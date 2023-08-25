On a bagel tour in New York

Xander Johnson (L) of Bagel Tours takes the Messenger family from San Francisco around Midtown Manhattan to sample some on New York's finest bagels. Bagels are as synonymous with New York as pizza and the Statue of Liberty. Although there is no official count of New York's daily bagel production, Sam Silverman, chief executive of the trade group Bagelup, estimates there are about 500 specialty shops across the city's five boroughs. The ring-shaped bread has evolved and been reinvented since its arrival more than a century ago thanks to Polish Jewish immigrants. ((Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP))

The inside of a bagel preparation room is pictured during a Bagel Tour around Midtown Manhattan. Rainbow bagels are pictured here. Balinska points to the 1960s as the period when bagels attained broader popularity beyond the Jewish community. Innovations such as the rotating oven enabled bakers to significantly increase output. That led to the arrival of shops touting 'hot' bagels directly to consumers; before, they were only available wholesale.Central players in the further ‘bagelizing’ of America were the Lender brothers, who successfully mass marketed the frozen bagel -- pre-sliced, of course -- in the 1960s, expanding nationwide by 1977. ((Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP))

