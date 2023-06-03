Foldable phones: Motorola makes a splash with Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola has recently introduced the next generation of razr smartphones: the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. (Lenovo/Motorola)
2/5
According to Lenovo and Motorola, the razr+/razr 40 ultra was built with content creators in mind. (Lenovo/Motorola)
3/5
With the new razr, users are able to stand the device on its own at multiple angles thanks to a technology called Flex View. (Lenovo/Motorola)
4/5
The new razr+/razr 40 ultra will come in three interesting colour schemes Viva Magenta, Infinite Black, and Glacier Blue. (Lenovo/Motorola)
5/5
The new razr/razr 40 will come in thee color schemes as well: Sage Green, a contemporary green tone, Vanilla Cream, a true off white classic and Summer Lilac, which is a mystical purple shade. (Lenovo/Motorola)
advertisement
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Next Gallery
Study finds low-flavanol diet may drive age-related memory loss
The study found that flavanol intake among older adults is correlated with higher scores on tests designed to detect memory loss due to normal ageing. Here's how you can up your intake of flavanols
Flavanols are a type of flavonoid, plant compounds with a variety of health benefits, found in fruits like berries. There are six primary types of flavonoids, each with health-promoting effects. These are Flavonols, Flavones, Flavan-3-ols, Flavanones, Anthocyanidins and Isoflavones (Pexels)
2/5
A large-scale study led by Columbia and Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard researchers found that flavanol intake among older adults tracks with scores on tests designed to detect memory loss due to normal aging and that replenishing these bioactive dietary components in mildly flavanol-deficient adults over age 60 improves performance on these tests. Green, oolong, and black teas all contain high levels of flavanols. (Pexels)
3/5
The finding also supports the emerging idea that the aging brain requires specific nutrients for optimal health, just as the developing brain requires specific nutrients for proper development. Red wine is a great source of flavanols and in moderation has multiple health benefits, especially with lowering risks of cardiovascular disease. (Unsplash)
4/5
Additional research, in mice found that flavanols, particularly a bioactive substance in flavanols called epicatechin, improved memory by enhancing the growth of neurons and blood vessels and in the hippocampus. Another great source of flavonols is kale. Kale leaves make an excellent base for salads and can be added to soups and stews to boost their nutritional value. (Unsplash)
5/5
In the new study, the Columbia team collaborated with researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital studying the effects of flavanols and multivitamins in COSMOS (COcoa Supplements and Multivitamin Outcomes Study). The current study, COSMOS-Web, was designed to test the impact of flavanols in a much larger group and explore whether flavanol deficiency drives cognitive aging in this area of the brain. (Pexels)
advertisement
Next Gallery
Harvesting roses for syrups, jams and sweets
A photo series of harvesting and making food with the beautiful Damask rose
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed, an entreprenuer who produces rose water and rose flavourings harvests Damascena (Damask) roses. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
2/10
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces a syrup from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
3/10
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces jam from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
4/10
A worker pours syrup on a tray of traditional rose-infused dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
5/10
A worker pours syrup on a bun as she sells traditional dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
6/10
A woman serves a drink made of rose syrup at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
7/10
This picture shows Damascena (Damask) roses that are used for essential oils, sweets and cosmetics, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. The oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus located just across the mountain range separating Lebanon and Syria -- is a staple of in cuisines of the Middle East and perfumers around the world. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
8/10
Dried Damascena (Damask) rosebuds are used to make herbal tea, at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
9/10
Workers drop their bundles of Damascena (Damask) at a warehouse where they are paid based on their harvest, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (AFP)
10/10
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed carries Damascena (Damask) rosebuds to produce rose water, syrup, tea and jam, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
advertisement
Next Gallery
Summer retreats in the desert
Avoid the tourist crowds in hill stations and beaches by heading to these peaceful and luxurious heritage hotels in Rajasthan
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during practice. (REUTERS)
2/7
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023. The Formula One race will be held on Sunday. (AP)
3/7
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice. (REUTERS)
4/7
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain pulls onto the track during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP)
5/7
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton enters his car in the pits during the first practice session of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 26, 2023. (AFP)
6/7
Formula One F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Haas' Kevin Magnussen during practice. (REUTERS)
7/7
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice on Friday. (REUTERS)
advertisement
Next Gallery
Dua Lipa's Versace collection makes it debut at Cannes
The Grammy award-winning artist's collection for the fashion label is bright, fun and glamourous
The ‘La Vacanza’ (Italian for ‘vacation’) includes perfectly cut tailoring and evening gowns, bikinis and terry cotton beachwear
3/4
‘La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printed pieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection,’ says Dua Lipa in the press note.
4/4
‘I love the summer and for me this collection celebrates the very best of that time of year. Gorgeous colors, fun prints, and light silhouettes. Dua loves fashion, I love music,’ says Donatella Versace, in the note. This collection marks the first time the fashion house has opened up the design process to a collaborator in this way.
advertisement
You are viewing
Foldable phones: Motorola makes a splash with Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra