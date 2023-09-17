advertisement

Source: A compendium of bright and beautiful objects

This week's covet list features bright colours and interesting textures

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 17.09.2023  |  12:18 PM IST
That Red Shirt: Fine Khadi shirt edged with hand-embroidered details on the panels and pockets in fire-engine red. Available on Khanijo.com; ₹16,900
1/6
That Red Shirt: Fine Khadi shirt edged with hand-embroidered details on the panels and pockets in fire-engine red. Available on Khanijo.com; 16,900
Periwinkle Bandhani Printed Co-ord Set: Batwing sleeve shirt pairedwith a smocked, slit skirt from Saaksha & Kinni. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹25,000
2/6
Periwinkle Bandhani Printed Co-ord Set: Batwing sleeve shirt pairedwith a smocked, slit skirt from Saaksha & Kinni. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 25,000
Forest-Themed Floral Set: Floral jewellery, all the rage at celebrity weddings, made using a combination of fresh and artificial flowers andleaves. Available on Floralart.co.in; ₹12,000
3/6
Forest-Themed Floral Set: Floral jewellery, all the rage at celebrity weddings, made using a combination of fresh and artificial flowers andleaves. Available on Floralart.co.in; 12,000
Serendib Cake Stand: Hand-painted fine bone china cake stand accented with 24-carat gold for those special celebrations. Available onGoodearth.in; ₹6,500
4/6
Serendib Cake Stand: Hand-painted fine bone china cake stand accented with 24-carat gold for those special celebrations. Available onGoodearth.in; 6,500
In The Clouds Jug: Designer Jonathan Hansen's lead-free crystal jug with an exquisite hand-engraved cloud motif. Available on Modaoperandi.com; $650 (around ₹54,000)
5/6
In The Clouds Jug: Designer Jonathan Hansen’s lead-free crystal jug with an exquisite hand-engraved cloud motif. Available on Modaoperandi.com; $650 (around 54,000)
Taylor Twins Moccasins: Quirky and stylish low-heeled, colour-blocked moccasins with a square toe from Camper.Available on 24s.com; ₹13,707
6/6
Taylor Twins Moccasins: Quirky and stylish low-heeled, colour-blocked moccasins with a square toe from Camper.Available on 24s.com; 13,707

A compendium of beautiful objects ahead of the festive season

All that glitters is gold in our covet list this week 

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 17.09.2023  |  12:18 PM IST
Brown Dragon Zara Necklace: Statement neck piece from Mayabazaar by Rosalind Pereira made using zari yarn, brass chain and a dragonfly brass pendant. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹2,060
1/6
Brown Dragon Zara Necklace: Statement neck piece from Mayabazaar by Rosalind Pereira made using zari yarn, brass chain and a dragonfly brass pendant. Available on Ogaan.com; 2,060
Chand Mati by Anjul Bhandari: A new festive collection from thedesigner celebrating chikankari blended with earthy neutrals, taking inspiration from lunar luminescence. Enquiries on Anjulbhandari.in; price on request
2/6
Chand Mati by Anjul Bhandari: A new festive collection from thedesigner celebrating chikankari blended with earthy neutrals, taking inspiration from lunar luminescence. Enquiries on Anjulbhandari.in; price on request
Hoop Set: Gold-tone metal hoops from Australian designer Charles Lichaa's 8 Other Reasons. Available on Revolve.com; ₹5,160
3/6
Hoop Set: Gold-tone metal hoops from Australian designer Charles Lichaa’s 8 Other Reasons. Available on Revolve.com; 5,160
Half-Zip Merino Long-Sleeve Top: Made from merino wool, DistrictVision's longsleeved tee is breathable, antimicrobial and thermoregulating, with a half-zip construction and shell patch pocket.Available on Matchesfashion.com; $275 (around ₹23,000)
4/6
Half-Zip Merino Long-Sleeve Top: Made from merino wool, DistrictVision’s longsleeved tee is breathable, antimicrobial and thermoregulating, with a half-zip construction and shell patch pocket.Available on Matchesfashion.com; $275 (around 23,000)
Dream Pumps: From New York-based brand Mansur Gavriel, lambskin pumps with a block heel and golden finish for chic comfort. Available on Shopbop.com; $495
5/6
Dream Pumps: From New York-based brand Mansur Gavriel, lambskin pumps with a block heel and golden finish for chic comfort. Available on Shopbop.com; $495
Block-Printed Soft Silk Shirt: Short, boxy shirt in 100% silk with an all-over pattern made using natural indigo dye through block printing.Available on 11-11.in; ₹16,900
6/6
Block-Printed Soft Silk Shirt: Short, boxy shirt in 100% silk with an all-over pattern made using natural indigo dye through block printing.Available on 11-11.in; 16,900

Source: A compendium of beautiful and luxurious objects

From an unusual blush lehenga to decadent Louboutins, this week's covet list has everything

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 17.09.2023  |  12:18 PM IST
Red Sole Ribbon Ankle-Wrap Stiletto Sandals: Hot pink Christian Louboutin sandals in napa leather and crepe satin ribbon for that decadent feel. Available on Neimanmarcus.com; ₹88,756
1/6
Red Sole Ribbon Ankle-Wrap Stiletto Sandals: Hot pink Christian Louboutin sandals in napa leather and crepe satin ribbon for that decadent feel. Available on Neimanmarcus.com; 88,756
Floral-Printed Plisse Leather Midi Skirt: Showcasing Balenciaga's "Lily" print from this season, this midi skirt is made from flexible leather into an A-line silhouette. Available on Modaoperandi.com (on pre-order); $6,890 (around ₹5.64 lakh)
2/6
Floral-Printed Plisse Leather Midi Skirt: Showcasing Balenciaga’s “Lily” print from this season, this midi skirt is made from flexible leather into an A-line silhouette. Available on Modaoperandi.com (on pre-order); $6,890 (around 5.64 lakh)
Lehenga From Imperial Minimalism By Sarah & Sandeep: The designer duo’s fresh, functional take on wedding wear marries Indian and Western silhouettes. Available on Sarahsandeep.com; price on request
3/6
Lehenga From Imperial Minimalism By Sarah & Sandeep: The designer duo’s fresh, functional take on wedding wear marries Indian and Western silhouettes. Available on Sarahsandeep.com; price on request
Amethyst Ribbon Ring: A playful and delicate ring crafted in 18-carat gold, set with natural amethyst baguettes along the band, from Akansha Sethi. Available on Akanshasethi.com; around ₹1.3 lakh
4/6
Amethyst Ribbon Ring: A playful and delicate ring crafted in 18-carat gold, set with natural amethyst baguettes along the band, from Akansha Sethi. Available on Akanshasethi.com; around 1.3 lakh
Micro Bon Bon: Jimmy Choo's iconic Bon Bon bag is re-imagined in miniature using napa leather. Available on Row.jimmychoo.com; €595(around ₹53,550)
5/6
Micro Bon Bon: Jimmy Choo’s iconic Bon Bon bag is re-imagined in miniature using napa leather. Available on Row.jimmychoo.com; €595(around 53,550)
Emerald Set Salt & Pepper: With a glam Art Deco aesthetic, this porcelain salt and pepper set from Vista Alegre will dress up any dining table. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; ₹9,800
6/6
Emerald Set Salt & Pepper: With a glam Art Deco aesthetic, this porcelain salt and pepper set from Vista Alegre will dress up any dining table. Available on Luxe.ajio.com; 9,800

On a bagel tour in New York

Bagels are synonymous to the city's cuisine and forms an intrinsic part of its fast-paced culture

AFP
LAST PUBLISHED 17.09.2023  |  12:18 PM IST
Xander Johnson (L) of Bagel Tours takes the Messenger family from San Francisco around Midtown Manhattan to sample some on New York's finest bagels. Bagels are as synonymous with New York as pizza and the Statue of Liberty. Although there is no official count of New York's daily bagel production, Sam Silverman, chief executive of the trade group Bagelup, estimates there are about 500 specialty shops across the city's five boroughs. The ring-shaped bread has evolved and been reinvented since its arrival more than a century ago thanks to Polish Jewish immigrants. 
1/5
Xander Johnson (L) of Bagel Tours takes the Messenger family from San Francisco around Midtown Manhattan to sample some on New York's finest bagels. Bagels are as synonymous with New York as pizza and the Statue of Liberty. Although there is no official count of New York's daily bagel production, Sam Silverman, chief executive of the trade group Bagelup, estimates there are about 500 specialty shops across the city's five boroughs. The ring-shaped bread has evolved and been reinvented since its arrival more than a century ago thanks to Polish Jewish immigrants.  ((Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP))
The inside of a bagel preparation room is pictured during a Bagel Tour around Midtown Manhattan. Rainbow bagels are pictured here. Balinska points to the 1960s as the period when bagels attained broader popularity beyond the Jewish community. Innovations such as the rotating oven enabled bakers to significantly increase output. That led to the arrival of shops touting 'hot' bagels directly to consumers; before, they were only available wholesale.Central players in the further ‘bagelizing’ of America were the Lender brothers, who successfully mass marketed the frozen bagel -- pre-sliced, of course -- in the 1960s, expanding nationwide by 1977. 
2/5
The inside of a bagel preparation room is pictured during a Bagel Tour around Midtown Manhattan. Rainbow bagels are pictured here. Balinska points to the 1960s as the period when bagels attained broader popularity beyond the Jewish community. Innovations such as the rotating oven enabled bakers to significantly increase output. That led to the arrival of shops touting 'hot' bagels directly to consumers; before, they were only available wholesale.Central players in the further ‘bagelizing’ of America were the Lender brothers, who successfully mass marketed the frozen bagel -- pre-sliced, of course -- in the 1960s, expanding nationwide by 1977.  ((Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP))
Ashley Dikos, wife of Bo's Bagels owner Andrew Martinez, shows cream cheese and salmon bagels at Bo's Bagels.
3/5
Ashley Dikos, wife of Bo's Bagels owner Andrew Martinez, shows cream cheese and salmon bagels at Bo's Bagels. ((Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP))
Andrew Martinez, owner of Bo's Bagels, boils bagel dough before his store opens in New York City. 
4/5
Andrew Martinez, owner of Bo's Bagels, boils bagel dough before his store opens in New York City.  ((Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP))
Andrew Martinez, owner of Bo's Bagels, points to fresh bagels at his bakery. While there is debate over just when the first bagels appeared in New York, historians agree that the bread originally arrived in the city in the late 19th century. By 1900, the industry had already expanded to 70 bagel shops, although working conditions were 'terrible,' according to Maria Balinksa's book, 'The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread.' Balinksa chronicles a triumphant 1909 baker strike that upgraded pay and working conditions, helping to propel the broader labor movement in the early 20th century. Over the years, bakers began coating bagels with toppings including salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion and garlic.At Bo's Bagels, all of these play second fiddle to the ‘everything bagel,’ which includes a smattering of all these toppings. Bo's sells more everything bagels than all of the other types combined, said owner Andrew Martinez.
5/5
Andrew Martinez, owner of Bo's Bagels, points to fresh bagels at his bakery. While there is debate over just when the first bagels appeared in New York, historians agree that the bread originally arrived in the city in the late 19th century. By 1900, the industry had already expanded to 70 bagel shops, although working conditions were 'terrible,' according to Maria Balinksa's book, 'The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread.' Balinksa chronicles a triumphant 1909 baker strike that upgraded pay and working conditions, helping to propel the broader labor movement in the early 20th century. Over the years, bakers began coating bagels with toppings including salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion and garlic.At Bo's Bagels, all of these play second fiddle to the ‘everything bagel,’ which includes a smattering of all these toppings. Bo's sells more everything bagels than all of the other types combined, said owner Andrew Martinez. ( (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP))

At a robotics fair in Beijing, lifelike robots, android dogs and kittens

At the 2023 World Robot Conference, companies showed off robots designed for a variety of uses, including manufacturing, surgery and companionship

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 17.09.2023  |  12:18 PM IST
Children watch a 2-wheel robot perform at the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing on 17 August.
1/8
Children watch a 2-wheel robot perform at the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing on 17 August. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Visitors watch a robot dog Cyberdog developed by Xiaomi at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China, on 17 August.
2/8
Visitors watch a robot dog Cyberdog developed by Xiaomi at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 in Beijing, China, on 17 August. (REUTERS)
Visitors look at the remote control robots perform.
3/8
Visitors look at the remote control robots perform. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A man uses a mobile phone to take a picture of a robot kitten at the 2023 World Robot Conference.
4/8
A man uses a mobile phone to take a picture of a robot kitten at the 2023 World Robot Conference. (WANG Zhao / AFP)
A visitor touches robotic fingers during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing, on 17 August. 
5/8
A visitor touches robotic fingers during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing, on 17 August.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Visitors look at a remote control robot perform a walk during the annual World Robot Conference.
6/8
Visitors look at a remote control robot perform a walk during the annual World Robot Conference. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Human like robots and robotic faces that mimic human expressions displayed at the conference on 16 August.
7/8
Human like robots and robotic faces that mimic human expressions displayed at the conference on 16 August. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A robot developed by Data Robotics displays throws a basketball at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 on 17 August.
8/8
A robot developed by Data Robotics displays throws a basketball at the Beijing World Robot Conference (WRC) 2023 on 17 August. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

Source: A compendium of beautiful objects

Your covet list for the week

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 17.09.2023  |  12:18 PM IST
Storm Blue Dress: Tiered handsmocked panels, a high neck and asurprise twist at the hem make this cotton dress from ILK a funaddition to the wardrobe. Available on Ilk.co.in; ₹12,400
1/6
Storm Blue Dress: Tiered handsmocked panels, a high neck and asurprise twist at the hem make this cotton dress from ILK a funaddition to the wardrobe. Available on Ilk.co.in; 12,400
Coach X Observed By Us Crossbody Bag: A collaboration between Coach and Observed By Us, a brand created by artist Jessica Herschko andactor Kirsten Dunst, this new line is whimsical and chic.Available on Luxe.Ajio.com; ₹49,500
2/6
Coach X Observed By Us Crossbody Bag: A collaboration between Coach and Observed By Us, a brand created by artist Jessica Herschko andactor Kirsten Dunst, this new line is whimsical and chic.Available on Luxe.Ajio.com; 49,500
Multi-Colored Resin Floral Choker Necklace: 3D flowers are everywhere. Make your mark with this floral choker set in resin and finishedwith a high gloss from The Vintage Snob. Available onPerniaspopupshop. com; ₹17,000
3/6
Multi-Colored Resin Floral Choker Necklace: 3D flowers are everywhere. Make your mark with this floral choker set in resin and finishedwith a high gloss from The Vintage Snob. Available onPerniaspopupshop. com; 17,000
Barocco-Print Silk Shirt: Short-sleeved shirt in pure silk with Versace’s dashing Barocco and Versace Allover prints. Available on Farfetch.com; $2,070
4/6
Barocco-Print Silk Shirt: Short-sleeved shirt in pure silk with Versace’s dashing Barocco and Versace Allover prints. Available on Farfetch.com; $2,070
Confetti Sequinned Silk-Organza Cape Coat: Confetti-like multicoloured sequins have been hand-embroidered on to white silk organza in Ashish Gupta's stylish sheer cape. Available on Matchesfashion.com; $2,411 (around ₹2 lakh)
5/6
Confetti Sequinned Silk-Organza Cape Coat: Confetti-like multicoloured sequins have been hand-embroidered on to white silk organza in Ashish Gupta’s stylish sheer cape. Available on Matchesfashion.com; $2,411 (around 2 lakh)
ALDO X Disney Beige Loafers: Dapper and playful leather loafers sporting beloved cartoon characters are just the spring in your step you need. Available on Aldoshoes.in; ₹21,999
6/6
ALDO X Disney Beige Loafers: Dapper and playful leather loafers sporting beloved cartoon characters are just the spring in your step you need. Available on Aldoshoes.in; 21,999

