How robots are helping coal miners in China

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows an employee working at the data centre of the Hongliulin coal mine near Shenmu, in China's northern Shaanxi province, during a media tour organised by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. (AFP)

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows an employee working at the data centre of the Hongliulin coal mine near Shenmu, in China's northern Shaanxi province, during a media tour organised by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. (AFP)

A robot equipped with cameras and sensors to inspect the water pumping stations for anomalies at Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co.'s Xiaobaodang coal mine in Yulin, Shaanxi province, China, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Bloomberg)

A robot equipped with cameras and sensors to inspect the water pumping stations for anomalies at Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co.'s Xiaobaodang coal mine in Yulin, Shaanxi province, China, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Bloomberg)

3/5