Flavanols are a type of flavonoid, plant compounds with a variety of health benefits, found in fruits like berries. There are six primary types of flavonoids, each with health-promoting effects. These are Flavonols, Flavones, Flavan-3-ols, Flavanones, Anthocyanidins and Isoflavones (Pexels)
A large-scale study led by Columbia and Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard researchers found that flavanol intake among older adults tracks with scores on tests designed to detect memory loss due to normal aging and that replenishing these bioactive dietary components in mildly flavanol-deficient adults over age 60 improves performance on these tests. Green, oolong, and black teas all contain high levels of flavanols. (Pexels)
The finding also supports the emerging idea that the aging brain requires specific nutrients for optimal health, just as the developing brain requires specific nutrients for proper development. Red wine is a great source of flavanols and in moderation has multiple health benefits, especially with lowering risks of cardiovascular disease. (Unsplash)
Additional research, in mice found that flavanols, particularly a bioactive substance in flavanols called epicatechin, improved memory by enhancing the growth of neurons and blood vessels and in the hippocampus. Another great source of flavonols is kale. Kale leaves make an excellent base for salads and can be added to soups and stews to boost their nutritional value. (Unsplash)
In the new study, the Columbia team collaborated with researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital studying the effects of flavanols and multivitamins in COSMOS (COcoa Supplements and Multivitamin Outcomes Study). The current study, COSMOS-Web, was designed to test the impact of flavanols in a much larger group and explore whether flavanol deficiency drives cognitive aging in this area of the brain. (Pexels)
Study finds low-flavanol diet may drive age-related memory loss