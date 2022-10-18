In photos: The birthplace of viticulture in Japan

A winery worker looks at Koshu grapes during harvest time at a small vineyard in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture, the birthplace of viticulture in Japan and the country's most iconic wine. Koshu is a light, dry white designed to complement the subtle flavours of Japanese cuisine that has scooped international awards. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
2/5
Takao Uchida, president of the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery, displaying some grapes at his vineyard in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
3/5
Koshu has been produced in the mountainous region of Yamanashi since the first commercial vineyards were established there in the 1870s. The thick-skinned grape variety grown for centuries in Yamanashi was seen as a hardy choice by early winemakers, who learned their techniques in France. But the results were mediocre, even until two decades ago. Takayuki Tamura, the chief winemaker in the region from the brand Mercian, said the turning point for Koshu came in 2003, when a team of Japanese and French researchers from the University of Bordeaux discovered citrus notes in fermentation tests. That led to a re-think of agriculture methods and vinification techniques to draw out these aromas, he explained. Since then, winemakers in Yamanashi have invested heavily in koshu production, and it has paid off. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
4/5
A glass of wine at the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. With its abundant rains and formidable humidity in summer, Japan does not seem to be an ideal land for wine, but local winegrowers have gradually been able to adapt and the quality of their wines has improved considerably over the past two decades. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
5/5
Wine for sale at the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 makes its first public flying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 10 October 10, 2022. (REUTERS)
2/7
Guests and reporters check out the XPeng eVTOL flying car X2 in Dubai. The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. (REUTERS)
3/7
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 takes off. The aircraft is lifted by eight propellers - two at each corner of the vehicle. (REUTERS)
4/7
Guests and reporters inspect the XPeng eVTOL flying car X2. (REUTERS)
5/7
According to a Bloomberg report, the two-seater electric vertical take off and landing vehicle, has an enclosed cockpit and a carbon fiber structure. It has both manual and autonomous flying modes. (REUTERS)
6/7
A handout picture provided by the Dubai Chambers on 10 October, 2022, shows the X2 during its unveiling at Dubai's GITEX tech show in the Gulf emirate. (AFP)
7/7
Two XPeng eVTOL flying cars X2 sit on the ground in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 10 October, 2022. (REUTERS)
Shahab Durazi returned to the runway after 12 years on 12 October as part of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
2/5
The collection, which included over 20 ensembles, were designed in a span two months (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
3/5
Without any twirling or hand on the waist, models graced the runway, while DJ Matteo Ceccarini played, in a variety of silhouettes—from long to short dresses, capes and tuxedos to boleros. (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
4/5
Durazi focused only on black and white because ‘they are my comfort colours’. (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)
5/5
He played with shades of black and white, all elevated by intricate beadwork, zardozi resham embroidery, cutwork, applique with organza, ribbonwork and glass beads. (Courtesy FDCI/Lakmé Fashion Week)