passion for driving and more. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor?

Every leader has qualities that are integral to their success. While I don’t have one specific mentor, I learn different things from different people. I believe every person whom I have met has taught me something or the other, impacting my life in a positive way.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

Like I mentioned earlier, I look up to different people for different things that gives a fair understanding of different perspectives.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

I believe in being my own self and I believe my colleagues usually learn and gather insights from my past experiences.

What is your morning schedule like?

My morning schedule is workout and then do routine work calls while on my treadmill.

What’s the one positive habit you developed during the pandemic?

Pandemic has taught us all that health is the real wealth. I became extremely disciplined about my workout, and I never miss them now, even for a single day in the year.

Any book/podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

I generally enjoy browsing through trending audio video content.

How do you unwind? Any hobbies?

I love to drive. Long drives really help me unwind and I find time to go on drives a few times in a year.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

I’m a very disciplined person and I plan meticulously. When you are regimented, it helps you to be organised and function efficiently.

What’s one office wear rule you follow?

There is no rule that I follow particularly. Having said that, I prefer to dress in formals.

