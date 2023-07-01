advertisement

Home > Photos> Highlights from the first Olympic Esports Week

Highlights from the first Olympic Esports Week

The inaugural Olympic Esports Week, which concluded recently in Singapore, saw the participation of more than 130 players from 64 countries

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.07.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
Nigel Tan of Singapore fights against compatriot Alexander Tang in their virtual taekwondo qualifying match at the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore June 23, 2023.
1/6
Nigel Tan of Singapore fights against compatriot Alexander Tang in their virtual taekwondo qualifying match at the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore June 23, 2023. (REUTERS/Edgar Su)
Amandine ‘TheFairyDina’ Morisset of France competes against Elsie Fang of China during the Just Dance event at the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore June 23, 2023. 
2/6
Amandine ‘TheFairyDina’ Morisset of France competes against Elsie Fang of China during the Just Dance event at the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore June 23, 2023.  (REUTERS/Edgar Su)
A crew member test runs Gran Turismo driving simulator game ahead of the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore June 20, 2023. 
3/6
A crew member test runs Gran Turismo driving simulator game ahead of the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore June 20, 2023.  (REUTERS/Edgar Su)
Britain's Lou Bates (right) competes in the women's elimination cycling event during the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore on June 23, 2023. 
4/6
Britain's Lou Bates (right) competes in the women's elimination cycling event during the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore on June 23, 2023.  (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Spectators watch the stage as competitors take part in a cycling event during the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore on June 23, 2023.
5/6
Spectators watch the stage as competitors take part in a cycling event during the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore on June 23, 2023. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Deng Cui Yang, 75, a grandmother of two, punches at her virtual opponents in a boxing match on the sidelines of the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore June 23, 2023.
6/6
Deng Cui Yang, 75, a grandmother of two, punches at her virtual opponents in a boxing match on the sidelines of the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore June 23, 2023. ( REUTERS/Edgar Su)

Next Gallery

Dutch transwoman wins Miss International Queen 2023

Solange Dekker was crowned the winner at the top transgender beauty pageant in Thailand

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.07.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
Contestants perform during the final show of Miss International Queen 2023 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya city, on 24 June.
1/5
Contestants perform during the final show of Miss International Queen 2023 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya city, on 24 June. (REUTERS)
Anahi Festerling of Ecuador prepares backstage before the final show of Miss International Queen 2023 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya city,  
2/5
Anahi Festerling of Ecuador prepares backstage before the final show of Miss International Queen 2023 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya city,   (REUTERS)
Solange Dekker of Netherlands wins Miss International Queen 2023 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya city, Thailand, on 24 June
3/5
Solange Dekker of Netherlands wins Miss International Queen 2023 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya city, Thailand, on 24 June (REUTERS)
Mika of China backstage before the final show of Miss International Queen 2023 transgender beauty pageant  
4/5
Mika of China backstage before the final show of Miss International Queen 2023 transgender beauty pageant   (REUTERS)
Miranda Monasterios of Venezuela prepares backstage before the final show 
5/5
Miranda Monasterios of Venezuela prepares backstage before the final show  (REUTERS)

Next Gallery

Inside a food lab offering a plant-based menu

A new Food Innovation Lab in Manchester offers plant-based alternatives to consumers

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.07.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
A plate of a plant-based lamb kebab dish was presented during a tasting session this month at the Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) Innovation Food Lab in Manchester, UK. The company focuses on bringing alternative meat options to its consumers. The innovation lab in Manchester will also help in developing alternatives to dairy and sugar. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)
1/5
A plate of a plant-based lamb kebab dish was presented during a tasting session this month at the Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) Innovation Food Lab in Manchester, UK. The company focuses on bringing alternative meat options to its consumers. The innovation lab in Manchester will also help in developing alternatives to dairy and sugar. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)
The three-course tasting menu featured elements from ADM's alternative foods solutions. The company uses taste modification to create plant-based meat. For example, processed soy bean is mixed with different flavours to replicate the same texture, taste, and protein levels of traditional meat (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg). 
2/5
The three-course tasting menu featured elements from ADM's alternative foods solutions. The company uses taste modification to create plant-based meat. For example, processed soy bean is mixed with different flavours to replicate the same texture, taste, and protein levels of traditional meat (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg).  (Bloomberg)
Alongside solutions for alternative meat, the company also makes cocktails that replicate the same taste profile and intensity of higher-proof alcohols with a less concentration of alcohol. The company, therefore, strives to make lower-content alcohol options available to consumers. This cocktail, served at the tasting session, has been made with citrus compounds. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)
3/5
Alongside solutions for alternative meat, the company also makes cocktails that replicate the same taste profile and intensity of higher-proof alcohols with a less concentration of alcohol. The company, therefore, strives to make lower-content alcohol options available to consumers. This cocktail, served at the tasting session, has been made with citrus compounds. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)
A plant-based cod fillet was also offered to diners at the session. The company, based in Germany, already has centers in 12 different countries across the world, from Europe to South America, that focus on bringing plant-based alternatives to consumers. (Photo Courtesy: FoodBev Media.)
4/5
A plant-based cod fillet was also offered to diners at the session. The company, based in Germany, already has centers in 12 different countries across the world, from Europe to South America, that focus on bringing plant-based alternatives to consumers. (Photo Courtesy: FoodBev Media.)
A plate consisting of a plant-based muffin and a pecan-flavoured oat-based frozen dessert was served at the tasting session. ADM specializes in non-dairy milk, which has been used in the frozen dessert. Furthermore, sugar alternatives were used, which give the same mouthfeel and taste profile as that of sugar. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)
5/5
A plate consisting of a plant-based muffin and a pecan-flavoured oat-based frozen dessert was served at the tasting session. ADM specializes in non-dairy milk, which has been used in the frozen dessert. Furthermore, sugar alternatives were used, which give the same mouthfeel and taste profile as that of sugar. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)

Next Gallery

Football summer transfer window: 5 big players to watch out for

From Declan Rice to Romelu Lukaku, some big names in European football are expected to move as the summer transfer window picks up pace 

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.07.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
England's midfielder Declan Rice during a UEFA Euro 2024 match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 19, 2023. The midfielder is expected to leave West Ham United, with Manchester City and Arsenal chasing his signature.
1/5
England's midfielder Declan Rice during a UEFA Euro 2024 match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 19, 2023. The midfielder is expected to leave West Ham United, with Manchester City and Arsenal chasing his signature. (AFP)
FILE: Chelsea's Mason Mount is expected to leave the club. According to multiple reports, the young English attacking midfielder is keen on a move to Manchester United, who have had three bids for the player rejected so far.
2/5
FILE: Chelsea's Mason Mount is expected to leave the club. According to multiple reports, the young English attacking midfielder is keen on a move to Manchester United, who have had three bids for the player rejected so far. (REUTERS)
AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, left, is challenged by Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Tonali is expected to sign for English club Newcastle United.
3/5
AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, left, is challenged by Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Tonali is expected to sign for English club Newcastle United. (AP)
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (right) in action with Austria's Nicolas Seiwald. Lukaku, who is currently a Chelsea player, faces an uncertain summer. It remains to be seen if he will return to Inter Milan on a permanent basis. 
4/5
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (right) in action with Austria's Nicolas Seiwald. Lukaku, who is currently a Chelsea player, faces an uncertain summer. It remains to be seen if he will return to Inter Milan on a permanent basis.  (REUTERS)
Germany's midfielder Kai Havertz (center) kicks the ball during the International Friendly football match between Poland and Germany, in Warsaw on June 16, 2023. Havertz is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player in the coming days, after reports suggested that the club had struck a deal with Chelsea.
5/5
Germany's midfielder Kai Havertz (center) kicks the ball during the International Friendly football match between Poland and Germany, in Warsaw on June 16, 2023. Havertz is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player in the coming days, after reports suggested that the club had struck a deal with Chelsea. (AFP)

Next Gallery

The best looks from Milan fashion week

Designers adopted a reductionist approach to tailoring, offering comfort-driven, relaxed, fluid and roomy silhouettes

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.07.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
From the Prada Men's Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show, on 18 June
1/4
From the Prada Men's Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show, on 18 June (AFP)
A model presents a creation from the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 men's collection on 19 June
2/4
A model presents a creation from the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2024 men's collection on 19 June (REUTERS)
From the Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 collection show on 16 June
3/4
From the Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 collection show on 16 June (REUTERS)
From the Dolce & Gabbana show on 17 June
4/4
From the Dolce & Gabbana show on 17 June (AFP)

Next Gallery

5 Danish restaurants that are breaking the mould

With Noma shutting its doors next year, here are five innovative restaurants and chefs looking to take the lead

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.07.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
A story by the Agence French-Presse (AFP) said that with Noma set to shut its doors next year, new restaurants in Denmark are outdoing each other to emulate the three-starred eatery. Among these is the restaurant MOTA run by chef Claus Henriksen, the ex-head chef of Noma. Local vegetables, fish, seaweed, and Danish wine feature on the menu. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) 
1/5
A story by the Agence French-Presse (AFP) said that with Noma set to shut its doors next year, new restaurants in Denmark are outdoing each other to emulate the three-starred eatery. Among these is the restaurant MOTA run by chef Claus Henriksen, the ex-head chef of Noma. Local vegetables, fish, seaweed, and Danish wine feature on the menu. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) 
Tír, a bakery run by Irish chef Louise Bannon is in vogue for sourdough bread made with a slow fermentation process. The ex-Noma chef makes bread and baked goods which feature seasonal produce and locally sourced grains. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP)
2/5
Tír, a bakery run by Irish chef Louise Bannon is in vogue for sourdough bread made with a slow fermentation process. The ex-Noma chef makes bread and baked goods which feature seasonal produce and locally sourced grains. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP)
A creation called Butterfly is pictured at the restaurant named Alchemist. The dish has a butterfly that has been fed on honey water alongside a salad made of bok choy, apples, and a broth made from butterfly wings. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) 
3/5
A creation called Butterfly is pictured at the restaurant named Alchemist. The dish has a butterfly that has been fed on honey water alongside a salad made of bok choy, apples, and a broth made from butterfly wings. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) 
Koan, which was awarded two Michelin stars this year, features different Korean flavours and techniques across its 17 course tasting menu. There are surprising dishes that blend Nordic and Korean cuisine, such as scallops from Norway with rice wine and honey truffles. (Photo by @koancph on Instagram).
4/5
Koan, which was awarded two Michelin stars this year, features different Korean flavours and techniques across its 17 course tasting menu. There are surprising dishes that blend Nordic and Korean cuisine, such as scallops from Norway with rice wine and honey truffles. (Photo by @koancph on Instagram).
Set in an old factory workshop, restaurant ARO's chefs work like craftsmen. The menu varies between three, four, five, or seven courses with gourmet food being served in an informal setting. The restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star this year (Photo by @restaurant.aro on Instagram). 
5/5
Set in an old factory workshop, restaurant ARO's chefs work like craftsmen. The menu varies between three, four, five, or seven courses with gourmet food being served in an informal setting. The restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star this year (Photo by @restaurant.aro on Instagram). 

