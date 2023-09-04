Source: A compendium of beautiful and luxurious objects

Red Sole Ribbon Ankle-Wrap Stiletto Sandals: Hot pink Christian Louboutin sandals in napa leather and crepe satin ribbon for that decadent feel. Available on Neimanmarcus.com; ₹88,756
Floral-Printed Plisse Leather Midi Skirt: Showcasing Balenciaga’s “Lily” print from this season, this midi skirt is made from flexible leather into an A-line silhouette. Available on Modaoperandi.com (on pre-order); $6,890 (around ₹5.64 lakh)
Lehenga From Imperial Minimalism By Sarah & Sandeep: The designer duo’s fresh, functional take on wedding wear marries Indian and Western silhouettes. Available on Sarahsandeep.com; price on request
Amethyst Ribbon Ring: A playful and delicate ring crafted in 18-carat gold, set with natural amethyst baguettes along the band, from Akansha Sethi. Available on Akanshasethi.com; around ₹1.3 lakh
Micro Bon Bon: Jimmy Choo’s iconic Bon Bon bag is re-imagined in miniature using napa leather. Available on Row.jimmychoo.com; €595(around ₹53,550)
Emerald Set Salt & Pepper: With a glam Art Deco aesthetic, this porcelain salt and pepper set from Vista Alegre will dress up any dining table. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; ₹9,800
On a bagel tour in New York
Bagels are synonymous to the city's cuisine and forms an intrinsic part of its fast-paced culture
Xander Johnson (L) of Bagel Tours takes the Messenger family from San Francisco around Midtown Manhattan to sample some on New York's finest bagels. Bagels are as synonymous with New York as pizza and the Statue of Liberty. Although there is no official count of New York's daily bagel production, Sam Silverman, chief executive of the trade group Bagelup, estimates there are about 500 specialty shops across the city's five boroughs. The ring-shaped bread has evolved and been reinvented since its arrival more than a century ago thanks to Polish Jewish immigrants. ((Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP))
The inside of a bagel preparation room is pictured during a Bagel Tour around Midtown Manhattan. Rainbow bagels are pictured here. Balinska points to the 1960s as the period when bagels attained broader popularity beyond the Jewish community. Innovations such as the rotating oven enabled bakers to significantly increase output. That led to the arrival of shops touting 'hot' bagels directly to consumers; before, they were only available wholesale.Central players in the further ‘bagelizing’ of America were the Lender brothers, who successfully mass marketed the frozen bagel -- pre-sliced, of course -- in the 1960s, expanding nationwide by 1977. ((Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP))
Ashley Dikos, wife of Bo's Bagels owner Andrew Martinez, shows cream cheese and salmon bagels at Bo's Bagels. ((Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP))
Andrew Martinez, owner of Bo's Bagels, boils bagel dough before his store opens in New York City. ((Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP))
Andrew Martinez, owner of Bo's Bagels, points to fresh bagels at his bakery. While there is debate over just when the first bagels appeared in New York, historians agree that the bread originally arrived in the city in the late 19th century. By 1900, the industry had already expanded to 70 bagel shops, although working conditions were 'terrible,' according to Maria Balinksa's book, 'The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread.' Balinksa chronicles a triumphant 1909 baker strike that upgraded pay and working conditions, helping to propel the broader labor movement in the early 20th century. Over the years, bakers began coating bagels with toppings including salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion and garlic.At Bo's Bagels, all of these play second fiddle to the ‘everything bagel,’ which includes a smattering of all these toppings. Bo's sells more everything bagels than all of the other types combined, said owner Andrew Martinez. ( (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP))
At a robotics fair in Beijing, lifelike robots, android dogs and kittens
At the 2023 World Robot Conference, companies showed off robots designed for a variety of uses, including manufacturing, surgery and companionship
Storm Blue Dress: Tiered handsmocked panels, a high neck and asurprise twist at the hem make this cotton dress from ILK a funaddition to the wardrobe. Available on Ilk.co.in; ₹12,400
Coach X Observed By Us Crossbody Bag: A collaboration between Coach and Observed By Us, a brand created by artist Jessica Herschko andactor Kirsten Dunst, this new line is whimsical and chic.Available on Luxe.Ajio.com; ₹49,500
Multi-Colored Resin Floral Choker Necklace: 3D flowers are everywhere. Make your mark with this floral choker set in resin and finishedwith a high gloss from The Vintage Snob. Available onPerniaspopupshop. com; ₹17,000
Barocco-Print Silk Shirt: Short-sleeved shirt in pure silk with Versace’s dashing Barocco and Versace Allover prints. Available on Farfetch.com; $2,070
Confetti Sequinned Silk-Organza Cape Coat: Confetti-like multicoloured sequins have been hand-embroidered on to white silk organza in Ashish Gupta’s stylish sheer cape. Available on Matchesfashion.com; $2,411 (around ₹2 lakh)
ALDO X Disney Beige Loafers: Dapper and playful leather loafers sporting beloved cartoon characters are just the spring in your step you need. Available on Aldoshoes.in; ₹21,999
Tableware for a rain-themed dinner party
Blue-streaked snack platters, hand painted ceramics and sea-inspired bowls for a spot of colour on a grey monsoon day
Start your party with drinks served in these adorable handpainted ceramic kanpais. They are available on thestrangeco.com, and priced at ₹400 for one.
Then bring out the snacks and sauces in these striking serving bowls placed on a wooden platter. They are available on nestasia.in, and the whole set costs ₹1495.
dd a splash of blue to your table with these gorgeous ceramic salad bowls available for order at pottery studio @otsu.pottery on Instagram. Send a direct message on their Instagram page for the price.
Serve the main course in these earthy bowls, reminiscent of playing with paper boats in the rain. They are available on weavinghomes.in, and a set of two costs ₹1329. The ceramic bowls are on sale, and are priced at ₹519 for a single piece.
These dinner plates with a playful design will add a spot of colour to the table. They are available on freedomtree.in, and priced at ₹2720 for two.
For dessert, dig into a rich chocolate mousse in these sea-inspired bowls while dreaming about your next holiday by the beach. They are available on amalfieeceramics.com, and are priced at ₹538 for a set of two.
Samsung unveils the next generation of its foldable smartphones
Samsung unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens and a budding market yet to fully take off because of high prices
A promoter shows a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 phone during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul on 26 July. Samsung introduced the fifth generation of its foldable smartphones on Wednesday, seeking to counter a sluggish market for devices and upcoming rival products from Apple Inc. ((Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP))
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Phones displayed during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at the COEX in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, 26 July 26. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Bloomberg)
The Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea also saw the release of Samsung's next generation of Galaxy smartwatches. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)
Visitors try out Samsung Electronics’ new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 foldable smartphones. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
The waterproof properties of a Samsung Electronics Galaxy S9 tablet device are demonstrated by submerging in water ahead of the company's Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, July 21, 2023. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)
