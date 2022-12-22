advertisement

In photos: A traditional Christmas cake from Portugal

A cake known as bolo-rei—made with port wine, mixed nuts and candied fruit—is a Christmas specialty from Portugal

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 22.12.2022  |  01:40 PM IST
The bolo-rei, a donut-shaped cake, is a Christmas speciality in Portugal. Every year, the National Association of Bread and Pastry Producers recognises the best bolo-rei in the country. The 2022 winner is a small bakery, named Padaria da Ne, located in Amadora, in the northwestern suburbs of Lisbon. In this photo, a baker places candied fruits on a bolo-rei before putting it in the oven. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
1/5
The bolo-rei, a donut-shaped cake, is a Christmas speciality in Portugal. Every year, the National Association of Bread and Pastry Producers recognises the best bolo-rei in the country. The 2022 winner is a small bakery, named Padaria da Ne, located in Amadora, in the northwestern suburbs of Lisbon. In this photo, a baker places candied fruits on a bolo-rei before putting it in the oven. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
A freshly baked bolo-rei at the Padaria da Ne bakery in Amadora, Ingredients include port wine, candied fruits and lots of mixed nuts. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
2/5
A freshly baked bolo-rei at the Padaria da Ne bakery in Amadora, Ingredients include port wine, candied fruits and lots of mixed nuts. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
A photo from the kitchen of Padaria da Ne bakery shows a baker shaping the dough to make bolo-rei. The cake is eaten in the period between 25 December to 6 January. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
3/5
A photo from the kitchen of Padaria da Ne bakery shows a baker shaping the dough to make bolo-rei. The cake is eaten in the period between 25 December to 6 January. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
A baker places a freshly baked bolo-rei at Padaria da Ne. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
4/5
A baker places a freshly baked bolo-rei at Padaria da Ne. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
Customers wait to buy Christmas specials, including bolo-rei, at the Padaria da Ne bakery. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)
5/5
Customers wait to buy Christmas specials, including bolo-rei, at the Padaria da Ne bakery. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)

A magical exhibition of gingerbread cities for Christmas

The Museum of Architecture's Gingerbread City in London's Belgravia district is an ode to Christmas

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 22.12.2022  |  01:40 PM IST
A gingerbread installation on display at the Museum of Architecture's Gingerbread City in Belgravia district, London. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)
1/6
A gingerbread installation on display at the Museum of Architecture's Gingerbread City in Belgravia district, London. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)
The exhibition showcases five intricately designed cities conceptualised and created by more than 100 architects, designers and chefs. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)
2/6
The exhibition showcases five intricately designed cities conceptualised and created by more than 100 architects, designers and chefs. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)
The installations, made with dough, sweets and icing, feature five edible cities across different climate zones such as polar, continental, temperate, dry and tropical. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)
3/6
The installations, made with dough, sweets and icing, feature five edible cities across different climate zones such as polar, continental, temperate, dry and tropical. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)
This is the sixth edition of the annual exhibition that draws large crowds every year. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)
4/6
This is the sixth edition of the annual exhibition that draws large crowds every year. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)
This year’s theme reflects the desire for more liveable cities where most daily necessities can be met within a 15-minute walk, cycle or trip on public transport. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)
5/6
This year’s theme reflects the desire for more liveable cities where most daily necessities can be met within a 15-minute walk, cycle or trip on public transport. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)
The Gingerbread City at The Museum of Architecture will open on 3 December, 2022 and will run until 3 January, 2023 at 6-7 Motcomb Street, Belgravia, London. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)
6/6
The Gingerbread City at The Museum of Architecture will open on 3 December, 2022 and will run until 3 January, 2023 at 6-7 Motcomb Street, Belgravia, London. (Photo: Maja Smiejkowska, Reuters)

Pledges, marches, concerts mark World AIDS Day

Across India and the world, students, activists, celebrities and medical professionals renewed their commitment to fight HIV/AIDS

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 22.12.2022  |  01:40 PM IST
Activists prepare to release a hot air balloon to create awareness about HIV/AIDS in Kolkata.
1/6
Activists prepare to release a hot air balloon to create awareness about HIV/AIDS in Kolkata. (AFP)
Nurses in Guwahati take part in an AIDS awareness rally on World AIDS Day.
2/6
Nurses in Guwahati take part in an AIDS awareness rally on World AIDS Day. (PTI)
A vendor prepares Khmer noodles or num banhchok next to a logo for World AIDS Day in Phnom Penh.
3/6
A vendor prepares Khmer noodles or num banhchok next to a logo for World AIDS Day in Phnom Penh. (AFP)
School students pose in the shape of a ribbon as part of an awareness event in Amritsar to mark World AIDS Day.
4/6
School students pose in the shape of a ribbon as part of an awareness event in Amritsar to mark World AIDS Day. (AFP)
Volunteers release a hot air balloon during an awareness programme to mark World AIDS Day in Kolkata.
5/6
Volunteers release a hot air balloon during an awareness programme to mark World AIDS Day in Kolkata. (PTI)
Legendary singer Patti LaBelle performs at the Kennedy Center, Washington, during a free concert to commemorate World AIDS Day. 
6/6
Legendary singer Patti LaBelle performs at the Kennedy Center, Washington, during a free concert to commemorate World AIDS Day.  (AP)

Photos: Cafes in Paris are a paradise of artificial flowers

In recent years, a trend of decking up restaurants and cafes with a profusion of artificial flowers has gripped Paris

AFP
LAST PUBLISHED 22.12.2022  |  01:40 PM IST
A combination of photos of restaurants and cafes with facades extravagantly decorated with artificial flowers in Paris. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
1/7
A combination of photos of restaurants and cafes with facades extravagantly decorated with artificial flowers in Paris. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Since a few years, the facades of Parisian restaurants, cafes and shops are increasingly getting decorated with artificial flowers. These floral decorations attract clients, according to cafe and shop owners. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
2/7
Since a few years, the facades of Parisian restaurants, cafes and shops are increasingly getting decorated with artificial flowers. These floral decorations attract clients, according to cafe and shop owners. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Artificial bougainvillia fill the awning of an outdoor seating area in a cafe in Paris. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
3/7
Artificial bougainvillia fill the awning of an outdoor seating area in a cafe in Paris. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
A man sits in a cafe that has a facade overflowing with artificial flowers in Paris, (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
4/7
A man sits in a cafe that has a facade overflowing with artificial flowers in Paris, (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
These decorations add to the social media appeal of restaurants and cafes in the city of love. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
5/7
These decorations add to the social media appeal of restaurants and cafes in the city of love. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
A waiter (C) attends to his clients in a cafe in Paris. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
6/7
A waiter (C) attends to his clients in a cafe in Paris. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
With Christmas approaching, the decorations will most likely get more elaborate. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
7/7
With Christmas approaching, the decorations will most likely get more elaborate. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

Photos: Voices that have impacted the course of modern art history

AstaGuru's first international auction focuses on works by iconic global artists such as Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Marc Chagall, and Salvador Dali

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 22.12.2022  |  01:40 PM IST
Detail from Damien Hirst's ‘Beautiful Hours Spin Painting’, acrylic on canvas. The artist has explored the theme of death throughout his practice, and this work is no different. Even though it features associated motifs such as the skull, there is a certain vibrance to this painting. It was unveiled as the cover for the album, ‘See the Light’ by the British band, The Hours
1/5
Detail from Damien Hirst's ‘Beautiful Hours Spin Painting’, acrylic on canvas. The artist has explored the theme of death throughout his practice, and this work is no different. Even though it features associated motifs such as the skull, there is a certain vibrance to this painting. It was unveiled as the cover for the album, ‘See the Light’ by the British band, The Hours
Marc Chagall's ‘Violoniste Au Village Enneige’, gouache, pastel, coloured crayons and China ink on paper 1977. The violinist has been a recurring motif in the artist's work. The note by the auction house states: Often depicted as larger than life, dancing on small house roofs, they were inspired by the people the artist came upon during his early years in Vitebsk.
2/5
Marc Chagall's ‘Violoniste Au Village Enneige’, gouache, pastel, coloured crayons and China ink on paper 1977. The violinist has been a recurring motif in the artist's work. The note by the auction house states: Often depicted as larger than life, dancing on small house roofs, they were inspired by the people the artist came upon during his early years in Vitebsk.
Andy Warhol, ‘Poinsettia’, acrylic & silkscreen on canvas. This is quite a departure from the artist's usual works. It draws from Warhol's fascination with Christmas and the motifs associated with it.
3/5
Andy Warhol, ‘Poinsettia’, acrylic & silkscreen on canvas. This is quite a departure from the artist's usual works. It draws from Warhol's fascination with Christmas and the motifs associated with it.
Yayoi Kasuma, ‘Shellfish’, gouache, pastel, ink and printed paper collage on paper mounted on panel. The note by the auction house elaborates on how the artist was first inspired to create her signature paintings filled with dots after an episode she calls ‘depersonalisation’.
4/5
Yayoi Kasuma, ‘Shellfish’, gouache, pastel, ink and printed paper collage on paper mounted on panel. The note by the auction house elaborates on how the artist was first inspired to create her signature paintings filled with dots after an episode she calls ‘depersonalisation’.
Jeff Koons, ‘Balloon Swan’ (magenta), porcelain. The artist is known for his playful interpretations of everyday objects as balloon sculptures. 
5/5
Jeff Koons, ‘Balloon Swan’ (magenta), porcelain. The artist is known for his playful interpretations of everyday objects as balloon sculptures. 

This wedding season, make way for mirror-work

A compendium of beautiful objects featuring back-in-fashion traditional mirror-work

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 22.12.2022  |  01:40 PM IST
The Sydney Sling Bag: Sling bag in a bright tropical print on a rich canvas fabric highlighted with traditional Rajasthani mirror embroidery from The Garnish Company. Available on Thegarnishco.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000
1/8
The Sydney Sling Bag: Sling bag in a bright tropical print on a rich canvas fabric highlighted with traditional Rajasthani mirror embroidery from The Garnish Company. Available on Thegarnishco.com; 8,000
Peach Mirror Work Kurta Set: Peach kurta in georgette with scalloped mirror work, paired with matching satin salwar pants and an organza dupatta from Anuradha Grewal. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27,250
2/8
Peach Mirror Work Kurta Set: Peach kurta in georgette with scalloped mirror work, paired with matching satin salwar pants and an organza dupatta from Anuradha Grewal. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; 27,250
White Raw Silk Mirror-Work Kurta Set: Ivory kurta embroidered in zardozi with mirrorwork along the neckline and hem from Tarun Tahiliani. Paired with an ivory churidar. Available on Azafashions.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,39,900
3/8
White Raw Silk Mirror-Work Kurta Set: Ivory kurta embroidered in zardozi with mirrorwork along the neckline and hem from Tarun Tahiliani. Paired with an ivory churidar. Available on Azafashions.com; 1,39,900
Sage Green Embellished Lehnga: This soft, muted chanderi lehnga from Abhinav Mishra comes alive with resham, gota and mirror embroidery. Available on Abhinavmishra official.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.8 lakh
4/8
Sage Green Embellished Lehnga: This soft, muted chanderi lehnga from Abhinav Mishra comes alive with resham, gota and mirror embroidery. Available on Abhinavmishra official.com; 2.8 lakh
Mint Jutti: A pair of handmade juttis with all-over mirror-work and a string of gold ghungroo embellishments. Available on www.5- elements.co.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,990
5/8
Mint Jutti: A pair of handmade juttis with all-over mirror-work and a string of gold ghungroo embellishments. Available on www.5- elements.co.in; 3,990
Mirror Gold Qabeela Choker: A string of mirrors set in casting metal plated with gold come together to create this choker from House of Tuhina. Available on Ogaan.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,650
6/8
Mirror Gold Qabeela Choker: A string of mirrors set in casting metal plated with gold come together to create this choker from House of Tuhina. Available on Ogaan.com; 3,650
Bhujodi Wool Shawl With Mirror-Work: Bhujod, a village in Kutch, gives its name to the unique weaving technique used in this shawl with subtle mirror-work. Available on Jaypore.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,890
7/8
Bhujodi Wool Shawl With Mirror-Work: Bhujod, a village in Kutch, gives its name to the unique weaving technique used in this shawl with subtle mirror-work. Available on Jaypore.com; 7,890
Valencia Patchwork Mirrorwork Cushion Cover: Patchwork cushion cover in shades of indigo embellished with mirrors. Available on Nestasia.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 560
8/8
Valencia Patchwork Mirrorwork Cushion Cover: Patchwork cushion cover in shades of indigo embellished with mirrors. Available on Nestasia.com; 560

