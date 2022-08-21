Most of my ideas have originated in the shower: Niharika N.M.

If there’s one thing Niharika N.M. enjoys the most, it is making people laugh. “It’s a childhood thing,” says the 25-year-old content creator known for her funny, sarcastic videos that talk about anything from what people do on their first dates to silly things people say at birthday parties. “I remember, every weekend I would make my family sit on a sofa and watch me mimic them or an actor I had seen on TV. It was my thing, you know… just entertaining people,” says the Bengaluru resident.

She’s turned her hobby into a full-time career, entertaining over two million people on Instagram with her Reels. She’s graced magazine covers, collaborated with actors like Mahesh Babu, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, and been part of Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list. This year, Niharika, who just completed her MBA from Chapman University in the US, made her debut at Cannes by winning the ‘Youth Icon: Entertainer of the Year’ award, at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards at Cannes 2022.

Her current workspace includes her favourite sofa.

In an interview, she talks about her relationship with her workspace and more. Edited excerpts:

What’s your current workspace like?

Honestly, I don’t have a workspace where I must be at to work. I’m usually all over the place but I do love curling up on my couch with a fuzzy blanket and brainstorming ideas.

Has it always been this way?

Growing up I would always work at my study desk because I’d be the most attentive when my posture is upright, but over the years I just started working out of places that made me feel comfortable enough to get work done, but not comfortable enough for me to fall asleep (laughs).

What’s your daily relationship with your workspace?

To be honest, I think I have a very inconsistent relationship with this space because I’m never truly tied down to one “workspace” as such. Since a huge part of my job requires me to not be confined to one space I don’t find myself feeling tied down to a workspace as such. However, I would prefer to be on my couch and get work done.

And in which location do you have your eureka moments?

As much as I hate to admit this, most of my eureka moments or ideas that I’m most proud of originated in the shower. But this amazing space (workspace) has always been where I developed most of those ideas into elaborate sketches that you know me for today.

If you were to trade in this place for another, what would it be?

The ocean. A quiet pier overlooking the ocean with the waves crashing being the only sound you hear? Yeah, I would trade any place for that in a heartbeat.

Any one thing that has always been at your workspace over the years?

My journal is always with me wherever I work. That’s one constant thing that I need with me in any workspace. I tend to write everything down, be it ideas, to-do lists or even my feelings, so it becomes almost impossible for me to work without my journal or a notebook.

