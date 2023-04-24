Thierry Rabineau owner of Boulangerie Moderne told AP that his profits have increased thanks to the show that featured his bakery. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
People walk past the Modern bakery located in the neighbourhood of Place de d'Estrapade in Paris. The popular Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ transformed a quiet, untouched square in the French capital into a tourist magnet, reports a story by Associated Press. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Baguettes and cakes on display at Boulangerie Moderne. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A photo of the neighbourhood of Place de d'Estrapade in Paris where the bakery is located and 'Emily In Paris' was shot. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Inside a French bakery featured on Emily In Paris