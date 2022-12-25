Snapshots from a cake exhibition in Bengaluru

1/5 Detail from Damien Hirst's ‘Beautiful Hours Spin Painting’, acrylic on canvas. The artist has explored the theme of death throughout his practice, and this work is no different. Even though it features associated motifs such as the skull, there is a certain vibrance to this painting. It was unveiled as the cover for the album, ‘See the Light’ by the British band, The Hours

2/5 Marc Chagall's ‘Violoniste Au Village Enneige’, gouache, pastel, coloured crayons and China ink on paper 1977. The violinist has been a recurring motif in the artist's work. The note by the auction house states: Often depicted as larger than life, dancing on small house roofs, they were inspired by the people the artist came upon during his early years in Vitebsk.

3/5 Andy Warhol, ‘Poinsettia’, acrylic & silkscreen on canvas. This is quite a departure from the artist's usual works. It draws from Warhol's fascination with Christmas and the motifs associated with it.

4/5 Yayoi Kasuma, ‘Shellfish’, gouache, pastel, ink and printed paper collage on paper mounted on panel. The note by the auction house elaborates on how the artist was first inspired to create her signature paintings filled with dots after an episode she calls ‘depersonalisation’.