advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Photos> How robots are helping coal miners in China

How robots are helping coal miners in China

Deep beneath the surface in a remote corner of northern China, robots, sensors and big mechanical machines are helping mine owners reduce the number of underground workers

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.04.2023  |  12:00 PM IST
This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows an employee working at the data centre of the Hongliulin coal mine near Shenmu, in China's northern Shaanxi province, during a media tour organised by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.
1/5
This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows an employee working at the data centre of the Hongliulin coal mine near Shenmu, in China's northern Shaanxi province, during a media tour organised by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. (AFP)
A robot equipped with cameras and sensors to inspect the water pumping stations for anomalies at Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co.'s Xiaobaodang coal mine in Yulin, Shaanxi province, China, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. 
2/5
A robot equipped with cameras and sensors to inspect the water pumping stations for anomalies at Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co.'s Xiaobaodang coal mine in Yulin, Shaanxi province, China, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.  (Bloomberg)
Xiaobaodang is just one example of China’s relentless push to invest more in the coal industry at a time when many countries and financial institutions are backing away from the most polluting fossil fuel.
3/5
Xiaobaodang is just one example of China’s relentless push to invest more in the coal industry at a time when many countries and financial institutions are backing away from the most polluting fossil fuel. (Bloomberg)
A journalist records footage of a patrol robot while underground at the Xiaobaodang coal mine near Yulin, in China's northern Shaanxi province.
4/5
A journalist records footage of a patrol robot while underground at the Xiaobaodang coal mine near Yulin, in China's northern Shaanxi province. (AFP)
A patrol robot at the Xiaobaodang coal mine near Yulin. Humans are no longer needed to monitor power substations or massive water pumps, ceding that job to sensors and robots.
5/5
A patrol robot at the Xiaobaodang coal mine near Yulin. Humans are no longer needed to monitor power substations or massive water pumps, ceding that job to sensors and robots. (AFP)

advertisement

Next Gallery

Mexican fashion week celebrates Guadalajara tradition

The recently concluded event showcased a mix of traditional and contemporary designs

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.04.2023  |  12:00 PM IST
A model presents a creation by Mexican design house ‘Toronero’ during the Spring-Summer collection show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Guadalajara, Mexico, on 27 April
1/4
A model presents a creation by Mexican design house ‘Toronero’ during the Spring-Summer collection show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Guadalajara, Mexico, on 27 April (AFP)
A model presents a creation by Mexican designer Abel Lopez during the Autumn-Winter collection show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Guadalajara, Mexico, on 27 April 
2/4
A model presents a creation by Mexican designer Abel Lopez during the Autumn-Winter collection show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Guadalajara, Mexico, on 27 April  (AFP)
Models present creations by designers Julia and Renata at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
3/4
Models present creations by designers Julia and Renata at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week (AFP)
A model presents a creation by Abel Lopez at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week  
4/4
A model presents a creation by Abel Lopez at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week   (AFP)

advertisement

Next Gallery

What urban furniture looks like

Many of the presentations at the recently concluded Salone del Mobile 2023 included sleek, functional designs that brought together architecture and art

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.04.2023  |  12:00 PM IST
People visit the stand of Brazilian brand 'A Lot of Brazil' at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan last week as part of the Milan Design Week 2023 
1/6
People visit the stand of Brazilian brand 'A Lot of Brazil' at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan last week as part of the Milan Design Week 2023  (AFP)
Visitors look at a glass table by Italian brand Santambrogiomilano at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan.
2/6
Visitors look at a glass table by Italian brand Santambrogiomilano at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan. (AFP)
A visitor takes a picture of a table on the stand of Finnish brand Nikari at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair
3/6
A visitor takes a picture of a table on the stand of Finnish brand Nikari at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair (AFP)
A woman at the stand of Italian brand 'House of Lyria' at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair  
4/6
A woman at the stand of Italian brand 'House of Lyria' at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair   (AFP)
A visitor looks at a Murana vase by Italian brand Venini at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair  
5/6
A visitor looks at a Murana vase by Italian brand Venini at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair   (AFP)
People visit the stand of Japanese brand Ritzwell at the Salone del Mobile  
6/6
People visit the stand of Japanese brand Ritzwell at the Salone del Mobile   (AFP)

advertisement

Next Gallery

Inside a French bakery featured on Emily In Paris

Boulangerie Moderne, located in a quiet neighbourhood in Paris, got a boost due to the immense success of the show

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.04.2023  |  12:00 PM IST
Thierry Rabineau owner of Boulangerie Moderne told AP that his profits have increased thanks to the show that featured his bakery. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
1/4
Thierry Rabineau owner of Boulangerie Moderne told AP that his profits have increased thanks to the show that featured his bakery. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
People walk past the Modern bakery located in the neighbourhood of Place de d'Estrapade in Paris. The popular Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ transformed a quiet, untouched square in the French capital into a tourist magnet, reports a story by Associated Press. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
2/4
People walk past the Modern bakery located in the neighbourhood of Place de d'Estrapade in Paris. The popular Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ transformed a quiet, untouched square in the French capital into a tourist magnet, reports a story by Associated Press. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Baguettes and cakes on display at Boulangerie Moderne. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
3/4
Baguettes and cakes on display at Boulangerie Moderne. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A photo of the neighbourhood of Place de d'Estrapade in Paris where the bakery is located and 'Emily In Paris' was shot. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
4/4
A photo of the neighbourhood of Place de d'Estrapade in Paris where the bakery is located and 'Emily In Paris' was shot. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

advertisement

Next Gallery

Inside Bihar's best museums for Buddhist art

Visiting the museums of Bodh Gaya, Nalanda and Patna is a great way to get a crash course in the rich Buddhist history and culture of Bihar

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.04.2023  |  12:00 PM IST
Bronze Buddhist statues from Kurkihar, c. 11th century, at the Bihar Museum.
1/6
Bronze Buddhist statues from Kurkihar, c. 11th century, at the Bihar Museum. (Bibek Bhattacharya)
A metal sculpture from Nalanda of the Buddhist tantric deity Trailokyavijaya, 10th century CE
2/6
A metal sculpture from Nalanda of the Buddhist tantric deity Trailokyavijaya, 10th century CE (Bibek Bhattacharya)
Crowned Buddha from Bihar Sharif, c. 10th century CE.
3/6
Crowned Buddha from Bihar Sharif, c. 10th century CE. (Bibek Bhattacharya)
The ancient railing pillars of the Mahabodhi Temple are preserved at the Bodh Gaya Museum
4/6
The ancient railing pillars of the Mahabodhi Temple are preserved at the Bodh Gaya Museum (Bibek Bhattacharya)
Detail of a crowned Buddha, 10th century CE, from Bodh Gaya.
5/6
Detail of a crowned Buddha, 10th century CE, from Bodh Gaya. (Bibek Bhattacharya)
A statue of the Buddhist goddess Marichi, 10th century CE, from Nalanda.
6/6
A statue of the Buddhist goddess Marichi, 10th century CE, from Nalanda. (Bibek Bhattacharya)

advertisement

Next Gallery

Auto Shanghai 2023: Electric vehicles lead the charge

The likes of General Motors, BMW and Nissan and Chinese rivals BYD Auto and NIO unveiled dozens of new EVs at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023 car show

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 29.04.2023  |  12:00 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen electric ID. Next is debuted at an event ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 17, 2023. 
1/6
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen electric ID. Next is debuted at an event ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 17, 2023.  (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: BMW's concept model i Vision Dee is unveiled during an event at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. 
2/6
FILE PHOTO: BMW's concept model i Vision Dee is unveiled during an event at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023.  (REUTERS)
A man looks at the electric Han EV sedan from Chinese automaker BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
3/6
A man looks at the electric Han EV sedan from Chinese automaker BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP)
A Li L7 electric SUV by Li Auto is displayed at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China, April 18, 2023.
4/6
A Li L7 electric SUV by Li Auto is displayed at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China, April 18, 2023. (REUTERS)
The electric Panda mini from Chinese automaker Geely is displayed during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
5/6
The electric Panda mini from Chinese automaker Geely is displayed during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP)
An Avatr 11 electric vehicle, powered by Huawei Inside intelligent solution, is displayed at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023.
6/6
An Avatr 11 electric vehicle, powered by Huawei Inside intelligent solution, is displayed at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. (REUTERS)

advertisement

You are viewing How robots are helping coal miners in China

Next Gallery

  • Mexican fashion week celebrates Guadalajara tradition
    Mexican fashion week celebrates Guadalajara tradition 4

    Mexican fashion week celebrates Guadalajara tradition

  • What urban furniture looks like
    What urban furniture looks like 6

    What urban furniture looks like

  • Inside a French bakery featured on Emily In Paris
    Inside a French bakery featured on Emily In Paris 4

    Inside a French bakery featured on Emily In Paris

  • Inside Bihar's best museums for Buddhist art
    Inside Bihar's best museums for Buddhist art 6

    Inside Bihar's best museums for Buddhist art

More galleries

  • Mexican fashion week celebrates Guadalajara tradition
    Mexican fashion week celebrates Guadalajara tradition 4

    Mexican fashion week celebrates Guadalajara tradition

  • What urban furniture looks like
    What urban furniture looks like 6

    What urban furniture looks like

  • Inside a French bakery featured on Emily In Paris
    Inside a French bakery featured on Emily In Paris 4

    Inside a French bakery featured on Emily In Paris

  • Inside Bihar's best museums for Buddhist art
    Inside Bihar's best museums for Buddhist art 6

    Inside Bihar's best museums for Buddhist art

  • Auto Shanghai 2023: Electric vehicles lead the charge
    Auto Shanghai 2023: Electric vehicles lead the charge 6

    Auto Shanghai 2023: Electric vehicles lead the charge