Home > Photos> What urban furniture looks like

What urban furniture looks like

Many of the presentations at the recently concluded Salone del Mobile 2023 included sleek, functional designs that brought together architecture and art

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 26.04.2023  |  10:50 PM IST
People visit the stand of Brazilian brand 'A Lot of Brazil' at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan last week as part of the Milan Design Week 2023 
1/6
People visit the stand of Brazilian brand 'A Lot of Brazil' at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan last week as part of the Milan Design Week 2023  (AFP)
Visitors look at a glass table by Italian brand Santambrogiomilano at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan.
2/6
Visitors look at a glass table by Italian brand Santambrogiomilano at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan. (AFP)
A visitor takes a picture of a table on the stand of Finnish brand Nikari at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair
3/6
A visitor takes a picture of a table on the stand of Finnish brand Nikari at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair (AFP)
A woman at the stand of Italian brand 'House of Lyria' at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair  
4/6
A woman at the stand of Italian brand 'House of Lyria' at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair   (AFP)
A visitor looks at a Murana vase by Italian brand Venini at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair  
5/6
A visitor looks at a Murana vase by Italian brand Venini at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair   (AFP)
People visit the stand of Japanese brand Ritzwell at the Salone del Mobile  
6/6
People visit the stand of Japanese brand Ritzwell at the Salone del Mobile   (AFP)

