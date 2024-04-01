Rashi Agarwal on what being a mentor means

While travelling in Europe, Rashi Agarwal noticed the docked bicycle business model prevalent there, and calls it her eureka moment. She soon hit the drawing board with husband, Akash Gupta. After researching, and raising funds, they started a bicycle rental service in NCR in November 2017. However, Agarwal, 38, realised that their offering wasn’t feasible for Indian weather. They soon transitioned to electric vehicles (EVs) and laid the foundation for Zypp Electric that today works with e-commerce platforms on last mile delivery.

“EVs made a lot of sense for our business goals, allowing us to stay true to our sustainability objectives while addressing the mobility challenges in the Indian market,” says Gurugram-based Agarwal, co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Zypp Electric. They had launched a bike taxi service in November 2019, but had to rethink it after the pandemic in March 2020. It was then that they struck gold by redirecting their platform towards deliveries. “We identified opportunities to collaborate with e-commerce brands for their delivery needs. So, while our B2C operations took a significant hit, our B2B delivery services flourished. We started with 200 bikes, which expanded tenfold during the lockdown period,” she says.

Agarwal talks to Lounge about mentorship and the importance of staying healthy.

Who do you consider your mentor?

I am fortunate to have the guidance and feedback of industry leaders who help me stay on the right track while building the business. My father and Akash are my key mentors.

What does being a mentor mean to you?

A mentor’s role is invaluable in guiding us along the right path. I have many colleagues working alongside me, building big things and achieving their goals. I make it a priority to be available to them, offer guidance whenever they encounter challenges.

What’s your morning schedule like?

I wake up around 4-5 am and start my day with exercise. Then I check key business updates, keeping myself informed about the latest trends and developments in the industry. Once our daughter, Aashra, is off to school, I prepare myself for the office.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

Exercise and striking the right balance between work hustle and health were key aspects I explored.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

One resource I highly recommend is Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In. It offers invaluable insights into navigating challenges and maximising opportunities. For those seeking practical advice, How I Built This podcast by Guy Raz is a must-listen.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders and creative individuals discuss their mentors and their work ethic.

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer.