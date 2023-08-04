advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Photos> Tableware for a rain-themed dinner party

Tableware for a rain-themed dinner party

Blue-streaked snack platters, hand painted ceramics and sea-inspired bowls for a spot of colour on a grey monsoon day

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.08.2023  |  04:30 PM IST
Start your party with drinks served in these adorable handpainted ceramic kanpais. They are available on thestrangeco.com, and priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 for one. 
1/6
Start your party with drinks served in these adorable handpainted ceramic kanpais. They are available on thestrangeco.com, and priced at 400 for one. 
Then bring out the snacks and sauces in these striking serving bowls placed on a wooden platter. They are available on nestasia.in, and the whole set costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1495.
2/6
Then bring out the snacks and sauces in these striking serving bowls placed on a wooden platter. They are available on nestasia.in, and the whole set costs 1495.
dd a splash of blue to your table with these gorgeous ceramic salad bowls available for order at pottery studio @otsu.pottery on Instagram. Send a direct message on their Instagram page for the price.
3/6
dd a splash of blue to your table with these gorgeous ceramic salad bowls available for order at pottery studio @otsu.pottery on Instagram. Send a direct message on their Instagram page for the price.
Serve the main course in these earthy bowls, reminiscent of playing with paper boats in the rain. They are available on weavinghomes.in, and a set of two costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1329. The ceramic bowls are on sale, and are priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>519 for a single piece.
4/6
Serve the main course in these earthy bowls, reminiscent of playing with paper boats in the rain. They are available on weavinghomes.in, and a set of two costs 1329. The ceramic bowls are on sale, and are priced at 519 for a single piece.
These dinner plates with a playful design will add a spot of colour to the table. They are available on freedomtree.in, and priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2720 for two. 
5/6
These dinner plates with a playful design will add a spot of colour to the table. They are available on freedomtree.in, and priced at 2720 for two. 
For dessert, dig into a rich chocolate mousse in these sea-inspired bowls while dreaming about your next holiday by the beach. They are available on amalfieeceramics.com, and are priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>538 for a set of two.  
6/6
For dessert, dig into a rich chocolate mousse in these sea-inspired bowls while dreaming about your next holiday by the beach. They are available on amalfieeceramics.com, and are priced at 538 for a set of two.  

advertisement

Next Gallery

Samsung unveils the next generation of its foldable smartphones

Samsung unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens and a budding market yet to fully take off because of high prices

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.08.2023  |  04:30 PM IST
A promoter shows a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 phone during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul on 26 July. Samsung introduced the fifth generation of its foldable smartphones on Wednesday, seeking to counter a sluggish market for devices and upcoming rival products from Apple Inc.
1/6
A promoter shows a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 phone during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul on 26 July. Samsung introduced the fifth generation of its foldable smartphones on Wednesday, seeking to counter a sluggish market for devices and upcoming rival products from Apple Inc. ((Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP))
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Phones displayed during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at the COEX in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, 26 July 26.
2/6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Phones displayed during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event at the COEX in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, 26 July 26. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
3/6
A Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Bloomberg)
The Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea also saw the release of Samsung's next generation of Galaxy smartwatches.
4/6
The Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea also saw the release of Samsung's next generation of Galaxy smartwatches. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)
Visitors try out Samsung Electronics’ new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 foldable smartphones.
5/6
Visitors try out Samsung Electronics’ new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 foldable smartphones. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
The waterproof properties of a Samsung Electronics Galaxy S9 tablet device are demonstrated by submerging in water ahead of the company's Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, July 21, 2023.
6/6
The waterproof properties of a Samsung Electronics Galaxy S9 tablet device are demonstrated by submerging in water ahead of the company's Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, July 21, 2023. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)

advertisement

Next Gallery

Inside the bakery that brought egg tarts to Macau

Lord Stow's in Macau is the pioneer of egg tarts in the country

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.08.2023  |  04:30 PM IST
One of the most popular bakeries in Macau was set up by a British pharmacist named Andrew Walter Stow. He named it Lord Stow's and it found fame across Asia for its custardy egg tarts known as po tat. In this photo, a worker places the dough in foil cups to make egg tarts at Lord Stow's bakery. 
1/5
One of the most popular bakeries in Macau was set up by a British pharmacist named Andrew Walter Stow. He named it Lord Stow's and it found fame across Asia for its custardy egg tarts known as po tat. In this photo, a worker places the dough in foil cups to make egg tarts at Lord Stow's bakery.  (Eduardo Leal, AFP)
In 1989, Stow along with his wife Margaret Wong decided to open a bakery called Lord Stow's in Coloane, a village in Macau. In an interview with AFP in 2019, Stow's sister and current co-owner Eileen Stow said that they opened the bakery because there was a lack of western-style street-side bakeries in Macau. 
2/5
In 1989, Stow along with his wife Margaret Wong decided to open a bakery called Lord Stow's in Coloane, a village in Macau. In an interview with AFP in 2019, Stow's sister and current co-owner Eileen Stow said that they opened the bakery because there was a lack of western-style street-side bakeries in Macau.  (Eduardo Leal, AFP)
Stow had the idea of opening a bakery selling egg tarts when he tried the Portuguese pastel de nata on a vacation in Portugal and thought of creating something similar for the Portuguese community back in Macau. He developed his own version by adding British egg custard to the Portuguese tart shells, as reported by a 2018 story in South China Morning Post. In this photo, a worker pours custard into tart shells at the kitchen of Lord Stow's bakery. 
3/5
Stow had the idea of opening a bakery selling egg tarts when he tried the Portuguese pastel de nata on a vacation in Portugal and thought of creating something similar for the Portuguese community back in Macau. He developed his own version by adding British egg custard to the Portuguese tart shells, as reported by a 2018 story in South China Morning Post. In this photo, a worker pours custard into tart shells at the kitchen of Lord Stow's bakery.  (Eduardo Leal, AFP)
The popularity of this egg tart grew in Macau and attracted the attention of people across Asia, who travelled to the region for a taste of the dessert. Locals started calling the dessert po tat for Portuguese tart. There is another egg tart available in Macau, known as dan tat, which originated in Guangzhou in Hong Kong in the 1920s in response to the demand by British businessmen who loved custard tarts. The po tat have bruléed tops, as shown in this picture. 
4/5
The popularity of this egg tart grew in Macau and attracted the attention of people across Asia, who travelled to the region for a taste of the dessert. Locals started calling the dessert po tat for Portuguese tart. There is another egg tart available in Macau, known as dan tat, which originated in Guangzhou in Hong Kong in the 1920s in response to the demand by British businessmen who loved custard tarts. The po tat have bruléed tops, as shown in this picture.  (Eduardo Leal, AFP)
An employee prepares a box of egg tarts at Lord Stow's Bakery. In 2005, the government of Macau bestowed Andrew Stow with a medal of merit for his contributions to the tourism of the region. At present, Lord Stow's has six outlets in Macau with franchisees in countries like Japan and Philippines. The bakery is now run by Andrew Stow's sister, Eileen, and his daughter, Audrey. 
5/5
An employee prepares a box of egg tarts at Lord Stow's Bakery. In 2005, the government of Macau bestowed Andrew Stow with a medal of merit for his contributions to the tourism of the region. At present, Lord Stow's has six outlets in Macau with franchisees in countries like Japan and Philippines. The bakery is now run by Andrew Stow's sister, Eileen, and his daughter, Audrey.  (Eduardo Leal, AFP)

advertisement

Next Gallery

The sugary treats of the world's first digital bakery

The Sugar Lab in the United States uses 3D printing to create innovative candy 

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.08.2023  |  04:30 PM IST
The Sugar Lab, based in California, is the world's first digital bakery. First started in 2018, the bakery uses 3D printers to make elaborate creations out of powdered sugar, chocolate, and savoury cubes like bouillon cubes and drink drops. In this picture, co-founder Kyle von Hasseln poses with some of his sugary creations. 
1/5
The Sugar Lab, based in California, is the world's first digital bakery. First started in 2018, the bakery uses 3D printers to make elaborate creations out of powdered sugar, chocolate, and savoury cubes like bouillon cubes and drink drops. In this picture, co-founder Kyle von Hasseln poses with some of his sugary creations.  (Mike Blake, Reuters)
The 3D-printed creations can be used as cake toppers, decorations on desserts, or enjoyed on their own as candy. The founders of the bakery, Kyle and Liz von Hasseln are architecture graduates who also invented a food-safe 3D printer that can be used to make sugar-based designs as well as savoury foods like the bakery's kimchi bouillon cubes.
2/5
The 3D-printed creations can be used as cake toppers, decorations on desserts, or enjoyed on their own as candy. The founders of the bakery, Kyle and Liz von Hasseln are architecture graduates who also invented a food-safe 3D printer that can be used to make sugar-based designs as well as savoury foods like the bakery's kimchi bouillon cubes. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
A fully edible Nike running shoe was made by the 3D printer at The Sugar Lab. The lab applies a mixture of water and a vegetable starch called maltodextrin to layer the sugar, and harden it to form different designs. The pieces taste like regular sugar but can have different flavours like strawberry too.  
3/5
A fully edible Nike running shoe was made by the 3D printer at The Sugar Lab. The lab applies a mixture of water and a vegetable starch called maltodextrin to layer the sugar, and harden it to form different designs. The pieces taste like regular sugar but can have different flavours like strawberry too.   (Mike Blake, Reuters)
The bakery also makes cubes that can be added to different drinks. For example, an item called ‘The Mandalorian Drink Drop Set’ is available for purchase at 25 dollars (approx. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 2000), and features a baby Yoda made out of sugar. These cubes can be added to drinks to add flavour, edible glitter, and colour.
4/5
The bakery also makes cubes that can be added to different drinks. For example, an item called ‘The Mandalorian Drink Drop Set’ is available for purchase at 25 dollars (approx. 2000), and features a baby Yoda made out of sugar. These cubes can be added to drinks to add flavour, edible glitter, and colour. (Mike Blake, Reuters)
For home chefs, the bakery also provides bake-proof hollow shells crafted out of chocolate that can be filled with different types of cake batters to make miniature cake bites. The official website (sugarlab3d.com) also provides recipes for such cake pops, chocolate mousse, and Korean stews with their bouillon cubes. 
5/5
For home chefs, the bakery also provides bake-proof hollow shells crafted out of chocolate that can be filled with different types of cake batters to make miniature cake bites. The official website (sugarlab3d.com) also provides recipes for such cake pops, chocolate mousse, and Korean stews with their bouillon cubes.  (Mike Blake, Reuters)

advertisement

Next Gallery

Inside a Roman bakery that sells bread to the pope

Arrigoni Bakery in Rome, which supplied bread to the pope for over 90 years, will be downing the shutters this month

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.08.2023  |  04:30 PM IST
Arrigoni bakery in Rome has made bread for popes for generations. The bakery, called the Panificio Arrigoni in Italian, is located 5 minutes away from St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. However, due to increasingly expensive energy prices and dwindling local customers, the bakery will be closing its doors on 8 July.
1/5
Arrigoni bakery in Rome has made bread for popes for generations. The bakery, called the Panificio Arrigoni in Italian, is located 5 minutes away from St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. However, due to increasingly expensive energy prices and dwindling local customers, the bakery will be closing its doors on 8 July. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
The bakery was started by current owner Angelo Arrigoni's father in 1930 during Pope Pius XI's reign. At the time of opening the bakery, the pope was terrified of being poisoned and so, the bread was hand-delivered in a locked chest and was monitored closely by members of the Roman Catholic Church before being presented to the pope. 
2/5
The bakery was started by current owner Angelo Arrigoni's father in 1930 during Pope Pius XI's reign. At the time of opening the bakery, the pope was terrified of being poisoned and so, the bread was hand-delivered in a locked chest and was monitored closely by members of the Roman Catholic Church before being presented to the pope.  (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
Arrigoni recalled the bread choices of different popes when talking to Agence France-Presse (AFP) in an article published on Friday, and stated that, when asked what type of bread he prefers, Pope John Paul II said he wanted to eat bread his workers ate. Therefore, for the duration of his papacy, the bakery delivered rosetta rolls and ciriola, which are classic Italian loaves of bread, to the Apostolic Palace, home to the pope. 
3/5
Arrigoni recalled the bread choices of different popes when talking to Agence France-Presse (AFP) in an article published on Friday, and stated that, when asked what type of bread he prefers, Pope John Paul II said he wanted to eat bread his workers ate. Therefore, for the duration of his papacy, the bakery delivered rosetta rolls and ciriola, which are classic Italian loaves of bread, to the Apostolic Palace, home to the pope.  (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
In an interview with the Spain-based media group, EFE, Arrigoni explained how different popes enjoyed different types of bread. For example, Pope Pius XII preferred olive oil bread rolls while Pope Benedict XVI preferred unleavened bread. 
4/5
In an interview with the Spain-based media group, EFE, Arrigoni explained how different popes enjoyed different types of bread. For example, Pope Pius XII preferred olive oil bread rolls while Pope Benedict XVI preferred unleavened bread.  (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
While there were many artisanal restaurants in the past on the same street as this bakery, these shut shop to make way for tourist accommodations which have increased the prices of rent in the area. Therefore, Arrigoni bakery can no longer afford its place near the Vatican, and will close for good on Saturday.  
5/5
While there were many artisanal restaurants in the past on the same street as this bakery, these shut shop to make way for tourist accommodations which have increased the prices of rent in the area. Therefore, Arrigoni bakery can no longer afford its place near the Vatican, and will close for good on Saturday.   (Andreas Solaro, AFP)

advertisement

Next Gallery

In Paris, haute couture goes casual and grand

At the ongoing fashion event, designers showcased a variety of silhouettes, many extravagant and some fit for regular wear

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.08.2023  |  04:30 PM IST
From the Charles de Vilmorin show during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris, on 3 July
1/5
From the Charles de Vilmorin show during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris, on 3 July (AFP)
From the Rahul Mishra show during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on 3 July
2/5
From the Rahul Mishra show during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on 3 July (AFP)
From the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show in Paris, on 4 July 
3/5
From the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show in Paris, on 4 July  (REUTERS)
From the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show in Paris on 3 July
4/5
From the Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show in Paris on 3 July (REUTERS)
From the haute couture show by designer Iris Van Herpen in Paris on 3 July
5/5
From the haute couture show by designer Iris Van Herpen in Paris on 3 July (AFP)

advertisement

You are viewing Tableware for a rain-themed dinner party

Next Gallery

  • Samsung unveils the next generation of its foldable smartphones
    Samsung unveils the next generation of its foldable smartphones 6

    Samsung unveils the next generation of its foldable smartphones

  • Inside the bakery that brought egg tarts to Macau
    Inside the bakery that brought egg tarts to Macau 5

    Inside the bakery that brought egg tarts to Macau

  • The sugary treats of the world's first digital bakery
    The sugary treats of the world's first digital bakery 5

    The sugary treats of the world's first digital bakery

  • Inside a Roman bakery that sells bread to the pope
    Inside a Roman bakery that sells bread to the pope 5

    Inside a Roman bakery that sells bread to the pope

More galleries

  • Samsung unveils the next generation of its foldable smartphones
    Samsung unveils the next generation of its foldable smartphones 6

    Samsung unveils the next generation of its foldable smartphones

  • Inside the bakery that brought egg tarts to Macau
    Inside the bakery that brought egg tarts to Macau 5

    Inside the bakery that brought egg tarts to Macau

  • The sugary treats of the world's first digital bakery
    The sugary treats of the world's first digital bakery 5

    The sugary treats of the world's first digital bakery

  • Inside a Roman bakery that sells bread to the pope
    Inside a Roman bakery that sells bread to the pope 5

    Inside a Roman bakery that sells bread to the pope

  • In Paris, haute couture goes casual and grand
    In Paris, haute couture goes casual and grand 5

    In Paris, haute couture goes casual and grand