Source: A compendium of beautiful and luxurious objects

From an unusual blush lehenga to decadent Louboutins, this week's covet list has everything

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.09.2023  |  11:15 AM IST
Red Sole Ribbon Ankle-Wrap Stiletto Sandals: Hot pink Christian Louboutin sandals in napa leather and crepe satin ribbon for that decadent feel. Available on Neimanmarcus.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,756
Floral-Printed Plisse Leather Midi Skirt: Showcasing Balenciaga’s “Lily” print from this season, this midi skirt is made from flexible leather into an A-line silhouette. Available on Modaoperandi.com (on pre-order); $6,890 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.64 lakh)
Lehenga From Imperial Minimalism By Sarah & Sandeep: The designer duo’s fresh, functional take on wedding wear marries Indian and Western silhouettes. Available on Sarahsandeep.com; price on request
Amethyst Ribbon Ring: A playful and delicate ring crafted in 18-carat gold, set with natural amethyst baguettes along the band, from Akansha Sethi. Available on Akanshasethi.com; around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 lakh
Micro Bon Bon: Jimmy Choo’s iconic Bon Bon bag is re-imagined in miniature using napa leather. Available on Row.jimmychoo.com; €595(around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>53,550)
Emerald Set Salt & Pepper: With a glam Art Deco aesthetic, this porcelain salt and pepper set from Vista Alegre will dress up any dining table. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,800
On a bagel tour in New York

Bagels are synonymous to the city's cuisine and forms an intrinsic part of its fast-paced culture

AFP
LAST PUBLISHED 04.09.2023  |  11:15 AM IST
Xander Johnson (L) of Bagel Tours takes the Messenger family from San Francisco around Midtown Manhattan to sample some on New York's finest bagels. Bagels are as synonymous with New York as pizza and the Statue of Liberty. Although there is no official count of New York's daily bagel production, Sam Silverman, chief executive of the trade group Bagelup, estimates there are about 500 specialty shops across the city's five boroughs. The ring-shaped bread has evolved and been reinvented since its arrival more than a century ago thanks to Polish Jewish immigrants. 
1/5
Xander Johnson (L) of Bagel Tours takes the Messenger family from San Francisco around Midtown Manhattan to sample some on New York's finest bagels. Bagels are as synonymous with New York as pizza and the Statue of Liberty. Although there is no official count of New York's daily bagel production, Sam Silverman, chief executive of the trade group Bagelup, estimates there are about 500 specialty shops across the city's five boroughs. The ring-shaped bread has evolved and been reinvented since its arrival more than a century ago thanks to Polish Jewish immigrants.  ((Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP))
The inside of a bagel preparation room is pictured during a Bagel Tour around Midtown Manhattan. Rainbow bagels are pictured here. Balinska points to the 1960s as the period when bagels attained broader popularity beyond the Jewish community. Innovations such as the rotating oven enabled bakers to significantly increase output. That led to the arrival of shops touting 'hot' bagels directly to consumers; before, they were only available wholesale.Central players in the further ‘bagelizing’ of America were the Lender brothers, who successfully mass marketed the frozen bagel -- pre-sliced, of course -- in the 1960s, expanding nationwide by 1977. 
2/5
The inside of a bagel preparation room is pictured during a Bagel Tour around Midtown Manhattan. Rainbow bagels are pictured here. Balinska points to the 1960s as the period when bagels attained broader popularity beyond the Jewish community. Innovations such as the rotating oven enabled bakers to significantly increase output. That led to the arrival of shops touting 'hot' bagels directly to consumers; before, they were only available wholesale.Central players in the further ‘bagelizing’ of America were the Lender brothers, who successfully mass marketed the frozen bagel -- pre-sliced, of course -- in the 1960s, expanding nationwide by 1977.  ((Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP))
Ashley Dikos, wife of Bo's Bagels owner Andrew Martinez, shows cream cheese and salmon bagels at Bo's Bagels.
3/5
Ashley Dikos, wife of Bo's Bagels owner Andrew Martinez, shows cream cheese and salmon bagels at Bo's Bagels. ((Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP))
Andrew Martinez, owner of Bo's Bagels, boils bagel dough before his store opens in New York City. 
4/5
Andrew Martinez, owner of Bo's Bagels, boils bagel dough before his store opens in New York City.  ((Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP))
Andrew Martinez, owner of Bo's Bagels, points to fresh bagels at his bakery. While there is debate over just when the first bagels appeared in New York, historians agree that the bread originally arrived in the city in the late 19th century. By 1900, the industry had already expanded to 70 bagel shops, although working conditions were 'terrible,' according to Maria Balinksa's book, 'The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread.' Balinksa chronicles a triumphant 1909 baker strike that upgraded pay and working conditions, helping to propel the broader labor movement in the early 20th century. Over the years, bakers began coating bagels with toppings including salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion and garlic.At Bo's Bagels, all of these play second fiddle to the ‘everything bagel,’ which includes a smattering of all these toppings. Bo's sells more everything bagels than all of the other types combined, said owner Andrew Martinez.
5/5
Andrew Martinez, owner of Bo's Bagels, points to fresh bagels at his bakery. While there is debate over just when the first bagels appeared in New York, historians agree that the bread originally arrived in the city in the late 19th century. By 1900, the industry had already expanded to 70 bagel shops, although working conditions were 'terrible,' according to Maria Balinksa's book, 'The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread.' Balinksa chronicles a triumphant 1909 baker strike that upgraded pay and working conditions, helping to propel the broader labor movement in the early 20th century. Over the years, bakers began coating bagels with toppings including salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion and garlic.At Bo's Bagels, all of these play second fiddle to the ‘everything bagel,’ which includes a smattering of all these toppings. Bo's sells more everything bagels than all of the other types combined, said owner Andrew Martinez. ( (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP))

At a robotics fair in Beijing, lifelike robots, android dogs and kittens

At the 2023 World Robot Conference, companies showed off robots designed for a variety of uses, including manufacturing, surgery and companionship

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.09.2023  |  11:15 AM IST
Children watch a 2-wheel robot perform at the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing on 17 August.
1/8
Children watch a 2-wheel robot perform at the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing on 17 August. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Visitors watch a robot dog Cyberdog developed by Xiaomi at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China, on 17 August.
2/8
Visitors watch a robot dog Cyberdog developed by Xiaomi at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China, on 17 August. (REUTERS)
Visitors look at the remote control robots perform.
3/8
Visitors look at the remote control robots perform. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A man uses a mobile phone to take a picture of a robot kitten at the 2023 World Robot Conference.
4/8
A man uses a mobile phone to take a picture of a robot kitten at the 2023 World Robot Conference. (WANG Zhao / AFP)
A visitor touches robotic fingers during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing, on 17 August. 
5/8
A visitor touches robotic fingers during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing, on 17 August.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Visitors look at a remote control robot perform a walk during the annual World Robot Conference.
6/8
Visitors look at a remote control robot perform a walk during the annual World Robot Conference. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Human like robots and robotic faces that mimic human expressions displayed at the conference on 16 August.
7/8
Human like robots and robotic faces that mimic human expressions displayed at the conference on 16 August. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A robot developed by Data Robotics displays throws a basketball at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 on 17 August.
8/8
A robot developed by Data Robotics displays throws a basketball at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 on 17 August. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

Source: A compendium of beautiful objects

Your covet list for the week

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.09.2023  |  11:15 AM IST
Storm Blue Dress: Tiered handsmocked panels, a high neck and asurprise twist at the hem make this cotton dress from ILK a funaddition to the wardrobe. Available on Ilk.co.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,400
Coach X Observed By Us Crossbody Bag: A collaboration between Coach and Observed By Us, a brand created by artist Jessica Herschko andactor Kirsten Dunst, this new line is whimsical and chic.Available on Luxe.Ajio.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49,500
Multi-Colored Resin Floral Choker Necklace: 3D flowers are everywhere. Make your mark with this floral choker set in resin and finishedwith a high gloss from The Vintage Snob. Available onPerniaspopupshop. com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,000
Barocco-Print Silk Shirt: Short-sleeved shirt in pure silk with Versace’s dashing Barocco and Versace Allover prints. Available on Farfetch.com; $2,070
Confetti Sequinned Silk-Organza Cape Coat: Confetti-like multicoloured sequins have been hand-embroidered on to white silk organza in Ashish Gupta’s stylish sheer cape. Available on Matchesfashion.com; $2,411 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh)
ALDO X Disney Beige Loafers: Dapper and playful leather loafers sporting beloved cartoon characters are just the spring in your step you need. Available on Aldoshoes.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,999
Tableware for a rain-themed dinner party

Blue-streaked snack platters, hand painted ceramics and sea-inspired bowls for a spot of colour on a grey monsoon day

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.09.2023  |  11:15 AM IST
Start your party with drinks served in these adorable handpainted ceramic kanpais. They are available on thestrangeco.com, and priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 for one. 
Then bring out the snacks and sauces in these striking serving bowls placed on a wooden platter. They are available on nestasia.in, and the whole set costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1495.
dd a splash of blue to your table with these gorgeous ceramic salad bowls available for order at pottery studio @otsu.pottery on Instagram. Send a direct message on their Instagram page for the price.
Serve the main course in these earthy bowls, reminiscent of playing with paper boats in the rain. They are available on weavinghomes.in, and a set of two costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1329. The ceramic bowls are on sale, and are priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>519 for a single piece.
These dinner plates with a playful design will add a spot of colour to the table. They are available on freedomtree.in, and priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2720 for two. 
For dessert, dig into a rich chocolate mousse in these sea-inspired bowls while dreaming about your next holiday by the beach. They are available on amalfieeceramics.com, and are priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>538 for a set of two.  
Samsung unveils the next generation of its foldable smartphones

Samsung unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens and a budding market yet to fully take off because of high prices

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.09.2023  |  11:15 AM IST
A promoter shows a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 phone during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul on 26 July. Samsung introduced the fifth generation of its foldable smartphones on Wednesday, seeking to counter a sluggish market for devices and upcoming rival products from Apple Inc.
A promoter shows a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 phone during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul on 26 July. Samsung introduced the fifth generation of its foldable smartphones on Wednesday, seeking to counter a sluggish market for devices and upcoming rival products from Apple Inc. ((Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP))
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Phones displayed during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at the COEX in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, 26 July 26.
A Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
The Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea also saw the release of Samsung's next generation of Galaxy smartwatches.
Visitors try out Samsung Electronics’ new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 foldable smartphones.
The waterproof properties of a Samsung Electronics Galaxy S9 tablet device are demonstrated by submerging in water ahead of the company's Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, July 21, 2023.
