For Jetsynthesys' Rajan Navani, mornings are sacrosanct

For Rajan Navani, founder and managing director of Jetsynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company, being efficient is paramount. From waking up at 4.30 am to his productivity hacks, everything revolves around the efficient use of one’s time and efforts.

Pune-based Navani started his career as an imaging engineer with NASA Goddard Flight Centre. He was then part of Jetline Group Of Companies, which manufactures packing products, till he started Jetsythesys in 2014.

Navani speaks with Lounge about his mentor, why he doesn’t rush into anything and the tech innovation he is eagerly watching out for.

Who do you consider your mentor and why?

I consider Professor CK Prahalad, listed as the world's most influential business thinker in 2007 and 2009 by Thinkers50, as a mentor and an inspiration. His contribution to unlocking India's true economic potential and inspiring business leaders to take bold decisions sets him apart. I was fortunate to spend a lot of time with him and be guided by his brilliant ideas.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor's guidance?

The biggest insight I gained because of my association with Professor Prahalad is that 'true fortune lies at the bottom of the pyramid.' Companies have the opportunity to improve the lives of the poor while improving their bottom line. It is important to make your consumer a producer first and then he/she will automatically become your customer. We must be able to deliver quality to these value-conscious consumers who are pivotal to a company's success and growth.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

To me, a mentor is someone who recognises an individual's potential and helps him grow by providing guidance. He is a role model himself so the mentee emulates his qualities. Mentees submit themselves to be moulded when they can relate to the mentor and express themselves without inhibitions.

Mentoring essentially entails the creation of an augmenting environment and framework for others to excel and empower. A mentor is a leader who knows the (right) way, shows the way and goes the way.

What's your morning schedule like?

My day starts early, around 4.30 am. Mornings are a crucial part of a person's day and if started on the right note, can fuel an individual’s routine for the rest of the day. I like to devote some time to meditation and exercise before I go about routine activities and work.

I fill my mornings with positive affirmations and thoughts because it sets the tone for the rest of my day. By doing this, I believe, one can achieve a sound mind and body, which is very essential for optimal utilisation of the day that lies ahead.

What's the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

One habit I have developed since the pandemic is to take a minute or two for silence and solitude between my work meetings or consecutive tasks to recuperate and refresh my mind. This allows my mind to function in the most efficient manner possible. It is only in the depth of silence that one can hear one’s inner voice.

What are some of your productivity hacks?

It all begins with a clear vision. An envisioned idea once converted into a mission should be measured regularly followed by corrective actions. All this must be undertaken with fervour and passion to drive impactful and fruitful outcomes.

Another principle that I adhere to in both my personal and professional life is – there is always an optimal time for each activity. One should not rush into undertaking a certain task but recognise the correct moment to perform it.

One tech innovation you are looking forward to or are inspired by?

I am amazed by the discussion on micro-chip implants in the human brain. This technological advancement backed by scientific study is said to shoot up the cognitive abilities of a normal human brain from a mere 5-7% to approximately 30%. Having said that, there are apprehensions as to whether the body can endure this. But if it’s successful, it might prove to be the trailblazing discovery of the current times.

Any book/ podcast you would recommend about mentorship and workplace growth?

Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman is a must-read for any person to improve in life. The book brilliantly illustrates human psychology and the way we think. It addresses the dichotomy between the contrasting cognitive decisions taken by an individual in both personal and professional lives. It has helped me think better and introspect my actions.

How do you unwind?

Music and yoga have a calming effect on my mind and hence make for a wonderful way to unwind. I have been practising Indian classical music for over a decade now. Soulful music elevates the senses and relieves all stress and tension.

