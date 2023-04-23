advertisement

Home > Photos> Inside Bihar's best museums for Buddhist art

Inside Bihar's best museums for Buddhist art

Visiting the museums of Bodh Gaya, Nalanda and Patna is a great way to get a crash course in the rich Buddhist history and culture of Bihar

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 23.04.2023  |  10:00 AM IST
Bronze Buddhist statues from Kurkihar, c. 11th century, at the Bihar Museum.
1/6
Bronze Buddhist statues from Kurkihar, c. 11th century, at the Bihar Museum. (Bibek Bhattacharya)
A metal sculpture from Nalanda of the Buddhist tantric deity Trailokyavijaya, 10th century CE
2/6
A metal sculpture from Nalanda of the Buddhist tantric deity Trailokyavijaya, 10th century CE (Bibek Bhattacharya)
Crowned Buddha from Bihar Sharif, c. 10th century CE.
3/6
Crowned Buddha from Bihar Sharif, c. 10th century CE. (Bibek Bhattacharya)
The ancient railing pillars of the Mahabodhi Temple are preserved at the Bodh Gaya Museum
4/6
The ancient railing pillars of the Mahabodhi Temple are preserved at the Bodh Gaya Museum (Bibek Bhattacharya)
Detail of a crowned Buddha, 10th century CE, from Bodh Gaya.
5/6
Detail of a crowned Buddha, 10th century CE, from Bodh Gaya. (Bibek Bhattacharya)
A statue of the Buddhist goddess Marichi, 10th century CE, from Nalanda.
6/6
A statue of the Buddhist goddess Marichi, 10th century CE, from Nalanda. (Bibek Bhattacharya)

