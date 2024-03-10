Retirement resorts where senior citizens can enjoy independent active lives At these retirement complexes, senior citizens can enjoy a fulfilling social life with like-minded people while having the reassurance of complete security and ready medical assistance /relationships/it-s-complicated/retirement-resorts-where-senior-citizens-can-enjoy-independent-active-lives-111709915431582.html 111709915431582 story

The card-room echoes with laughter; banter flows across the dining hall redolent with the mouth-watering aroma of fresh tadka; strains of What Jhumka mingles with giggles in the dance-class—it’s just another day at an active seniors’ society.

Comprising nearly 11% of the current population of India, the number of senior citizens in our country is growing steadily and is estimated to double by 2050. According to India Aging Report 2023 by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and International Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS), the number of people aged 60 years and above is 149 million, and will be 298 million by the year 2050.

A sizeable number of these elders are facing a curious situation of abrupt superannuation and, having led active and independent lives till now, the feeling of suddenly being past their shelf-lives unsettles them. Unlike the generation before them who spent these silver years with their children and grand-children, many of the current generation are unable or unwilling to do so because either their children are abroad, or they are unwilling to change their own lifestyles.

As Priyal Rajput, a sales executive at real estate developer Ashiana’s seniors project in Bhiwadi, jokes, “Most people enjoy being with their grandchildren but for limited durations only!” They would rather lead their own lives on their own terms.

For most of them though, retirement is a mixed blessing—on one hand there is the much-awaited relief of finally bidding farewell to daily work stress, but on the other, being cut off from friends, colleagues and office get-togethers is daunting.

At this juncture, a comparatively new kind of residential community in India—active seniors’ residential complexes—comes as a boon. While the first of such projects, Ashiana Utsav, started in 2005 in Bhiwadi, the idea is gaining even more traction now. Many such idyllic residencies by real estate developers like Ashiana, Columbia Pacific Communities, and Vedaanta Vaibhava Retirement Communities have come up at multiple locations across India, close to cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, which offer the very things this age-group needs at this stage of their lives.

Situated away from the madding crowds, these residential complexes are veritable retirement-resorts where residents can enjoy independent active lives, have a fulfilling social life with like-minded people, a number of activities to keep themselves happily engaged, and have the reassurance of complete security and ready medical assistance.

“I am enjoying myself to the hilt,” says R, a recently retired teacher from Dwarka, Delhi, who stays from time to time at what she calls her “holiday home” in Ashiana Nirmay in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. “I love singing and dancing, so I have joined both the clubs here,” she says.

S, 70, at Ashiana Shubham in Chennai, has found close friends here with whom she hangs out every day. “We have impromptu antakshari sessions in the evenings and in the afternoons some of us have our lunch together at the excellent society dining-hall” she says. She adds that she loves the option of eating simple home food at the dining hall, without having to cook, and that having regular doctor visits and a nursing facility available round the clock is extremely reassuring.

“Many of our members live in such retirement homes” says Nidhi Chawla, the co-founder of the unique platform, Silver Talkies, which connects senior citizens across cities and helps them connect to various services as well. “Isolation is a real problem,” she says, “and people often lose motivation to pursue even much-loved hobbies.” For them having like-minded people and opportunities around is a big motivator.

Ashwini Jaisim, whose parents are residents of Suvidha Retirement Village in Bengaluru, finds it heartening that her parents are enjoying an independent and healthy life there. The 30-acre “village” was designed by Ashwini’s father K. Jaisim. Ashwini’s mother Geeta enjoys the long walks around the sylvan place as well as the different activities offered there like music and art and craft clubs. She is very happy to be away from the congestion and pollution of the bustling city. “My husband does miss his work,” she confides, “though he still keeps busy and enjoys snooker with his friends in the evening.”

However, shifting to such a place is a big decision, which is why Reena Lamba and her husband, Amarbeer Lamba, from Delhi, both 60, took their time to decide whether they actually wanted to move permanently to Ashiana Nirmay. “We bought the place and visited frequently before taking the plunge,” Reena says. They love the experience and their only daughter in Malaysia finds it reassuring that they “have many new friends, activities and of course, the clinic.”

Rajiv Desai, who runs a diversity and inclusion consultation practice in Berlin, is similarly happy about his mother, Chandrika Desai, who stays at Parkside Retirement Homes in Bengaluru. “Today she enjoys a robust social life here,” he says. “Mom fell in love with the place almost immediately.” The round-the-clock medical help, the cafeteria services and her numerous friends are what reassures Rajiv that they made the best decision for this stage of his mother’s life.

Most of these societies boast of thriving club-houses with multiple options like a music club, reading club, dance club and even a theater for movie weekends. “I never had time for tambola or salsa earlier,” says R, a 65-year-old resident at Nirmay. “Here, I’ve learned both, along with swimming and cycling which I never learnt when I was young.”

Retirement resorts or active senior living communities ensure essential socialisation for one’s emotional and mental well-being. Most such places also have a wonderful “buddy” system where residents volunteer to be with anyone going through tough phases of life. Reena recounts how a group of such buddies helped a recently widowed woman come out of depression, which would have been tougher if she were all alone. She puts it succinctly when she says that the beauty of such a community is that “here there are people who have time for us and people who we have time for”.

The feeling of isolation is real enough for people who are getting older and a community of people in similar life-stage is therefore immensely reassuring. However, as Nidhi Chawla says, “Some people do feel that they would like to be among a more varied society with people from all age-groups.”

A far cry from the dreaded image of ‘old-age homes’ these are joyful places promising a full life. “I enjoy visiting my children once a year but I love returning to my life and friends here after a month or two” says R.

This new formula seems to be a win-win for both parents and children as senior parents can enjoy their well-earned freedom and their children can relax, knowing that their parents are safe and well-cared for.

Madhumita Gupta is an independent writer.