Inside the bakery that brought egg tarts to Macau

1/5 One of the most popular bakeries in Macau was set up by a British pharmacist named Andrew Walter Stow. He named it Lord Stow's and it found fame across Asia for its custardy egg tarts known as po tat. In this photo, a worker places the dough in foil cups to make egg tarts at Lord Stow's bakery. (Eduardo Leal, AFP)

2/5 In 1989, Stow along with his wife Margaret Wong decided to open a bakery called Lord Stow's in Coloane, a village in Macau. In an interview with AFP in 2019, Stow's sister and current co-owner Eileen Stow said that they opened the bakery because there was a lack of western-style street-side bakeries in Macau. (Eduardo Leal, AFP)

3/5 Stow had the idea of opening a bakery selling egg tarts when he tried the Portuguese pastel de nata on a vacation in Portugal and thought of creating something similar for the Portuguese community back in Macau. He developed his own version by adding British egg custard to the Portuguese tart shells, as reported by a 2018 story in South China Morning Post. In this photo, a worker pours custard into tart shells at the kitchen of Lord Stow's bakery. (Eduardo Leal, AFP)

4/5 The popularity of this egg tart grew in Macau and attracted the attention of people across Asia, who travelled to the region for a taste of the dessert. Locals started calling the dessert po tat for Portuguese tart. There is another egg tart available in Macau, known as dan tat, which originated in Guangzhou in Hong Kong in the 1920s in response to the demand by British businessmen who loved custard tarts. The po tat have bruléed tops, as shown in this picture. (Eduardo Leal, AFP)