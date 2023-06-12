A picture taken on May 24, 2023 shows plastic reproductions of dishes displayed at the former El Bulli restaurant transformed into 'elBulli1846' Museum, in Roses, near Barcelona. Before it closed its doors over a a decade ago, Spain's elBulli was repeatedly voted the best restaurant in the world for its wildly experimental dishes. Now ground-breaking chef Ferran Adria is set to reopen his former eatery located in an isolated cove on Spain's far northeastern tip -- this time as a museum. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (AFP)
2/5
A selection of templates made of modelling pate displayed at the former El Bulli restaurant transformed into 'elBulli1846' Museum. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (AFP)
3/5
The restaurant, located in Roses, Spain, changed the food world through groundbreaking innovations in gastronomy. It gave rise to revolutionary cooking techniques such as using foams and spherification of unlikely ingredients such as the dish ‘liquid olive’ which consists of green olive juice. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)
4/5
Spanish chef Ferran Adria poses in the former kitchen of the El Bulli restaurant transformed into 'elBulli1846' Museum. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (AFP)
5/5
The restaurant, which was famous for its 30-course meals, shut its doors in 2011 due to the monetary loss it was incurring. Chef Ferran Adrià was quoted to replace it with a culinary academy. Finally, elBulli 1846, a museum which reflects on the innovation of the restaurant is slated to open this month in June. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (AFP)
Exploring El Bulli's history through this museum