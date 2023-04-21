Solar eclipse 2023: Thousands across the world flock to see rare celestial event

People prepare Bazin bread (a dough made from barley, water, and salt) used in a traditional dish for the fast-breaking Iftar meal, on April 13, 2023, in Tajoura east of Tripoli, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (Photo by Mahmud Turkia, AFP) (AFP)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim during an Iftar party, at Park Circus Maidan, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Utpal Sarkar)
Men cook a traditional curry for a communal Iftar, the breaking of fast, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Indonesia's Banda Aceh on April 9, 2023. (Photo by Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP)
In this picture take on April 8, 2023, Sudanese gather for iftar, fast-breaking meal, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in a park in Khartoum. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)
A group of Muslim and non-Muslim hikers shares an Iftar (breaking fast) meal at sunset during the holy month of Ramadan at the Fossil Rock Nature Reserve in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
People sit at a long makeshift table before an Iftar, breaking of the fast, during the holy month of Ramadan in Heideveld on the Cape Flats, Cape Town, South Africa, April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Three things to do if you have one day in Aberdeen
Got just 24 hours in Aberdeen, Scotland's silver city? Here's a quick guide to everything you need to do
Aberdeen, Scotland's third most populous city, offers North Sea views and an iconic football stadium (iStock)
Visit Seaton Park, where the long pathways are scenic and perfect for a stroll (Nitin Sreedhar)
Spend time in St Machar’s Cathedral, which has a beautiful oak ceiling, dating to 1520, and stunning stained glass windows (Nitin Sreedhar)
Visit Pittodrie Street, home to Aberdeen Football Club and Pittodrie Stadium (Nitin Sreedhar)
And if you have he time for one more activity, head to the Aberdeen beach, which give the silver city its 'golden sands', and offers gorgeous views of the North Sea. It's freezing cold though so bundle up. (Nitin Sreedhar)
International Dark Sky Week: why light pollution is a big worry
International Dark Sky Week is celebrated every year from 15-22 April to raise awareness about the effects of light pollution on the night sky
A train of Starlink communications satellites forms a single file of lights crossing the night sky, at Cape Matxitxako, Bermeo, Spain on February 13, 2023. In March, astronomers warned, in a series of papers, that light pollution created by the soaring number of satellites orbiting Earth poses an ‘unprecedented global threat to nature'. (REUTERS/Vincent West )
FILE: August 2020: The Milky Way's Galactic Centre and Jupiter (brightest spot at centre top) are seen from the countryside near the small town of Reboledo, department of Florida, Uruguay. Light pollution is growing rapidly and in some places the number of stars visible to the naked eye in the night sky is being reduced by more than half in less than 20 years, according to a study released January 19, 2023. (Mariana Suarez / AFP)
Amateur astronomers watch a green comet named Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) outside Omsk, Russia February 1, 2023. (REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. ((AP Photo/Ted S. Warren))
FILE: A handout picture taken by Ynys Enlli warden, Emyr Owen, shows the Aurora Borealis above buidlings on Ynys Enlli, known as Bardsey Island in English, an island off of the west coast of Wales. The remote Welsh island has become Europe's first ‘Dark Skies Sanctuary’, one of just 17 places around the world to achieve international recognition for their ultra-low light pollution and peerless stargazing. (AFP)
5 handbag styles you need in your closet
From a tote to a super-sized bag, a list of bag shapes that are fun as well as functional
A medium-sized tote, in neutral colours, is a perfect companion for any kind of outing, whether you are going to the office or meeting someone for coffee later in the evening. The size is not too big and not too small, just perfect to show some style while staying practical—just like this Hermes Birkin. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
The baguette, made famous by Fendi, needs no introduction. It's easy to carry for a brunch date as well as an evening get-together. New versions of the baguette, by Fendi and other brands, can also be worn cross-body or as a belt bag thanks to the detachable handle and adjustable shoulder strap.
The saddle bag might not be the most practical but it's one of the it bags of today. Several brands are reinterpreting this decades-old bag shape to give a contemporary spin. The photo above shows a saddle bag by Dior, which was embroidered at Mumbai's Chanakya atelier (Getty Images)
A solid colour bag that has enough room for a tablet, power bank, cosmetics, even clothes, much like the Saint Laurent's extra large 'Icare' leather tote.
The crossbody bag is a must-have for those who want a hands-free statement piece. It blends function and fashion, which is why you see more carrying it for their daily outings and not just while travelling. The above Kate Spade's 3D Heart Crossbody Bag, for instance, will add brightness to any outfit while allowing free movement.
Solar eclipse 2023: Thousands across the world flock to see rare celestial event