In photos: A traditional Christmas cake from Portugal

The bolo-rei, a donut-shaped cake, is a Christmas speciality in Portugal. Every year, the National Association of Bread and Pastry Producers recognises the best bolo-rei in the country. The 2022 winner is a small bakery, named Padaria da Ne, located in Amadora, in the northwestern suburbs of Lisbon. In this photo, a baker places candied fruits on a bolo-rei before putting it in the oven. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
A freshly baked bolo-rei at the Padaria da Ne bakery in Amadora, Ingredients include port wine, candied fruits and lots of mixed nuts. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
A photo from the kitchen of Padaria da Ne bakery shows a baker shaping the dough to make bolo-rei. The cake is eaten in the period between 25 December to 6 January. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
A baker places a freshly baked bolo-rei at Padaria da Ne. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
Customers wait to buy Christmas specials, including bolo-rei, at the Padaria da Ne bakery. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
