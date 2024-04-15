LISSUN’s CEO Krishna Veer Singh on mentorship and family time

Much like everyone else, the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 brought disruption to Krishna Veer Singh’s life. At the time, he and Tarun Gupta, who became online mental health platform LISSUN’s co-founder alongside him, saw the impact of mental health problems at close quarters. After doing their research, they decided to address the issue by launching LISSUN in August 2021.

“The pandemic significantly amplified existing challenges and exposed stark gaps in the availability and accessibility of mental health support systems. It was a period marked by heightened anxiety, isolation and stress, affecting millions worldwide,” says Gurugram-based Singh, co-founder and CEO at LISSUN.

Through their network of mental health professionals, Singh, 45, envisions a holistic solution that can provide support, understanding and accessibility to anyone anywhere, without the barriers traditionally associated with mental health services. He says their Artificial Intelligence algorithms are also rooted in psychological theories and practices to accurately assess and assist users, while enhancing the efficiency of the therapist and personalising the experience.

Singh talks to Lounge about how he mentors, and the importance of virtual check-ins.

Who do you consider your mentor?

My mentors are a couple of people from my previous organization with whom I have worked. They know my passion for creating impact and my strengths and weaknesses. They are my mainstay in this choppy journey of entrepreneurship.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

An essential insight was thinking about the quality of outcome from day one. Instead of considering it as an afterthought, I was always told to keep it as the guiding principle. This has reflected in the way we’ve grown.

What does being a mentor mean to you?

Being a mentor means fostering growth, offering support and empowering others. At LISSUN, I aim to cultivate an environment that encourages learning and collective achievement.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

Establishing regular virtual check-ins with the team has enhanced our connectivity and focus, reinforcing our collective commitment to LISSUN’s mission.

How do you unwind?

I indulge in spending time with my children and exploring nature. These activities offer a peaceful retreat from work, allowing me to recharge and maintain balance.

