Renault India's Venkatram Mamillapalle on patience in tough times

On most days, Venkatram Mamillapalle is busy running Renault India as its CEO and managing director, but he is always awaiting a chance to head to his farm, where he can recharge. “I enjoy the opportunity to go on journeys to my burgeoning farm, which I have dedicatedly been cultivating for my future aspirations. This sanctuary of nature grants me solace, and a chance to connect with the land,” he says.

With India being the third-largest automobile market in the world, these are exciting times for car manufacturers. In July 2020, when most businesses were still recovering from the covid-19 pandemic, Renault India recorded a growth of 75.5% over the previous year, the highest among the country’s automobile manufacturers. By the time businesses opened up post lockdown, Renault India had measures in place to counter any further disruption that was likely to come their way. Earlier this year, Renault-Nissan announced a $600 million investment in the Indian market.

Mamillapalle discusses his ideas of leadership and mentoring, which he believes has helped the company, with Mint. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider a mentor?

My father’s wisdom and perspective have been instrumental in shaping my decisions and outlook on life. His guidance has provided me with valuable lessons and also instilled in me a sense of responsibility and determination to strive for excellence in all my endeavours.

One major insight you worked on with his guidance?

I learned the value of staying patient in the face of challenges. Patience is not about mere waiting, but about cultivating resilience, maintaining a steady focus in the face of challenges, adapting to circumstances, understanding that outcomes take time to unfold.

What does being a mentor mean to you?

Mentoring is about sharing experiences, insights and knowledge to help individuals unlock their potential and achieve their goals. It’s a reciprocal relationship built on trust, respect and open communication. As a mentor, I strive to create a supportive environment where colleagues can thrive. My approach involves active listening, understanding their aspirations, strengths and areas for improvement. I provide constructive feedback, share insights and offer guidance tailored to their needs. I also encourage a healthy work-life balance, and fostering personal growth alongside professional development.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow?

I believe in the power of prioritising tasks based on their importance and urgency. This helps me focus on what truly matters and ensures that I allocate my time and energy efficiently.

A book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

A book that I highly recommend is The Mentor Leader by Tony Dungy. This book explores how mentorship and leadership intertwine to create positive impact and growth in both personal and professional spheres. As for podcasts, The Tim Ferriss Show is a fantastic resource.

