My studio is my shrine, says resin artist Madhavi Adalja

Making art out of resin is far more unpredictable than using watercolours or oil paints. But it is this unpredictability, resulting from pouring the liquid resin (and a certain mastery over how to handle it), that creates the textures and patterns that it is known for.

Mumbai-based artist Madhavi Adalja, who makes paintings as well as home décor objects, specialises now in resin-art—she uses resin for artwork, often highlighting her pieces with gold leafing; she also creates coasters, tables, and other home décor pieces with resin.

In Creative Corner this week, Adalja talks about her relationship with her studio, her work, and the influence of Stephanie Walberer, a German resin artist. Edited excerpts.

Describe your current workspace to us.

I currently work from the convenience of my home. It's my living room that has been transformed into a workspace. It is where all of my creativity flows. Given that I was born and raised in this particular home, its homely 250 square feet make me feel like I belong in this place. I only have to walk over to my bedroom, where I can play with my kitties, to relax when I need to. The studio is everything I could have hoped for and more. I cherish how fortunate I feel, having a space where I can work for hours without feeling like I'm working.

Has it always been this way? Or has it evolved over the years?

This was not always the case. I had first converted my living room into a studio. I had already begun working on tiny crafts, such as coasters or platters, and used my dining table to pour resin. The dining table eventually had to go as my business grew and I began receiving larger orders since there was not enough room for it. Each piece of furniture was gradually donated, and I built workstations, which led to the creation of this studio.

How would you define your daily relationship with this space?

Since my studio serves as my shrine, no one with shoes on is allowed to enter this space. I consider my labour to be worship, so I have great regard for my studio. I believe that you will not succeed in life if your environment is not good and holy. I respect and value my studio. Since it is our honest effort that satisfies all of our wants and propels us to the pinnacles of achievement, I consider work to be worship.

Adalja at work in her studio. (Courtesy Madhavi Adalja)

Tell us about some of the eureka moments you have had and major works that you have done from here.

Each time I enter my studio is a new eureka moment. I enjoy drinking my coffee while sitting on the window ledge and gazing out at the garden as ideas come to me. Each day is a eureka moment if art is your life, even the air you breathe. I've made a lot of life-size artworks here, as well as a lot of dining tables and doors. The most difficult and memorable task I have ever done—and am still working on—is a current office assignment for which I am building two separate walls. One wall is 15 feet tall, and another is a 11-foot-tall world map.

If you were to trade in this place for another, what would it be?

I would prefer not to exchange this location for any other, but if I had to due to space constraints, I would choose a larger room with an interior that reminded me of my current studio, my home.

What's the one thing that has always been at your workspace over the years? Why?

My Guru's picture and a music system is will always be found at my studio. This is what I really believe: without blessings, one cannot do anything in life. And I also enjoy listening to music as I paint. I make no further requests.

The first artist whose work you followed closely. What about them appealed to you?

I have always admired Stephanie Walberer, aka Mrs Colorberry, from Germany. I was always fascinated by their choice of colour combinations and the way they experiment with their style.

What was the first medium/tool you used in the early years of practice? How has that evolved now?

I've been using paintbrushes and experimenting with colours since I was a child. I started off learning oil paintings when I was young and later developed my skills in other mediums like acrylic, fabric painting, mosaic, stained glass, charcoal, and watercolours. I've always wanted to master resin so that I can stand out from the crowd and establish myself as a distinctive maker of custom artwork. My experience throughout the years with painting has been a huge asset in helping me produce resin work.

Creative Corner is a series about writers, artists, musicians, founders and other creative individuals and their relationships with their workspaces.