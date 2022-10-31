Halloween 2022: A cookie recipe from a gravestone

The recipe for Miller-Dawson's spritz cookies is seen on the grave of Naomi Odessa Miller-Dawson at Greenwood Cemetery in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Spritz cookies, made by Rosie Grant, a 33 year old librarian and TikTok user, cool on a rack at her home in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)
Rosie Grant, a 33 year old librarian and TikTok user, poses for a photo while baking spritz cookies at her home in Los Angeles, California, For some, tombstones can evoke mourning, for others, a tribute to a loved one, or, with a little imagination, a gaunt hand that emerges from the freshly turned earth. But hides, for the discerning eye, a real cookbook that an American began to explore on Tik Tok, where her videos published under the account @ghostlyarchive have been viewed millions of times. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)
Rosie Grant, a 33 year old librarian and TikTok user, bakes spritz cookies at her home in Los Angeles, California,Rosie Grant, a 33 year old librarian and TikTok user, bakes spritz cookies at her home in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)
Women prepare sweets and laddus for the upcoming Diwali festival, in Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Keeping the festive season in mind, the food safety wing of the Punjab health and family welfare department has also launched a special campaign to check adulteration of silver foil on sweets. (HT File Photo)
Akhnoor: Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) make sweets ahead of Diwali festival, at a forward post in Akhnoor, Saturday night, Oct. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A vendor carries sweets to display for Diwali, in Chilbila Pratapgarh District, Uttar Pradesh ((AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Women vendors pack sweets for sale ahead of Diwali in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
Cranberries pour out of a sorter and into a truck at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. Cranberry farmers are on the front lines of climate change. Their crop, the cranberries, fruits which are part of the traditional Thanksgiving meal, require just the right amounts of heat and cold to prosper, but with climate change bringing unpredictability they are having to use different techniques as they go to combat it. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Farm owner Keith Mann, 54, works a cranberry sifter at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Workers use cranberry booms (a floating barrier) in a flooded bog to corral floating cranberries to a pump as they are harvested at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Cranberries grow in a healthy section of a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. A bog is like a soil bed layered with sand, peat and gravel where cranberries grow. These marshes or bogs were originally formed due glacial deposits more than 10,000 years ago. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Farmer Billy McCaffrey, 70, shows how cranberries grow low to the ground on sand at his farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. He has outfitted his farm with solar panels to help offset fuel costs. He has also installed several windmills on his property and sells electricity back to the grid. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Pigs eat weeds to clear the field, next to a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
A fully loaded truck with cranberries, to be sent to Ocean Spray, an American agricultural cooperative of growers of cranberries, for weighing and sorting, sits at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. Farmers are adapting to the changing climate and producing new varieties. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
A winery worker looks at Koshu grapes during harvest time at a small vineyard in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture, the birthplace of viticulture in Japan and the country's most iconic wine. Koshu is a light, dry white designed to complement the subtle flavours of Japanese cuisine that has scooped international awards. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Takao Uchida, president of the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery, displaying some grapes at his vineyard in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Koshu has been produced in the mountainous region of Yamanashi since the first commercial vineyards were established there in the 1870s. The thick-skinned grape variety grown for centuries in Yamanashi was seen as a hardy choice by early winemakers, who learned their techniques in France. But the results were mediocre, even until two decades ago. Takayuki Tamura, the chief winemaker in the region from the brand Mercian, said the turning point for Koshu came in 2003, when a team of Japanese and French researchers from the University of Bordeaux discovered citrus notes in fermentation tests. That led to a re-think of agriculture methods and vinification techniques to draw out these aromas, he explained. Since then, winemakers in Yamanashi have invested heavily in koshu production, and it has paid off. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
A glass of wine at the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. With its abundant rains and formidable humidity in summer, Japan does not seem to be an ideal land for wine, but local winegrowers have gradually been able to adapt and the quality of their wines has improved considerably over the past two decades. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Wine for sale at the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)