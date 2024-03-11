Masooma Rizvi on the perks of maintaining a flexi-schedule

Growing up, Masooma Rizvi found museum visits to be a rather tedious proposition. Those early days, however, gradually fostered a deep appreciation for art and heritage. A family discussion about artists and architects turned things around for this student of science.

“I consider myself blessed to have grown up in a family that appreciated art. My grandmother’s constant home improvements, done on a tight budget taught me the beauty of change and innovation. It inspired me to pursue a field related to design,” says Rizvi, 55, who completed her master’s degree in conservation at Delhi’s National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology. She’s the managing director and lead designer at Belita Design Solutions, a firm that has worked on projects at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and, in the recent past, curated artwork for the Ayodhya Airport. In an interview, Rizvi, who divides time between Telangana and Delhi, talks about mentorship and how she likes to unwind. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor?

I’ve had the privilege of interacting with numerous artists and intellectuals who’ve served as mentors. Conversations with luminaries like S.H. Raza, Satish Gujral and Abdul Kalam have influenced my perspectives on art, culture and society.

Also Read: Retirement resorts where senior citizens can enjoy independent active lives

What does being a mentor mean to you?

Mentorship to me is about providing the right opportunities for exposure in an art field where being yourself is extremely important.

Any productivity principles that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

The bedrock of my approach to productivity lies in a trio of principles: taking intentional breaks, engaging in comprehensive research and embracing schedule flexibility. I’ve discovered the paradoxical power of pauses. Stepping away from work momentarily can really help rejuvenate the mind, fostering renewed focus. Maintaining a flexible schedule has become important to me as well. It accommodates the spontaneous bursts of creativity that are often the lifeblood of innovation.

How do you unwind?

Unwinding is an essential part of nurturing creativity. Reading offers a gateway to different worlds, perspectives and ideas. Painting is a more personal form of expression, allowing me to explore emotions and concepts in a visual format. Travelling, especially to the lesser-known corners of India, provides a wealth of inspiration and ideas.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders and creative individuals discuss their mentors and their work ethics.

Also Read: How to change your child's ‘no’ to a confident ‘yes’