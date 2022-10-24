Diwali 2022 in photos: Celebrations around the world

A winery worker looks at Koshu grapes during harvest time at a small vineyard in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture, the birthplace of viticulture in Japan and the country's most iconic wine. Koshu is a light, dry white designed to complement the subtle flavours of Japanese cuisine that has scooped international awards. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)

A winery worker looks at Koshu grapes during harvest time at a small vineyard in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture, the birthplace of viticulture in Japan and the country's most iconic wine. Koshu is a light, dry white designed to complement the subtle flavours of Japanese cuisine that has scooped international awards. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)

3/5