Where Sidhant Gandhi breathes life into his wildest imaginings

Art on the internet has changed dramatically with the advent of artificial intelligence, with creators incorporating AI softwares to bring new dimensions to their work. And by the looks of it, the audience loves it. Think of all the likes on the reimaginations of Harry Potter characters as Indian or Indian movie stars as Barbie or Ken.

Sidhant Gandhi (@toosid on Instagram), who started out with hand-drawn sketches and acrylic paintings and progressed into digital art and animations, has now ventured into AI-infused art. Recently, he made heads turn with his video featuring American pop stars Drake, Rihanna, Snoop Dog and Beyonce in a samosa factory.

A self-taught artist, his last full-time stint was at VICE Media as the design head, after which he set out to work independently. Gandhi has collaborated with brands such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Puma, and dreams of bringing AI into mainstream cinema in India.

In an interview with Lounge, he speaks of the fluidity of his practice, bringing his imagination to life and the symbiotic relationship he has with his workspace.

Describe your current workspace to us.

The focal point of my workspace is a powerful computer setup, equipped with high-end GPUs and AI software. There are multiple screens and projectors that allow me to visualise and edit my videos on a grand scale. I like to keep cultural and pop pieces that have left a mark on me—like posters, stickers, coasters and keepsakes. I’ve incorporated succulents into my workspace, optimising the flow of creative and clean energy. Natural light filters through large windows, connecting me with the outside world while I’m immersed in my digital universe. It simply is a den of inspiration, technology and artistic chaos that moves me.

Has it always been this way? Or has it evolved over the years?

My art is a product of evolution of my thoughts, beliefs, disposition, real-life experiences and cosmogony in general. And yes, my workspace is a reflection of the same. It moves as I grow! The constant is my love for creativity-igniting pop and cultural pieces.

How would you define your daily relationship with this space?

My relationship with my workspace is symbiotic. It fuels my creativity and reflects the diverse inspirations behind my work. It’s a high-tech haven where I merge technology with imagination. The space is not just where I work; it’s an archive of cultural influences and artistic evolution.

This workspace is where I breathe life into my wildest imaginings and craft captivating art, making it an essential part of my creative journey.

Tell us about some of the eureka moments you have had and major works that you have done from here.

I always have my ‘work-mode’ on which means I assimilate everything that I see, retain some and try my hand at those when I’m resting at my workstation. So while it’s space-agnostic the execution definitely happens at the workspace. But yeah my viral art capsule featuring Drake, Rihanna and Beyonce at the Samosa factory had occurred to me while browsing one of their tracks on my laptop amidst work.

What’s the one thing that has always been at your workspace over the years. Why?

The constant at my workspace over the years has been my tech setup consisting my monitor, laptop and music accessories along with my doodle pad and stress-busters. It’s the heart of my creative process because it helps bring my artistic visions to life no matter how good or bad the day. As technology evolves, so does my computer setup, but its central role in my work has always been unwavering.

The first artist whose work you followed closely/sometimes imitated. What about them appealed to you?

I started dabbling in AI early on and there were very little references available. I think that inspiration from a particular artist can box your creativity by prompting the mind to try what it retains and remembers. So I seek influences from things and people and not artworks.

What was the first medium/tool you used in the early years of practice? How has that evolved now?

I had initially started off with platforms like open AI and then widened the ambit with others like stable diffusion and runway ML which are free softwares easily available online for anyone to use. The only difference is that I’m a lot more equipped today with multiple tools and know-how of technical nuances that can make a huge difference.

Creative Corner is a series about writers, artists, musicians, founders and other creative individuals and their relationships with their workspaces.

Indumathy Sukanya is a Bengaluru-based writer and artist

