Source: A compendium of beautiful objects

1/5 The Sugar Lab, based in California, is the world's first digital bakery. First started in 2018, the bakery uses 3D printers to make elaborate creations out of powdered sugar, chocolate, and savoury cubes like bouillon cubes and drink drops. In this picture, co-founder Kyle von Hasseln poses with some of his sugary creations. (Mike Blake, Reuters)

2/5 The 3D-printed creations can be used as cake toppers, decorations on desserts, or enjoyed on their own as candy. The founders of the bakery, Kyle and Liz von Hasseln are architecture graduates who also invented a food-safe 3D printer that can be used to make sugar-based designs as well as savoury foods like the bakery's kimchi bouillon cubes. (Mike Blake, Reuters)

3/5 A fully edible Nike running shoe was made by the 3D printer at The Sugar Lab. The lab applies a mixture of water and a vegetable starch called maltodextrin to layer the sugar, and harden it to form different designs. The pieces taste like regular sugar but can have different flavours like strawberry too. (Mike Blake, Reuters)

4/5 The bakery also makes cubes that can be added to different drinks. For example, an item called ‘The Mandalorian Drink Drop Set’ is available for purchase at 25 dollars (approx. ₹ 2000), and features a baby Yoda made out of sugar. These cubes can be added to drinks to add flavour, edible glitter, and colour. (Mike Blake, Reuters)