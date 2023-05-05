advertisement

Home > Photos> Tracking the fashion of Eurovision

Tracking the fashion of Eurovision

Since 1956, the contest has provided catchy tunes, and some eye-catching looks 

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 05.05.2023  |  03:02 PM IST
The WIG WAM group of Norway perform during the semi-final dress rehearsal of the Eurovision song contest in Kiev, Ukraine, on 18 May 2005
1/4
The WIG WAM group of Norway perform during the semi-final dress rehearsal of the Eurovision song contest in Kiev, Ukraine, on 18 May 2005 (AP)
Krista Siegfrids, of Finland performs her song ‘Marry Me’ during a rehearsal for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, 17 May 2013
2/4
Krista Siegfrids, of Finland performs her song ‘Marry Me’ during a rehearsal for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, 17 May 2013 (AP)
Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song 'Rise Like a Phoenix' after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in the B&W Halls in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 10 May 2014. 
3/4
Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song 'Rise Like a Phoenix' after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in the B&W Halls in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 10 May 2014.  (AP)
Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a rehearsal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.  
4/4
Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a rehearsal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.   (AP)

