Setting boundaries during online dating can go a long way

Setting time limits and communicating topics that are off-limits can go a long way in avoiding conflicts and hurt, (Unsplash)

While online dating can be fun, there are always risks involved—especially mental and emotional. To avoid such situations, setting boundaries at the right time can go a long way. This can be difficult in a world, which is still hesitant when it comes to understanding boundaries. But, what do the online daters feel about it?

In a recent survey conducted by Indian dating and matchmaking app, QuackQuack, involving 10,000 daters from tier 1 and 2 cities, at least 40% of the participants, aged between 18 to 35 years, said they prioritise establishing boundaries in dating. More than 30% of the respondents, aged between 21 and 30, mentioned that they communicate their boundaries as soon as they match to ensure safety while meeting new people.

Boundaries can be individualistic. After all, what works for one might not for another. For instance, some set a time limit on how long they want to interact with a new match daily while others ask their matches not to call or text during office hours.

Online daters shared some useful advice regarding boundaries to make sure dating doesn’t come with unnecessary hurt:

Keep it private

About 40% of the surveyed women, aged between 25 and 30, advise young daters to protect their private information. A new connection can sometimes blur clarity in judgement, and daters can make the mistake of sharing personal information such as residential address, which is a huge risk.

Communicate limits early

Often while talking to a new person, there can be miscommunication, leading to unnecessary fights. One of the best ways to avoid this is to let your potential partner know of the compromises you are willing or unwilling to make. With this clarity, they can choose to take the conversation forward or not.

Don’t hesitate to say no

According to 42 % of the daters, aged 20 to 28, two of the most important boundaries are related to private photos and finances. About 20% of the surveyed women believe they shouldn't talk about these topics, even if the other person seems trustworthy.

If they stalk, you block

About 40% of women, above 30, say it's completely okay to cut off communication or block someone if they continue to message you after you have expressed your disinterest. If someone refuses to take no for an answer, then set the boundary for yourself and don’t fall into the trap of unnecessary guilt associated with rejecting someone.