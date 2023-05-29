advertisement

Home > Photos> Harvesting roses for syrups, jams and sweets

Harvesting roses for syrups, jams and sweets

A photo series of harvesting and making food with the beautiful Damask rose 

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.05.2023  |  11:30 AM IST
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed, an entreprenuer who produces rose water and rose flavourings harvests Damascena (Damask) roses. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
1/10
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed, an entreprenuer who produces rose water and rose flavourings harvests Damascena (Damask) roses. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces a syrup from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
2/10
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces a syrup from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces jam from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
3/10
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces jam from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A worker pours syrup on a tray of traditional rose-infused dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
4/10
A worker pours syrup on a tray of traditional rose-infused dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A worker pours syrup on a bun as she sells traditional dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
5/10
A worker pours syrup on a bun as she sells traditional dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A woman serves a drink made of rose syrup at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
6/10
A woman serves a drink made of rose syrup at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
This picture shows Damascena (Damask) roses that are used for essential oils, sweets and cosmetics, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. The oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus located just across the mountain range separating Lebanon and Syria -- is a staple of in cuisines of the Middle East and perfumers around the world. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
7/10
This picture shows Damascena (Damask) roses that are used for essential oils, sweets and cosmetics, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. The oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus located just across the mountain range separating Lebanon and Syria -- is a staple of in cuisines of the Middle East and perfumers around the world. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Dried Damascena (Damask) rosebuds are used to make herbal tea, at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
8/10
Dried Damascena (Damask) rosebuds are used to make herbal tea, at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Workers drop their bundles of Damascena (Damask) at a warehouse where they are paid based on their harvest, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
9/10
Workers drop their bundles of Damascena (Damask) at a warehouse where they are paid based on their harvest, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (AFP)
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed carries Damascena (Damask) rosebuds to produce rose water, syrup, tea and jam, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
10/10
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed carries Damascena (Damask) rosebuds to produce rose water, syrup, tea and jam, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

Next Gallery

Summer retreats in the desert

Avoid the tourist crowds in hill stations and beaches by heading to these peaceful and luxurious heritage hotels in Rajasthan 

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.05.2023  |  11:30 AM IST
Located in a renovated 1921 home, Daspan House (right) offers peace and tranquility, while being the perfect base from which to explore Jodhpur (left).
1/6
Located in a renovated 1921 home, Daspan House (right) offers peace and tranquility, while being the perfect base from which to explore Jodhpur (left). (File photo)
The Johri is a beautiful boutique hotel in a restored haveli in Old Jaipur, and offers a range of experiences. 
2/6
The Johri is a beautiful boutique hotel in a restored haveli in Old Jaipur, and offers a range of experiences.  (File photo)
The grand Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner is known for its curated meal experiences, which give you reason enough to stay indoors all day. 
3/6
The grand Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner is known for its curated meal experiences, which give you reason enough to stay indoors all day.  (File photo)
At the Six Senses spa located in the 14th century Fort Barwara, a range of relaxing massages and spa therapies are on offer during the summer months.
4/6
At the Six Senses spa located in the 14th century Fort Barwara, a range of relaxing massages and spa therapies are on offer during the summer months. (File photo)
Dileep Kothi in Jaipur is another restored family home that is an escape from crowds of tourists
5/6
Dileep Kothi in Jaipur is another restored family home that is an escape from crowds of tourists (File photo)
Enjoy music and dance performances by traditional artists at Suryagarh, Bikaner
6/6
Enjoy music and dance performances by traditional artists at Suryagarh, Bikaner (File photo)

Next Gallery

Preview: Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 in photos

The 2023 Formula 1 season resumes at Monaco after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola last weekend was called off due to devastating floods 

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.05.2023  |  11:30 AM IST
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during practice.
1/7
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during practice. (REUTERS)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023. The Formula One race will be held on Sunday.
2/7
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023. The Formula One race will be held on Sunday. (AP)
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice. 
3/7
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice.  (REUTERS)
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain pulls onto the track during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023.
4/7
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain pulls onto the track during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton enters his car in the pits during the first practice session of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 26, 2023.
5/7
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton enters his car in the pits during the first practice session of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 26, 2023. (AFP)
Formula One F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Haas' Kevin Magnussen during practice.
6/7
Formula One F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Haas' Kevin Magnussen during practice. (REUTERS)
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice on Friday.
7/7
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice on Friday. (REUTERS)

Next Gallery

Dua Lipa's Versace collection makes it debut at Cannes

The Grammy award-winning artist's collection for the fashion label is bright, fun and glamourous 

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.05.2023  |  11:30 AM IST
The collection was presented at a villa in Cannes 
1/4
The collection was presented at a villa in Cannes 
The ‘La Vacanza’ (Italian for ‘vacation’) includes perfectly cut tailoring and evening gowns, bikinis and terry cotton beachwear 
2/4
The ‘La Vacanza’ (Italian for ‘vacation’) includes perfectly cut tailoring and evening gowns, bikinis and terry cotton beachwear 
‘La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printed  pieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection,’ says Dua Lipa in the press note.
3/4
‘La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printed  pieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection,’ says Dua Lipa in the press note.
‘I love the summer and for me this collection celebrates the very best of that time of year. Gorgeous colors,  fun prints, and light silhouettes. Dua loves fashion, I love music,’ says Donatella Versace, in the note. This  collection marks the first time the fashion house has opened up the design process to a collaborator in this way. 
4/4
‘I love the summer and for me this collection celebrates the very best of that time of year. Gorgeous colors,  fun prints, and light silhouettes. Dua loves fashion, I love music,’ says Donatella Versace, in the note. This  collection marks the first time the fashion house has opened up the design process to a collaborator in this way. 

Next Gallery

More than half of the world's largest lakes are drying up: study

According to a new study, more than half of the world's largest lakes and reservoirs are dwindling and placing humanity's future water security at risk

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.05.2023  |  11:30 AM IST
(FILES) Aerial view of a boat stranded in the dried bed of Alhajuela Lake during the summer drought, in the Colon province, 50 km north of Panama City, on April 21, 2023.
1/7
(FILES) Aerial view of a boat stranded in the dried bed of Alhajuela Lake during the summer drought, in the Colon province, 50 km north of Panama City, on April 21, 2023. (AFP)
(FILES) Water depth indicators sit on dry land at Pykes Creek Reservoir in Ballan, Australia, some 60 kilometers west of Melbourne on November 14, 2006. More than half of the world's largest lakes and reservoirs are dwindling and placing humanity's future water security at risk, with climate change and unsustainable consumption the main culprits, according to a study by University of Colorado Boulder researchers.
2/7
(FILES) Water depth indicators sit on dry land at Pykes Creek Reservoir in Ballan, Australia, some 60 kilometers west of Melbourne on November 14, 2006. More than half of the world's largest lakes and reservoirs are dwindling and placing humanity's future water security at risk, with climate change and unsustainable consumption the main culprits, according to a study by University of Colorado Boulder researchers. (AFP)
A dry cracked bed surrounds the artificial Vernago lake, in Vernago, near the Val Senales glacier, northern Italy, Monday, April 17, 2023.
3/7
A dry cracked bed surrounds the artificial Vernago lake, in Vernago, near the Val Senales glacier, northern Italy, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP)
These photos provided by NASA Earth Observatory shows the Aral Sea is visible on Aug. 25, 2000, left, and on Aug. 21, 2018 between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
4/7
These photos provided by NASA Earth Observatory shows the Aral Sea is visible on Aug. 25, 2000, left, and on Aug. 21, 2018 between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. (NASA Earth Observatory via AP)
(FILES) A lone flipper sits on a dried boat dock sitting at the bottom of the Stuart Fork arm of Trinity Lake during an ongoing drought in Trinity Center, California, on October 15, 2022.
5/7
(FILES) A lone flipper sits on a dried boat dock sitting at the bottom of the Stuart Fork arm of Trinity Lake during an ongoing drought in Trinity Center, California, on October 15, 2022. (AFP)
FILE - A man stands on a hill overlooking a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Jan. 27, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev.
6/7
FILE - A man stands on a hill overlooking a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Jan. 27, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP)
(FILES) The receding reservoir waters behind the Sidi Salem dam, the largest embankment dam in Tunisia, northwest of Testour in the country's north, on April 6, 2023.
7/7
(FILES) The receding reservoir waters behind the Sidi Salem dam, the largest embankment dam in Tunisia, northwest of Testour in the country's north, on April 6, 2023. (AFP)

Next Gallery

Old-school glamour shines at Cannes

From Johnny Depp to Helen Mirren, celebrities kept their attire simple, chic and lots of fun 

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.05.2023  |  11:30 AM IST
Djibril Djimo; and Johnny Depp (right) during the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on 16 May
1/5
Djibril Djimo; and Johnny Depp (right) during the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on 16 May (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Guan Xiaotong chose Valentino for her first day at Cannes
2/5
Guan Xiaotong chose Valentino for her first day at Cannes (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Helen Mirren matched her hair to her Del Core gown at Cannes on 16 May
3/5
Helen Mirren matched her hair to her Del Core gown at Cannes on 16 May (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Alessandra Ambrosio's hooded Elie Saab gown made quite a statement
4/5
Alessandra Ambrosio's hooded Elie Saab gown made quite a statement (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Esha Gupta in a Nicolas Jebran ensemble at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on 16 May
5/5
Esha Gupta in a Nicolas Jebran ensemble at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on 16 May (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Next Gallery

