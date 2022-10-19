advertisement

Home > Photos> In photos: Harvesting cranberries to welcome Thanksgiving 2022

In photos: Harvesting cranberries to welcome Thanksgiving 2022

Farmers begin the annual harvest of cranberries, while adapting to climate change challenges 

AFP
LAST PUBLISHED 19.10.2022  |  03:05 PM IST
Cranberries pour out of a sorter and into a truck at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. Cranberry farmers are on the front lines of climate change. Their crop, the cranberries, fruits which are part of the traditional Thanksgiving meal, require just the right amounts of heat and cold to prosper, but with climate change bringing unpredictability they are having to use different techniques as they go to combat it. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
1/7
Cranberries pour out of a sorter and into a truck at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. Cranberry farmers are on the front lines of climate change. Their crop, the cranberries, fruits which are part of the traditional Thanksgiving meal, require just the right amounts of heat and cold to prosper, but with climate change bringing unpredictability they are having to use different techniques as they go to combat it. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Farm owner Keith Mann, 54, works a cranberry sifter at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
2/7
Farm owner Keith Mann, 54, works a cranberry sifter at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Workers use cranberry booms (a floating barrier) in a flooded bog to corral floating cranberries to a pump as they are harvested at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
3/7
Workers use cranberry booms (a floating barrier) in a flooded bog to corral floating cranberries to a pump as they are harvested at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Cranberries grow in a healthy section of a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. A bog is like a soil bed layered with sand, peat and gravel where cranberries grow. These marshes or bogs were originally formed due glacial deposits more than 10,000 years ago. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
4/7
Cranberries grow in a healthy section of a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. A bog is like a soil bed layered with sand, peat and gravel where cranberries grow. These marshes or bogs were originally formed due glacial deposits more than 10,000 years ago. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Farmer Billy McCaffrey, 70, shows how cranberries grow low to the ground on sand at his farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. He has outfitted his farm with solar panels to help offset fuel costs. He has also installed several windmills on his property and sells electricity back to the grid. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
5/7
Farmer Billy McCaffrey, 70, shows how cranberries grow low to the ground on sand at his farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. He has outfitted his farm with solar panels to help offset fuel costs. He has also installed several windmills on his property and sells electricity back to the grid. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Pigs eat weeds to clear the field, next to a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
6/7
Pigs eat weeds to clear the field, next to a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
A fully loaded truck with cranberries, to be sent to Ocean Spray, an American agricultural cooperative of growers of cranberries, for weighing and sorting, sits at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. Farmers are adapting to the changing climate and producing new varieties. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
7/7
A fully loaded truck with cranberries, to be sent to Ocean Spray, an American agricultural cooperative of growers of cranberries, for weighing and sorting, sits at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. Farmers are adapting to the changing climate and producing new varieties. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

