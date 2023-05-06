Miami Grand Prix 2023: F1 bets big on the US

People look at Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen's RB19 designed by Martina Andriano in the the pit at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
2/6
Visitors ride on a truck on the race track at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
3/6
Alpine's technicians work on Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon's car in the pit at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
4/6
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton rides an electric scooter on the race track at the Miami International Autodrome. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
5/6
Alpha Tauri's technicians push a car at the pit lane in at the Miami International Autodrome. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
6/6
Visitors ride on a truck on the race track at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
advertisement
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Next Gallery
Tracking the fashion of Eurovision
Since 1956, the contest has provided catchy tunes, and some eye-catching looks
A menu signed by Britain's King Charles III and Camila Queen Consort is displayed at Brilliant restaurant in Southall in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)
2/5
Chef Sunil Kumar (right) and Gulu Anand who owns Southall's Brilliant Curry House have cooked for King Charles III several times over the years when he visited the neighbourhood. Britain's diverse communities will come together to mark King Charles III's coronation. In west London's Southall, known as “Little India,” British Indians will party with Punjabi song and dance. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)
3/5
A Coronation themed tea is displayed at The Dorchester Hotel in London, The luxury hotel is reportedly a favourite with royals and celebrities. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)
4/5
A special quiche made with spinach, broad beans, tarragon and cheddar cheese will mark King Charles III's coronation on May 6. The recipe has been released on the website www.royal.uk. (Shutterstock) (HT_PRINT)
5/5
A display showing a Coronation themed cake and floral arrangements at the Dorchester Hotel in London. The luxury hotel has been a long favourite with royals and celebrities in the city. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (AP)
advertisement
Next Gallery
Travel: Experience Bali's kecak or monkey chant dance
Located by the sea at the southern tip of the island of Bali, the Uluwatu temple is a great place to watch the Balinese dance form, kecak
In Bali's traditional kecak dance, which narrates tales from the Ramayana, Ravan is dressed in black and red, bringin an edgy darkness to the character with jerky hand gestures and fierce facial expressions (Anita Rao Kashi)
2/8
The Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple’s ceremonial split gate with its elaborate contours looks out on to the Indian Ocean. (Anita Rao Kashi)
3/8
The temple is a fascinating amalgamation of Indonesian and Hindu elements and traditions going back to the 11th century, (Anita Rao Kashi)
4/8
The character of Hanuman is dressed in white and is a fount of antics. He skips, jumps and skitters up and down the steps amidst the audience, evoking laughter. He is especially a hit with little children. (Anita Rao Kashi)
5/8
The Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple stands on a cliff at the south-western tip of the island looking out to the expanse of the Indian Ocean. The temple is dedicated to Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, in his manifestation of Rudra, a cosmic force and the supreme god in Balinese Hinduism. (Anita Rao Kashi)
6/8
The performers are framed by the diffused light of the sinking sun that suffuses the cloudy sky and horizon. It all feels surreal. (Anita Rao Kashi)
7/8
Using flowing, sinuous hand movements and elaborate facial expressions, the dancers depict characters from the Ramayana—Ram, Sita, Lakshman. (Anita Rao Kashi)
8/8
The dance starts with men settling on the ground in tight concentric circles around the lamp. The make a clucking, chanting sound with their mouths, which accompany the dancers. There are no instruments or lyrics. The sounds reach a gradual crescendo and then wane suddenly. (Anita Rao Kashi)
advertisement
Next Gallery
How robots are helping coal miners in China
Deep beneath the surface in a remote corner of northern China, robots, sensors and big mechanical machines are helping mine owners reduce the number of underground workers
This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows an employee working at the data centre of the Hongliulin coal mine near Shenmu, in China's northern Shaanxi province, during a media tour organised by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. (AFP)
2/5
A robot equipped with cameras and sensors to inspect the water pumping stations for anomalies at Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co.'s Xiaobaodang coal mine in Yulin, Shaanxi province, China, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Bloomberg)
3/5
Xiaobaodang is just one example of China’s relentless push to invest more in the coal industry at a time when many countries and financial institutions are backing away from the most polluting fossil fuel. (Bloomberg)
4/5
A journalist records footage of a patrol robot while underground at the Xiaobaodang coal mine near Yulin, in China's northern Shaanxi province. (AFP)
5/5
A patrol robot at the Xiaobaodang coal mine near Yulin. Humans are no longer needed to monitor power substations or massive water pumps, ceding that job to sensors and robots. (AFP)