advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Relationships> It's Complicated > How to make that nagging imposter syndrome redundant

How to make that nagging imposter syndrome redundant

In this video, life coach Ramya Ranganathan talks about how we can identify imposter syndrome creeping in, and the best way to mitigate it

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 11.11.2021  |  03:30 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. The laboured diversity of Eternals
  2. A counterculture view of the grand Chola era 
  3. Greenwashing less dangerous than silence on climate, says Ikea CEO 
  4. Alia Bhatt & Masaba Gupta unfold sustainability with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 | Flip3 5G
  5. How to make that nagging imposter syndrome redundant

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement