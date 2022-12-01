Pledges, marches, concerts mark World AIDS Day

A combination of photos of restaurants and cafes with facades extravagantly decorated with artificial flowers in Paris. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Since a few years, the facades of Parisian restaurants, cafes and shops are increasingly getting decorated with artificial flowers. These floral decorations attract clients, according to cafe and shop owners. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Artificial bougainvillia fill the awning of an outdoor seating area in a cafe in Paris. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
A man sits in a cafe that has a facade overflowing with artificial flowers in Paris, (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
These decorations add to the social media appeal of restaurants and cafes in the city of love. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
A waiter (C) attends to his clients in a cafe in Paris. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
With Christmas approaching, the decorations will most likely get more elaborate. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Photos: Voices that have impacted the course of modern art history
AstaGuru's first international auction focuses on works by iconic global artists such as Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall, and Salvador Dali
Detail from Damien Hirst's ‘Beautiful Hours Spin Painting’, acrylic on canvas. The artist has explored the theme of death throughout his practice, and this work is no different. Even though it features associated motifs such as the skull, there is a certain vibrance to this painting. It was unveiled as the cover for the album, ‘See the Light’ by the British band, The Hours
Marc Chagall's ‘Violoniste Au Village Enneige’, gouache, pastel, coloured crayons and China ink on paper 1977. The violinist has been a recurring motif in the artist's work. The note by the auction house states: Often depicted as larger than life, dancing on small house roofs, they were inspired by the people the artist came upon during his early years in Vitebsk.
Andy Warhol, ‘Poinsettia’, acrylic & silkscreen on canvas. This is quite a departure from the artist's usual works. It draws from Warhol's fascination with Christmas and the motifs associated with it.
Yayoi Kasuma, ‘Shellfish’, gouache, pastel, ink and printed paper collage on paper mounted on panel. The note by the auction house elaborates on how the artist was first inspired to create her signature paintings filled with dots after an episode she calls ‘depersonalisation’.
Jeff Koons, ‘Balloon Swan’ (magenta), porcelain. The artist is known for his playful interpretations of everyday objects as balloon sculptures.
This wedding season, make way for mirror-work
A compendium of beautiful objects featuring back-in-fashion traditional mirror-work
The Sydney Sling Bag: Sling bag in a bright tropical print on a rich canvas fabric highlighted with traditional Rajasthani mirror embroidery from The Garnish Company. Available on Thegarnishco.com; ₹8,000
Peach Mirror Work Kurta Set: Peach kurta in georgette with scalloped mirror work, paired with matching satin salwar pants and an organza dupatta from Anuradha Grewal. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹27,250
White Raw Silk Mirror-Work Kurta Set: Ivory kurta embroidered in zardozi with mirrorwork along the neckline and hem from Tarun Tahiliani. Paired with an ivory churidar. Available on Azafashions.com; ₹1,39,900
Sage Green Embellished Lehnga: This soft, muted chanderi lehnga from Abhinav Mishra comes alive with resham, gota and mirror embroidery. Available on Abhinavmishra official.com; ₹2.8 lakh
Mint Jutti: A pair of handmade juttis with all-over mirror-work and a string of gold ghungroo embellishments. Available on www.5- elements.co.in; ₹3,990
Mirror Gold Qabeela Choker: A string of mirrors set in casting metal plated with gold come together to create this choker from House of Tuhina. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹3,650
Bhujodi Wool Shawl With Mirror-Work: Bhujod, a village in Kutch, gives its name to the unique weaving technique used in this shawl with subtle mirror-work. Available on Jaypore.com; ₹7,890
Valencia Patchwork Mirrorwork Cushion Cover: Patchwork cushion cover in shades of indigo embellished with mirrors. Available on Nestasia.com; ₹ 560
Football fashion for World Cup days
Fashion inspired by the beautiful game as the FIFA World Cup kicks off
Straight Satin Football Longsleeve: From Amsterdam-based sports luxury brand Balr, a distressed football print T-shirt in jet black. Available on Balr.com; €110 (around ₹9,300)
Waffle Recycled Beaded Messenger Bag: A honeycomb design bag evocative of classic football design from Nigerian brand Lu by Lu. Available on Mrporter.com; £207.76 (around ₹20,150)
Soccer Anatomy Coaster Set: A set of four-inch sandstone coasters backed with cork from US gifting brand Dishique by Megan Steffen that are sure to be conversation starters. Available on Dishiqueboutique.com; $45 (around ₹3,600)
Adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes: The shoe has a unique 4DFWD 2 midsole that compresses forward, reducing braking forces and transforming the impact energy into forward motion. Available on Adidas.co.in; ₹19,999
Artist Stripe’ Football Cufflinks: Football cufflinks featuring a polished silver finish and ‘Artist Stripe’ detail for an added pop of colour from British design house Paul Smith. Available on Paulsmith.com; €130
Logo-print Jersey Hoodie: Football fashion is incomplete without the jersey. Sport Valentino’s white hoodie in a cosy oversized fit with a black botanical and typeface log. Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹1,08,820
x Disney Mickey Mouse Soccer Ball: Score points with your little football star with this ball in colour-blocked design from Capelli New York’s collaboration with Disney. Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹1,719
US Women's Soccer Puzzle: A 500-piece illustrated puzzle by artist Jorge Lawerta that celebrates one of the most successful teams in international women’s soccer. Available on Uncommongoods.com; ₹3,862
Mastodon to Bluesky: 5 Twitter alternatives users are flocking to
Spikes in Google searches for these social media sites indicate users are looking for alternatives to Twitter
In the last 30 days, searches for Mastodon have skyrocketed 380.76% globally, reaching an all-time high over the past 12 months. Over 489,003 users signed up since Oct 27, taking their total number of users to over 1 million, reports Financial-World.org. The decentralized social network launched six years ago. (AP)
Searches for Bluesky jumped 207.14% in the past 30 days. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to launch Bluesky and there are over 30,000 users on the waitlist. (https://blueskyweb.org/)
Searches for the platform that promises ‘no trolls’ are also soaring this month (159.06%). Jay Bauer’s Counter Social states that it does not allow trolls, abuse, ads, fake news or “foreign influence operations”. The platform also bans several countries, such as Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, and Syria, for being “origin points” for bots. (Play.Google.com)
On October 28, Director and Producer Ken Olin publicly announced that he was moving to Tribel Social – which led to a staggering 400% increase in searches for the emerging social network on that date. Controversially, the platform has already banned Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Kanye West stating ‘Unlike Musk’s Twitter, we don’t put ad revenue over decency and truth. Purveyors of racism and pro-Putin propaganda are not welcome on Tribel, our pro-democracy Twitter alternative,’ reports Financial-World.org. (Tribel.com)
Cohost is another new social network that’s exploding right now, with global searches for the platform increasing by 146.91% in the last 30 days, says data crunched by Financial-World.org. Although the platform is still in beta phase, anyone can sign up to explore the features. (Cohost.org)
