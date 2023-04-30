advertisement

Travel: Experience Bali's kecak or monkey chant dance

Located by the sea at the southern tip of the island of Bali, the Uluwatu temple is a great place to watch the Balinese dance form, kecak

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 30.04.2023  |  10:00 AM IST
In Bali's traditional kecak dance, which narrates tales from the Ramayana, Ravan is dressed in black and red, bringin an edgy darkness to the character with jerky hand gestures and fierce facial expressions
1/8
In Bali's traditional kecak dance, which narrates tales from the Ramayana, Ravan is dressed in black and red, bringin an edgy darkness to the character with jerky hand gestures and fierce facial expressions (Anita Rao Kashi)
The Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple’s ceremonial split gate with its elaborate contours looks out on to the Indian Ocean.
2/8
The Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple’s ceremonial split gate with its elaborate contours looks out on to the Indian Ocean. (Anita Rao Kashi)
The temple is a fascinating amalgamation of Indonesian and Hindu elements and traditions going back to the 11th century,
3/8
The temple is a fascinating amalgamation of Indonesian and Hindu elements and traditions going back to the 11th century, (Anita Rao Kashi)
The character of Hanuman is dressed in white and is a fount of antics. He skips, jumps and skitters up and down the steps amidst the audience, evoking laughter. He is especially a hit with little children.
4/8
The character of Hanuman is dressed in white and is a fount of antics. He skips, jumps and skitters up and down the steps amidst the audience, evoking laughter. He is especially a hit with little children. (Anita Rao Kashi)
The Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple stands on a cliff at the south-western tip of the island looking out to the expanse of the Indian Ocean. The temple is dedicated to Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, in his manifestation of Rudra, a cosmic force and the supreme god in Balinese Hinduism.
5/8
The Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple stands on a cliff at the south-western tip of the island looking out to the expanse of the Indian Ocean. The temple is dedicated to Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, in his manifestation of Rudra, a cosmic force and the supreme god in Balinese Hinduism. (Anita Rao Kashi)
The performers are framed by the diffused light of the sinking sun that suffuses the cloudy sky and horizon. It all feels surreal.
6/8
The performers are framed by the diffused light of the sinking sun that suffuses the cloudy sky and horizon. It all feels surreal. (Anita Rao Kashi)
Using flowing, sinuous hand movements and elaborate facial expressions, the dancers depict characters from the Ramayana—Ram, Sita, Lakshman.
7/8
Using flowing, sinuous hand movements and elaborate facial expressions, the dancers depict characters from the Ramayana—Ram, Sita, Lakshman. (Anita Rao Kashi)
The dance starts with men settling on the ground in tight concentric circles around the lamp. The make a clucking, chanting sound with their mouths, which accompany the dancers. There are no instruments or lyrics. The sounds reach a gradual crescendo and then wane suddenly.
8/8
The dance starts with men settling on the ground in tight concentric circles around the lamp. The make a clucking, chanting sound with their mouths, which accompany the dancers. There are no instruments or lyrics. The sounds reach a gradual crescendo and then wane suddenly. (Anita Rao Kashi)

