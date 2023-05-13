On Galapagos Islands, Darwin's flycatcher attempts a comeback

View of the Bartolome Island, part of the Galapagos Islands, in Ecuador on April 15, 2023. Ecuador has converted $1.6 billion of commercial debt into a loan that will direct vast resources to Galapagos Islands conservation in the largest-ever transaction of its kind, the government and partners announced earlier this week. (Photo by Carlos Espinosa / AFP)
A Little Vermilion Flycatcher chick or Darwin's Flycatcher, listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), perches on a branch, in Santa Cruz, Galapagos islands, Ecuador March 27, 2023. (Carlos Espinoza/FCD-Galapagos National Park/Handout via REUTERS)
The Little Vermilion Flycatcher, or Darwin's Flycatcher, is making modest but noticeable headway on the Galapagos Islands in its battle back from near extinction. (Carlos Espinoza/FCD-Galapagos National Park/Handout via REUTERS)
A Little Vermilion Flycatcher chick, or Darwin's Flycatcher, listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), perches on a branch, in Santa Cruz, Galapagos islands, Ecuador March 27, 2023. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES (Carlos Espinoza/FCD-Galapagos National Park/Handout via REUTERS)
An adult Little Vermilion Flycatcher, or Darwin's Flycatcher, in Santa Cruz, Galapagos islands, Ecuador. (Carlos Espinoza/FCD-Galapagos National Park/Handout via REUTERS)
An adult Little Vermilion Flycatcher, or Darwin's Flycatcher, listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), perches next to chicks of the same bird species, in Santa Cruz, Galapagos islands, Ecuador March 4, 2022. (Agustin Gutierrez/FCD-Galapagos National Park/Handout via REUTERS)
Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is a disco spectacle
The singer's first solo headline world tour in seven years has started, with the first show in Stockholm
Fans queue to enter the Friends Arena to watch Beyonce's first concert of the World Tour, ‘Renaissance’, in Solna, north of Stockholm, on 10 May. The world tour, which was announced in February after being teased last autumn, is the seminal star's first solo tour since 2016. (AFP)
Several attendees in Stockholm wore cowboy hats and rhinestones, inspired by Beyonce's outfit in the ads announcing the 57-stop European and North American tour. (AFP)
Beyonce in a Loewe outfit during the concert, which continues till 27 September (Courtesy Instagram/Loewe)
The singer in a custom Mugler outfit. (Courtesy Instagram/cadwallader)
Beyonce speaks after receiving the International Song of the Year award (for ‘Break My Soul’ from her album 'Renaissance') at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, on 11 February (REUTERS)
The sumptuous menu of Rishi Sunak's coronation lunch
The Prime Minister of United Kingdom hosted a Big Lunch in honour of the King Charles III
Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, right, cuts cake next to Dr. Jill Biden, US first lady, left, during a Coronation Big Lunch event in Downing Street in London, UK, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Andy Rain/EPA/Bloomberg)
A wonderfully decorated layered tea cake is served during a Coronation Big Lunch organised in Downing Street, in London, on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brings out a cake for guests at a Coronation Big Lunch in Downing Street, (Photo by Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds an oversize tea pot as he goes to pour a cup as he sits next to US First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the Big Lunch party at Downing Street in London Sunday, May 7, 2023. The Big Lunch is part of the weekend of celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III. Guests at the big lunch include community heroes and Ukrainians displaced by the war, and youth groups. (Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak along with his guests and pet dog, Nova, during a Coronation Big Lunch organised in Downing Street, in London, on May 7, 2023. . (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (AFP)
The beauty of Ireland's Ring of Kerry
The Ring of Kerry is a179km route along the south-west coast of Ireland with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean
Portmagee is a little seaside village with colourful buildings and lovely views of the sea. (Anita Rao Kashi)
Ross Castle, located in the Killarney National Park in Ireland’s County Kerry, is one of the most interesting stops on the Ring of Kerry. (Anita Rao Kashi)
It is packed with pretty towns and fishing villages, enigmatic castles, mysterious islands, quirky museums, churches and countless cycling and walking paths that wander off into the distance, promising adventure (Anita Rao Kashi)
It is packed with pretty towns and fishing villages, enigmatic castles, mysterious islands, quirky museums, churches and countless cycling and walking paths that wander off into the distance, promising adventure (Anita Rao Kashi)
The sprawling Ballinskelligs Abbey, also in ruins, is a 12th century Augustine priory built by and for monks who abandoned the stunning but bleak monastery on Skellig Michael. (Anita Rao Kashi)
A large part of the Ring of Kerry overlaps with the even more spectacular Wild Atlantic Way, the 2,600km trail along the west coast of Ireland, from Derry in the north to Cork in the south. (Anita Rao Kashi)
The Ross Castle grounds are picture perfect and pony-trap rides are on offer for visitors (Anita Rao Kashi)
Miami Grand Prix 2023: F1 bets big on the US
There has been a surge in Formula One's popularity in the United States, which for the first time will host three races this season in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas
People look at Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen's RB19 designed by Martina Andriano in the the pit at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Visitors ride on a truck on the race track at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Alpine's technicians work on Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon's car in the pit at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton rides an electric scooter on the race track at the Miami International Autodrome. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
Alpha Tauri's technicians push a car at the pit lane in at the Miami International Autodrome. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
Visitors ride on a truck on the race track at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Tracking the fashion of Eurovision
Since 1956, the contest has provided catchy tunes, and some eye-catching looks