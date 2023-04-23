Inside Bihar's best museums for Buddhist art

People prepare Bazin bread (a dough made from barley, water, and salt) used in a traditional dish for the fast-breaking Iftar meal, on April 13, 2023, in Tajoura east of Tripoli, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (Photo by Mahmud Turkia, AFP) (AFP)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim during an Iftar party, at Park Circus Maidan, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Utpal Sarkar)
Men cook a traditional curry for a communal Iftar, the breaking of fast, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Indonesia's Banda Aceh on April 9, 2023. (Photo by Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP)
In this picture take on April 8, 2023, Sudanese gather for iftar, fast-breaking meal, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in a park in Khartoum. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)
A group of Muslim and non-Muslim hikers shares an Iftar (breaking fast) meal at sunset during the holy month of Ramadan at the Fossil Rock Nature Reserve in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
People sit at a long makeshift table before an Iftar, breaking of the fast, during the holy month of Ramadan in Heideveld on the Cape Flats, Cape Town, South Africa, April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
