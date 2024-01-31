This 2008-2009 photo provided by the British Antarctic Survey in January 2024 shows an adult emperor penguin and chicks on the sea ice at Halley Bay. The British Antarctic Survey said recently that the four newly found colonies likely existed for many years, but scientists hadn’t previously spotted them. ((Richard Burt/British Antarctic Survey via AP))
FILE PHOTO: Emperor penguins are seen in Dumont d'Urville, Antarctica April 10, 2012. (REUTERS/Martin Passingham/File Photo)
This undated photo provided by the British Antarctic Survey in January 2024 shows adult emperor penguins with a chick near Halley Research Station in Antarctica. (AP)
This combination of satellite images provided by the E.U.'s Copernicus program via the British Antarctic Survey in January 2024 shows four new emperor penguin colony sites in Antarctica. (Copernicus/British Antarctic Survey via AP)
Emperor penguins need stable sea ice for successful breeding. (File/Wikimedia Commons)
advertisement
Scientists spot unknown emperor penguin colonies in Antarctica