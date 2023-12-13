What can we learn about love and life from Taylor Swift? Be it through her songs or public persona, Taylor Swift has sent out important messages about self-love, dealing with heartbreak and the importance of friendship /relationships/it-s-complicated/taylor-swift-songs-lessons-redefining-relationship-norms-111702450702996.html 111702450702996 story

Taylor Swift, the reigning queen of pop, has not only given us chart-topping numbers, but has also imparted us with valuable lessons on relationships that have redefined the norms.

The importance of self-love

Through her lyrics, Swift shows us the importance of self-confidence and resilience. Her ability to rise above challenges and keep moving forward imparts a crucial lesson on self-love. Facing life's struggles with strength, Taylor Swift teaches us the significance of embracing and loving ourselves repeatedly.

Learning from Heartbreak

The artist has consistently used her heartbreak as a wellspring of inspiration, creating beautiful songs that resonate with the roller coaster that is known as love. By channeling her energy into her lyrics, she demonstrates the art of understanding and coping with the complexities of breakups. Moreover, she teaches us that each failed relationship, though saddening, paves the way for something better.

Friendship as the foundation of love

Swift consistently emphasises the importance of deep love and friendship in relationships. This is evident not only in her romantic pursuits but also in her public relationships with close friends. In every aspect of her life, there is camaraderie, support, and mutual encouragement. She teaches us that life is incomplete without true friendship by our side.

Setting Boundaries

Though the singer's relationships have often been spoken about in the media, she refrains from discussing them, and maintains the privacy of her personal life. She has shown us that while people may talk, it's essential to protect your relationship and not be overly concerned about others' opinions. In matters of love, she encourages us to prioritise our relationship and disregard unnecessary external judgments.

Love is about the small moments

Through her lyrics, Taylor has consistently romanticised the nuances of love.While grand gestures are often considered the epitome of love, Taylor teaches us that true love resides in the journey and the time spent together.

Shahzeen Shivdasani is a relationship expert and author of the book, ‘Love, Lust and Lemons’.

