Save time and go on an errand date

Grocery shopping with your date engages them and helps keep the conversation going. Take things up a notch by inviting your date later to a home-cooked dinner made from the supplies bought at the store. (Pexels)

All of us are busy all the time. Period. No wonder then that a concept like errand dating is getting more popular by the day. A term that has become a part of regular conversations, an errand date is one where two individuals spend time together as they go about completing a mundane chore.

Dating app Tinder’s recent Future of Dating Report 2023, reveals that 18-25 year olds are open to going on errand dates to be able to fit dating around their daily schedules.

It’s less glamourous than going out for a drink, sure,but it allows you to get to know someone better in a more organic way. Sounds interesting? Here’s a compilation of fun activities that we think can make for a memorable errand date.

Go shopping for clothes: Have a wedding to attend or just been postponing shopping for new clothes? Taking your date to check out, and maybe, buy new clothes is a foolproof option as far as ideas for errand dates go. For one, the task entails a bit of exploration – where the two of you are walking around the store finding clothes and accessories that you like. This is a good setting for the conversation to flow naturally without any anxiety. It also encourages participation – by asking your date for their opinion on what to choose, you are getting them involved in something that's personal to you. You are also subtly conveying to them that you are interested in their opinion. Additionally, the exercise gives the two of you an insight into your individual styles.

Visit a nursery: There are few things as relaxing as visiting a nursery to pick plants for the house. Double up the fun by asking your date to join you. Make things interesting by picking a nursery that is a good distance from your home – this allows you to pack in a long drive to the plan. Visiting a nursery can give your date an insight into a facet of yours that probably wouldn't have come across at a simple wine & dine. And who knows, you might even end up initiating them into picking a plant or two for themselves.

Hit your neighbourhood super market:Stocking up on your weekly or monthly essentials with your date may across as way too practical and unromantic but there are things going for this errand. Much like shopping for clothes, grocery shopping too entails walking around aisles with your date to find your breakfast cereal, coffee brand, vegetables or snacks. It engages them and helps keep the conversation going. Take things up a notch by inviting your date later to a home-cooked dinner made from the supplies bought at the store.

Partnering up for pet duty is a good way to introduce your date to your pets, and it gives your date a peek into a softer side of you. (Pexels)

Browse furniture at a home decor store: Setting those Ikea-causing-couples-to-fight rumours aside, visiting a home decor store with your date just to check out new furniture or home decor items can make for an interesting errand date. The task of picking out a coffee table, a lounge chair or a table lamp could open up new angles for conversations between the two of you. Not to mention, you also get to know if you both share a similar aesthetic sense or not.

Partner up for pet duty: This one's for pet parents. Invite your date for a walk with your dog. If you are a cat parent, take them along on your monthly run to the pet supplies shop! Not only are they good ways to introduce them to your pets, it also gives them a peek into a softer side of you—something a coffee date wouldn't accomplish.

In addition to the ideas, here are some things to remember before you go ahead and plan an errand date:

Check their convenience and comfort factor: An errand date works only if the other individual is comfortable with the idea of spending time with you over a chore. Get their OK before planning the schedule.

Make it a light and fun activity: The errand needs to be fun and relaxed not some long and boring or sweaty affair that leaves your date feeling overworked or tired. It would be smart to plan an errand date that matches with an interest or hobby of theirs.

Stack two or three small activities together: Rather than just have one big errand to do, it's more fun if you plan two to three small tasks together with your date. For e.g., start by meeting them for coffee, then head to the grocery store for essentials and finish by cooking a meal at your place. This adds variety to the hours you two spend together and gives you a chance to understand each other better.