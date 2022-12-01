Pledges, marches, concerts mark World AIDS Day

1/5 In the last 30 days, searches for Mastodon have skyrocketed 380.76% globally, reaching an all-time high over the past 12 months. Over 489,003 users signed up since Oct 27, taking their total number of users to over 1 million, reports Financial-World.org. The decentralized social network launched six years ago. (AP)

2/5 Searches for Bluesky jumped 207.14% in the past 30 days. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to launch Bluesky and there are over 30,000 users on the waitlist. (https://blueskyweb.org/)

3/5 Searches for the platform that promises ‘no trolls’ are also soaring this month (159.06%). Jay Bauer’s Counter Social states that it does not allow trolls, abuse, ads, fake news or “foreign influence operations”. The platform also bans several countries, such as Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, and Syria, for being “origin points” for bots. (Play.Google.com)

4/5 On October 28, Director and Producer Ken Olin publicly announced that he was moving to Tribel Social – which led to a staggering 400% increase in searches for the emerging social network on that date. Controversially, the platform has already banned Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Kanye West stating ‘Unlike Musk’s Twitter, we don’t put ad revenue over decency and truth. Purveyors of racism and pro-Putin propaganda are not welcome on Tribel, our pro-democracy Twitter alternative,’ reports Financial-World.org. (Tribel.com)