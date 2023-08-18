At a robotics fair in Beijing, lifelike robots, android dogs and kittens

Storm Blue Dress: Tiered handsmocked panels, a high neck and asurprise twist at the hem make this cotton dress from ILK a funaddition to the wardrobe. Available on Ilk.co.in; ₹12,400
Coach X Observed By Us Crossbody Bag: A collaboration between Coach and Observed By Us, a brand created by artist Jessica Herschko andactor Kirsten Dunst, this new line is whimsical and chic.Available on Luxe.Ajio.com; ₹49,500
Multi-Colored Resin Floral Choker Necklace: 3D flowers are everywhere. Make your mark with this floral choker set in resin and finishedwith a high gloss from The Vintage Snob. Available onPerniaspopupshop. com; ₹17,000
Barocco-Print Silk Shirt: Short-sleeved shirt in pure silk with Versace’s dashing Barocco and Versace Allover prints. Available on Farfetch.com; $2,070
Confetti Sequinned Silk-Organza Cape Coat: Confetti-like multicoloured sequins have been hand-embroidered on to white silk organza in Ashish Gupta’s stylish sheer cape. Available on Matchesfashion.com; $2,411 (around ₹2 lakh)
ALDO X Disney Beige Loafers: Dapper and playful leather loafers sporting beloved cartoon characters are just the spring in your step you need. Available on Aldoshoes.in; ₹21,999
Tableware for a rain-themed dinner party
Blue-streaked snack platters, hand painted ceramics and sea-inspired bowls for a spot of colour on a grey monsoon day
Start your party with drinks served in these adorable handpainted ceramic kanpais. They are available on thestrangeco.com, and priced at ₹400 for one.
Then bring out the snacks and sauces in these striking serving bowls placed on a wooden platter. They are available on nestasia.in, and the whole set costs ₹1495.
dd a splash of blue to your table with these gorgeous ceramic salad bowls available for order at pottery studio @otsu.pottery on Instagram. Send a direct message on their Instagram page for the price.
Serve the main course in these earthy bowls, reminiscent of playing with paper boats in the rain. They are available on weavinghomes.in, and a set of two costs ₹1329. The ceramic bowls are on sale, and are priced at ₹519 for a single piece.
These dinner plates with a playful design will add a spot of colour to the table. They are available on freedomtree.in, and priced at ₹2720 for two.
For dessert, dig into a rich chocolate mousse in these sea-inspired bowls while dreaming about your next holiday by the beach. They are available on amalfieeceramics.com, and are priced at ₹538 for a set of two.
Samsung unveils the next generation of its foldable smartphones
Samsung unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens and a budding market yet to fully take off because of high prices
A promoter shows a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 phone during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul on 26 July. Samsung introduced the fifth generation of its foldable smartphones on Wednesday, seeking to counter a sluggish market for devices and upcoming rival products from Apple Inc. ((Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP))
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Phones displayed during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at the COEX in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, 26 July 26. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Bloomberg)
The Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea also saw the release of Samsung's next generation of Galaxy smartwatches. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)
Visitors try out Samsung Electronics’ new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 foldable smartphones. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
The waterproof properties of a Samsung Electronics Galaxy S9 tablet device are demonstrated by submerging in water ahead of the company's Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, July 21, 2023. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)
Inside the bakery that brought egg tarts to Macau
Lord Stow's in Macau is the pioneer of egg tarts in the country
One of the most popular bakeries in Macau was set up by a British pharmacist named Andrew Walter Stow. He named it Lord Stow's and it found fame across Asia for its custardy egg tarts known as po tat. In this photo, a worker places the dough in foil cups to make egg tarts at Lord Stow's bakery. (Eduardo Leal, AFP)
In 1989, Stow along with his wife Margaret Wong decided to open a bakery called Lord Stow's in Coloane, a village in Macau. In an interview with AFP in 2019, Stow's sister and current co-owner Eileen Stow said that they opened the bakery because there was a lack of western-style street-side bakeries in Macau. (Eduardo Leal, AFP)
Stow had the idea of opening a bakery selling egg tarts when he tried the Portuguese pastel de nata on a vacation in Portugal and thought of creating something similar for the Portuguese community back in Macau. He developed his own version by adding British egg custard to the Portuguese tart shells, as reported by a 2018 story in South China Morning Post. In this photo, a worker pours custard into tart shells at the kitchen of Lord Stow's bakery. (Eduardo Leal, AFP)
The popularity of this egg tart grew in Macau and attracted the attention of people across Asia, who travelled to the region for a taste of the dessert. Locals started calling the dessert po tat for Portuguese tart. There is another egg tart available in Macau, known as dan tat, which originated in Guangzhou in Hong Kong in the 1920s in response to the demand by British businessmen who loved custard tarts. The po tat have bruléed tops, as shown in this picture. (Eduardo Leal, AFP)
An employee prepares a box of egg tarts at Lord Stow's Bakery. In 2005, the government of Macau bestowed Andrew Stow with a medal of merit for his contributions to the tourism of the region. At present, Lord Stow's has six outlets in Macau with franchisees in countries like Japan and Philippines. The bakery is now run by Andrew Stow's sister, Eileen, and his daughter, Audrey. (Eduardo Leal, AFP)
The sugary treats of the world's first digital bakery
The Sugar Lab in the United States uses 3D printing to create innovative candy
The Sugar Lab, based in California, is the world's first digital bakery. First started in 2018, the bakery uses 3D printers to make elaborate creations out of powdered sugar, chocolate, and savoury cubes like bouillon cubes and drink drops. In this picture, co-founder Kyle von Hasseln poses with some of his sugary creations. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
The 3D-printed creations can be used as cake toppers, decorations on desserts, or enjoyed on their own as candy. The founders of the bakery, Kyle and Liz von Hasseln are architecture graduates who also invented a food-safe 3D printer that can be used to make sugar-based designs as well as savoury foods like the bakery's kimchi bouillon cubes. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
A fully edible Nike running shoe was made by the 3D printer at The Sugar Lab. The lab applies a mixture of water and a vegetable starch called maltodextrin to layer the sugar, and harden it to form different designs. The pieces taste like regular sugar but can have different flavours like strawberry too. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
The bakery also makes cubes that can be added to different drinks. For example, an item called ‘The Mandalorian Drink Drop Set’ is available for purchase at 25 dollars (approx. ₹ 2000), and features a baby Yoda made out of sugar. These cubes can be added to drinks to add flavour, edible glitter, and colour. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
For home chefs, the bakery also provides bake-proof hollow shells crafted out of chocolate that can be filled with different types of cake batters to make miniature cake bites. The official website (sugarlab3d.com) also provides recipes for such cake pops, chocolate mousse, and Korean stews with their bouillon cubes. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
