advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOSQUICK READS
PHOTOS VIDEOSQUICK READS

Home > Photos> Diwali 2022 in photos: Celebrations around the world

Diwali 2022 in photos: Celebrations around the world

Around the country and the world, Diwali is being celebrated as a festival of light and togetherness 

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.10.2022  |  01:00 PM IST
Dancers perform to mark Diwali at the Indian Consulate in Dubai.
1/5
Dancers perform to mark Diwali at the Indian Consulate in Dubai. (AP)
Border Security Force personnel light candles along the border with Bangladesh to celebrate Diwali, near Balurghat in South Dinajpur district.
2/5
Border Security Force personnel light candles along the border with Bangladesh to celebrate Diwali, near Balurghat in South Dinajpur district. (PTI)
Fireworks light the sky above Dubai Festival City in celebration of Diwali.
3/5
Fireworks light the sky above Dubai Festival City in celebration of Diwali. (AFP)
Marine Drive illuminated for Diwali in Mumbai.
4/5
Marine Drive illuminated for Diwali in Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
Women light diyas as part of Diwali celebrations in Bhopal.
5/5
Women light diyas as part of Diwali celebrations in Bhopal. (ANI)

advertisement

Next Gallery

Diwali 2022: Photos of mithai-making around India

From women rolling laddoos to army men preparing barfis, mithais bring different groups of people together

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.10.2022  |  01:00 PM IST
Women prepare sweets and laddus for the upcoming Diwali festival, in Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
1/5
Women prepare sweets and laddus for the upcoming Diwali festival, in Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Keeping the festive season in mind, the food safety wing of the Punjab health and family welfare department has also launched a special campaign to check adulteration of silver foil on sweets. (HT File Photo)
2/5
Keeping the festive season in mind, the food safety wing of the Punjab health and family welfare department has also launched a special campaign to check adulteration of silver foil on sweets. (HT File Photo)
Akhnoor: Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) make sweets ahead of Diwali festival, at a forward post in Akhnoor, Saturday night, Oct. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)
3/5
Akhnoor: Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) make sweets ahead of Diwali festival, at a forward post in Akhnoor, Saturday night, Oct. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A vendor carries sweets to display for Diwali, in Chilbila Pratapgarh District, Uttar Pradesh ((AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
4/5
A vendor carries sweets to display for Diwali, in Chilbila Pratapgarh District, Uttar Pradesh ((AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Women vendors pack sweets for sale ahead of Diwali in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
5/5
Women vendors pack sweets for sale ahead of Diwali in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

advertisement

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Next Gallery

In photos: Harvesting cranberries to welcome Thanksgiving 2022

Farmers begin the annual harvest of cranberries, while adapting to climate change challenges 

AFP
LAST PUBLISHED 24.10.2022  |  01:00 PM IST
Cranberries pour out of a sorter and into a truck at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. Cranberry farmers are on the front lines of climate change. Their crop, the cranberries, fruits which are part of the traditional Thanksgiving meal, require just the right amounts of heat and cold to prosper, but with climate change bringing unpredictability they are having to use different techniques as they go to combat it. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
1/7
Cranberries pour out of a sorter and into a truck at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. Cranberry farmers are on the front lines of climate change. Their crop, the cranberries, fruits which are part of the traditional Thanksgiving meal, require just the right amounts of heat and cold to prosper, but with climate change bringing unpredictability they are having to use different techniques as they go to combat it. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Farm owner Keith Mann, 54, works a cranberry sifter at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
2/7
Farm owner Keith Mann, 54, works a cranberry sifter at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Workers use cranberry booms (a floating barrier) in a flooded bog to corral floating cranberries to a pump as they are harvested at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
3/7
Workers use cranberry booms (a floating barrier) in a flooded bog to corral floating cranberries to a pump as they are harvested at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Cranberries grow in a healthy section of a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. A bog is like a soil bed layered with sand, peat and gravel where cranberries grow. These marshes or bogs were originally formed due glacial deposits more than 10,000 years ago. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
4/7
Cranberries grow in a healthy section of a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. A bog is like a soil bed layered with sand, peat and gravel where cranberries grow. These marshes or bogs were originally formed due glacial deposits more than 10,000 years ago. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Farmer Billy McCaffrey, 70, shows how cranberries grow low to the ground on sand at his farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. He has outfitted his farm with solar panels to help offset fuel costs. He has also installed several windmills on his property and sells electricity back to the grid. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
5/7
Farmer Billy McCaffrey, 70, shows how cranberries grow low to the ground on sand at his farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. He has outfitted his farm with solar panels to help offset fuel costs. He has also installed several windmills on his property and sells electricity back to the grid. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Pigs eat weeds to clear the field, next to a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
6/7
Pigs eat weeds to clear the field, next to a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
A fully loaded truck with cranberries, to be sent to Ocean Spray, an American agricultural cooperative of growers of cranberries, for weighing and sorting, sits at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. Farmers are adapting to the changing climate and producing new varieties. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
7/7
A fully loaded truck with cranberries, to be sent to Ocean Spray, an American agricultural cooperative of growers of cranberries, for weighing and sorting, sits at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. Farmers are adapting to the changing climate and producing new varieties. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

advertisement

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Next Gallery

As Diwali approaches, lamp makers prepare to light up homes

Diwali is just around the corner and craftspersons who make diyas and earthenware are busy at their potters' wheels, shaping, drying and painting lamps for sale

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.10.2022  |  01:00 PM IST
A potter works on earthen lamps ahead of Diwali, in Patna. 
1/8
A potter works on earthen lamps ahead of Diwali, in Patna.  (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
A woman prepares clay lamps to be sold as decorative items ahead of Diwali in Amritsar.
2/8
A woman prepares clay lamps to be sold as decorative items ahead of Diwali in Amritsar. (AFP)
Abdul Salam Kumar, a Kashmiri potter, arranges earthen lamps at his home workshop ahead of Diwali, on the outskirts of Srinagar.
3/8
Abdul Salam Kumar, a Kashmiri potter, arranges earthen lamps at his home workshop ahead of Diwali, on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
A woman carries diyas to be dried ahead of the Diwali at a workshop in Gurugram.
4/8
A woman carries diyas to be dried ahead of the Diwali at a workshop in Gurugram. (Yogendra Kumar/ANI)
A couple paints diyas for Diwali in New Delhi.
5/8
A couple paints diyas for Diwali in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
A woman paints earthen pots ahead of Diwali in Hyderabad, where people decorate their homes with colourful clay pots for the festival. 
6/8
A woman paints earthen pots ahead of Diwali in Hyderabad, where people decorate their homes with colourful clay pots for the festival.  (AP)
A customer looks at a decorative item at a shop ahead of Diwali in Amritsar.
7/8
A customer looks at a decorative item at a shop ahead of Diwali in Amritsar. (PTI)
People shopping for Diwali at Mahim in Mumbai. 
8/8
People shopping for Diwali at Mahim in Mumbai.  (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

advertisement

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Next Gallery

In photos: The birthplace of viticulture in Japan

Although Japanese food is best paired with sake, winemakers near Mount Fuji aim to prove their bottles go just as well with sushi 

AFP
LAST PUBLISHED 24.10.2022  |  01:00 PM IST
A winery worker looks at Koshu grapes during harvest time at a small vineyard in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture, the birthplace of viticulture in Japan and the country's most iconic wine. Koshu is a light, dry white designed to complement the subtle flavours of Japanese cuisine that has scooped international awards. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
1/5
A winery worker looks at Koshu grapes during harvest time at a small vineyard in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture, the birthplace of viticulture in Japan and the country's most iconic wine. Koshu is a light, dry white designed to complement the subtle flavours of Japanese cuisine that has scooped international awards. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Takao Uchida, president of the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery, displaying some grapes at his vineyard in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
2/5
Takao Uchida, president of the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery, displaying some grapes at his vineyard in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Koshu has been produced in the mountainous region of Yamanashi since the first commercial vineyards were established there in the 1870s. The thick-skinned grape variety grown for centuries in Yamanashi was seen as a hardy choice by early winemakers, who learned their techniques in France. But the results were mediocre, even until two decades ago. Takayuki Tamura, the chief winemaker in the region from the brand Mercian, said the turning point for Koshu came in 2003, when a team of Japanese and French researchers from the University of Bordeaux discovered citrus notes in fermentation tests. That led to a re-think of agriculture methods and vinification techniques to draw out these aromas, he explained. Since then, winemakers in Yamanashi have invested heavily in koshu production, and it has paid off. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
3/5
Koshu has been produced in the mountainous region of Yamanashi since the first commercial vineyards were established there in the 1870s. The thick-skinned grape variety grown for centuries in Yamanashi was seen as a hardy choice by early winemakers, who learned their techniques in France. But the results were mediocre, even until two decades ago. Takayuki Tamura, the chief winemaker in the region from the brand Mercian, said the turning point for Koshu came in 2003, when a team of Japanese and French researchers from the University of Bordeaux discovered citrus notes in fermentation tests. That led to a re-think of agriculture methods and vinification techniques to draw out these aromas, he explained. Since then, winemakers in Yamanashi have invested heavily in koshu production, and it has paid off. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
A glass of wine at the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. With its abundant rains and formidable humidity in summer, Japan does not seem to be an ideal land for wine, but local winegrowers have gradually been able to adapt and the quality of their wines has improved considerably over the past two decades. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
4/5
A glass of wine at the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. With its abundant rains and formidable humidity in summer, Japan does not seem to be an ideal land for wine, but local winegrowers have gradually been able to adapt and the quality of their wines has improved considerably over the past two decades. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Wine for sale at the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
5/5
Wine for sale at the L'Orient Shirayuri Winery in Katsunuma in the city of Koshu, Yamanashi prefecture. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)

advertisement

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Next Gallery

Our favourite looks from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

The recently concluded fashion event was full of hits and misses. Here are some showcases that stood out  

by Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.10.2022  |  01:00 PM IST
Anamika Khanna gave a lesson in how to give a streetwear twist to traditional styles.
1/6
Anamika Khanna gave a lesson in how to give a streetwear twist to traditional styles. (PTI)
Gaurav Gupta's creations continue to push boundaries of creativity, reminding us that there are no rules in fashion
2/6
Gaurav Gupta's creations continue to push boundaries of creativity, reminding us that there are no rules in fashion (AFP)
Rajesh Pratap Singh's impeccable tailoring and defined silhouettes shone throughout his showcase. Actor Mrunal Thakur was his showstopper.
3/6
Rajesh Pratap Singh's impeccable tailoring and defined silhouettes shone throughout his showcase. Actor Mrunal Thakur was his showstopper. (AFP)
Will Akshat Bansal of Bloni be the one to change the face of Indian fashion? His fluid silhouettes banished all old-school norms, offering something very unique
4/6
Will Akshat Bansal of Bloni be the one to change the face of Indian fashion? His fluid silhouettes banished all old-school norms, offering something very unique (AFP)
Amit Aggarwal's sculptural prowess was again on display in a show of blacks, whites and silvers.
5/6
Amit Aggarwal's sculptural prowess was again on display in a show of blacks, whites and silvers. (AFP)
Shahab Durazi returned to the runway after 12 years with a collection that celebrated quiet elegance. 
6/6
Shahab Durazi returned to the runway after 12 years with a collection that celebrated quiet elegance. 

advertisement

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

You are viewing Diwali 2022 in photos: Celebrations around the world

Next Gallery

  • Diwali 2022: Photos of mithai-making around India
    Diwali 2022: Photos of mithai-making around India 5

    Diwali 2022: Photos of mithai-making around India

  • In photos: Harvesting cranberries to welcome Thanksgiving 2022
    In photos: Harvesting cranberries to welcome Thanksgiving 2022 7

    In photos: Harvesting cranberries to welcome Thanksgiving 2022

  • As Diwali approaches, lamp makers prepare to light up homes
    As Diwali approaches, lamp makers prepare to light up homes 8

    As Diwali approaches, lamp makers prepare to light up homes

  • In photos: The birthplace of viticulture in Japan
    In photos: The birthplace of viticulture in Japan 5

    In photos: The birthplace of viticulture in Japan

More galleries

  • Diwali 2022: Photos of mithai-making around India
    Diwali 2022: Photos of mithai-making around India 5

    Diwali 2022: Photos of mithai-making around India

  • In photos: Harvesting cranberries to welcome Thanksgiving 2022
    In photos: Harvesting cranberries to welcome Thanksgiving 2022 7

    In photos: Harvesting cranberries to welcome Thanksgiving 2022

  • As Diwali approaches, lamp makers prepare to light up homes
    As Diwali approaches, lamp makers prepare to light up homes 8

    As Diwali approaches, lamp makers prepare to light up homes

  • In photos: The birthplace of viticulture in Japan
    In photos: The birthplace of viticulture in Japan 5

    In photos: The birthplace of viticulture in Japan

  • Our favourite looks from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week
    Our favourite looks from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 6

    Our favourite looks from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week