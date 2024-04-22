ASUS India's Dinesh Sharma on why a work-life balance is key

Over the last two decades, Dinesh Sharma, 46, has led multiple businesses in the electronics and electrical product sector such as Morphy Richards and Samsung Mobile. What has kept the ASUS India vice president motivated is the entire process of creating something new, while also addressing the needs of the market.

“Interestingly, some of the top world leaders like Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg come from a strong product management background,” says Mumbai-based Sharma. “I’ve always been drawn towards product management for its 360-degree view towards business management.”

Sharma joined ASUS India in 2016, where he currently heads the Commercial PC and Smartphone division. His early days were challenging as they looked to establish themselves in the cluttered personal computer and smartphone market in India. Over time, Sharma has been instrumental in helping the brand establish itself in the gaming sector and starting a dedicated consumer personal computer business division. Besides his expertise in product management, what has also helped is his interest in mobile gaming.

Sharma talks to Lounge about mentorship, and why it is important to balance personal and professional life.

What does being a mentor mean to you?

Being a mentor is about empowering others to unlock their potential and pursue their aspirations. I try to lead by example, fostering a supportive atmosphere where colleagues feel motivated to learn and evolve.

What’s your morning schedule?

I begin with a rejuvenating walk or jog, which allows time for introspection, mental clarity and sets a positive tone for the day. Reviewing my schedule and setting daily goals is a priority. I emphasise on starting the day with a nutritious breakfast. I love driving and make it a point to drive to work.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow?

Balancing work and personal life is key for productivity and well-being. I prioritise time management, realistic goal-setting and open communication with my team. I believe continuous learning and self-improvement, staying organised and effective delegation are also vital.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

I recommend podcasts like TED Talks Business for inspiring stories and valuable insights from industry thought leaders. Good to Great and Heart of Business are good books on mentorship and growth.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

I enjoy driving, reading, gaming and spending time with friends.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders and creative individuals discuss their mentors and their work ethics.

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer.

Also read: Rashi Agarwal on what being a mentor means