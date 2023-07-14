The sugary treats of the world's first digital bakery

The Sugar Lab, based in California, is the world's first digital bakery. First started in 2018, the bakery uses 3D printers to make elaborate creations out of powdered sugar, chocolate, and savoury cubes like bouillon cubes and drink drops. In this picture, co-founder Kyle von Hasseln poses with some of his sugary creations. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
The 3D-printed creations can be used as cake toppers, decorations on desserts, or enjoyed on their own as candy. The founders of the bakery, Kyle and Liz von Hasseln are architecture graduates who also invented a food-safe 3D printer that can be used to make sugar-based designs as well as savoury foods like the bakery's kimchi bouillon cubes. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
A fully edible Nike running shoe was made by the 3D printer at The Sugar Lab. The lab applies a mixture of water and a vegetable starch called maltodextrin to layer the sugar, and harden it to form different designs. The pieces taste like regular sugar but can have different flavours like strawberry too. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
The bakery also makes cubes that can be added to different drinks. For example, an item called ‘The Mandalorian Drink Drop Set’ is available for purchase at 25 dollars (approx. ₹ 2000), and features a baby Yoda made out of sugar. These cubes can be added to drinks to add flavour, edible glitter, and colour. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
For home chefs, the bakery also provides bake-proof hollow shells crafted out of chocolate that can be filled with different types of cake batters to make miniature cake bites. The official website (sugarlab3d.com) also provides recipes for such cake pops, chocolate mousse, and Korean stews with their bouillon cubes. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
Inside a Roman bakery that sells bread to the pope
Arrigoni Bakery in Rome, which supplied bread to the pope for over 90 years, will be downing the shutters this month
Arrigoni bakery in Rome has made bread for popes for generations. The bakery, called the Panificio Arrigoni in Italian, is located 5 minutes away from St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. However, due to increasingly expensive energy prices and dwindling local customers, the bakery will be closing its doors on 8 July. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
The bakery was started by current owner Angelo Arrigoni's father in 1930 during Pope Pius XI's reign. At the time of opening the bakery, the pope was terrified of being poisoned and so, the bread was hand-delivered in a locked chest and was monitored closely by members of the Roman Catholic Church before being presented to the pope. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
Arrigoni recalled the bread choices of different popes when talking to Agence France-Presse (AFP) in an article published on Friday, and stated that, when asked what type of bread he prefers, Pope John Paul II said he wanted to eat bread his workers ate. Therefore, for the duration of his papacy, the bakery delivered rosetta rolls and ciriola, which are classic Italian loaves of bread, to the Apostolic Palace, home to the pope. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
In an interview with the Spain-based media group, EFE, Arrigoni explained how different popes enjoyed different types of bread. For example, Pope Pius XII preferred olive oil bread rolls while Pope Benedict XVI preferred unleavened bread. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
While there were many artisanal restaurants in the past on the same street as this bakery, these shut shop to make way for tourist accommodations which have increased the prices of rent in the area. Therefore, Arrigoni bakery can no longer afford its place near the Vatican, and will close for good on Saturday. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
In Paris, haute couture goes casual and grand
At the ongoing fashion event, designers showcased a variety of silhouettes, many extravagant and some fit for regular wear
A plate of a plant-based lamb kebab dish was presented during a tasting session this month at the Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) Innovation Food Lab in Manchester, UK. The company focuses on bringing alternative meat options to its consumers. The innovation lab in Manchester will also help in developing alternatives to dairy and sugar. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)
The three-course tasting menu featured elements from ADM's alternative foods solutions. The company uses taste modification to create plant-based meat. For example, processed soy bean is mixed with different flavours to replicate the same texture, taste, and protein levels of traditional meat (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg). (Bloomberg)
Alongside solutions for alternative meat, the company also makes cocktails that replicate the same taste profile and intensity of higher-proof alcohols with a less concentration of alcohol. The company, therefore, strives to make lower-content alcohol options available to consumers. This cocktail, served at the tasting session, has been made with citrus compounds. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)
A plant-based cod fillet was also offered to diners at the session. The company, based in Germany, already has centers in 12 different countries across the world, from Europe to South America, that focus on bringing plant-based alternatives to consumers. (Photo Courtesy: FoodBev Media.)
A plate consisting of a plant-based muffin and a pecan-flavoured oat-based frozen dessert was served at the tasting session. ADM specializes in non-dairy milk, which has been used in the frozen dessert. Furthermore, sugar alternatives were used, which give the same mouthfeel and taste profile as that of sugar. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)
The sugary treats of the world's first digital bakery