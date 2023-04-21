Solar eclipse 2023: Thousands across the world flock to see rare celestial event

1/5 A medium-sized tote, in neutral colours, is a perfect companion for any kind of outing, whether you are going to the office or meeting someone for coffee later in the evening. The size is not too big and not too small, just perfect to show some style while staying practical—just like this Hermes Birkin. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

2/5 The baguette, made famous by Fendi, needs no introduction. It's easy to carry for a brunch date as well as an evening get-together. New versions of the baguette, by Fendi and other brands, can also be worn cross-body or as a belt bag thanks to the detachable handle and adjustable shoulder strap.

3/5 The saddle bag might not be the most practical but it's one of the it bags of today. Several brands are reinterpreting this decades-old bag shape to give a contemporary spin. The photo above shows a saddle bag by Dior, which was embroidered at Mumbai's Chanakya atelier (Getty Images)

4/5 A solid colour bag that has enough room for a tablet, power bank, cosmetics, even clothes, much like the Saint Laurent's extra large 'Icare' leather tote.